(CNN)   5G for everybody   (cnn.com)
18
keldaria
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plague Rats Fark Off!
 
ecor1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel ripped off, I did not get anything close to 5G from my 3 doses of Moderna.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GIS for "toddler 5G":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mine gets his 1 year shots the first year of March so Murphy's Law says that will delay the Pfizer.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why is it when in ten years when the poor kids of crappy parents are suffering from long term effects, pointing out there was a vaccine will get you labeled the arsehole?
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank god, my kid's been downloading so slowly in the morning and it's made him late for pre-school.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They better not drag their feet on this. Come the f*ck on.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: Thank god, my kid's been downloading so slowly in the morning and it's made him late for pre-school.


Just compress him before school.  Don't forget to uncompress when he gets there though.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the CDC to tell us we need a second booster shot.
I'll be ready in March.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like this is a cash grab by the corporations situation, but if it means we can vax all kids, I'm good with it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I'm just waiting for the CDC to tell us we need a second booster shot.
I'll be ready in March.


I'm hoping there will be an Omicron-specific one available by then.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good, because if there was a tiny person I could protect I'd like to think that's a good thing.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: lindalouwho: I'm just waiting for the CDC to tell us we need a second booster shot.
I'll be ready in March.

I'm hoping there will be an Omicron-specific one available by then.


Heh we may be onto a new variant by then.

/ please God, no
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hmmm, most anti vaxxers I know were the same people over the last two years screaming, "Save the children."  This seems like quite the conundrum.  Then again, they'll just claim they're saving them by not vaxxing the kids.  So who knows really
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

minorshan: I feel like this is a cash grab by the corporations situation, but if it means we can vax all kids, I'm good with it.


It's been delayed several times trying to find the right dosage. If it is a cash grab it has been anything but a quick one.

My kid is getting that shiat asap if approved. I'm tired of having to rely only the kindness of strangers who clearly don't give a fark.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm so glad to see this.  It feels so slow but relatively speaking it's all been lightning fast.
 
