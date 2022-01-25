 Skip to content
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I liked it when Linda Drysdale stuck around and went to lightspeed, destroying the dinner table and dining room so nobody could follow. 

I think they called it the Drysdale Maneuver.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dafuq why is that pool full of blood?

Oh, it's LA.  Got it.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pool of blood's interesting.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Catch the mouse
Shove him in the car
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like they're conserving water by filling the pool with cranberry juice.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or Jell-O
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Previous owners

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Loris: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


Needs these, or vice versa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good rule of thumb: It's good to go with a color theme ONLY WHEN that color is consistent.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, don't mind the pool of blood.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, the Christmas decorations look like a lot of work every year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly looks gorgeous, I don't even mind the red pool, but why the fark is that bed on a stage? And the platform is only slightly larger than the bed itself. Are there people who like getting out of bed, misjudging their first step, slipping, and hurting themselves?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: Honestly, don't mind the pool of blood.


Yeah, but the vampires can be dreadful in the summer.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Mostly looks gorgeous, I don't even mind the red pool, but why the fark is that bed on a stage?


Please clap.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victorian cathouse chic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than the red pools and the one black & gold leaf bathroom it all seems pretty nice, hideous furniture choices aside. I could do worse than to spend part of my Howard Hughes phase there.

/pass me a fresh pair of tissue boxes
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bloody pools for some, American flags for others.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: Looks like they're conserving water by filling the pool with cranberry juice.


That's more to help with the lingering results of the orgies.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just looks so... busy. Visual clutter everywhere.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Mostly looks gorgeous, I don't even mind the red pool, but why the fark is that bed on a stage? And the platform is only slightly larger than the bed itself. Are there people who like getting out of bed, misjudging their first step, slipping, and hurting themselves?


That stage hides the wheels. Just like a parade float. You can drive the bed around the room with the remote control controller thingie.
:)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utilities not included? Forget it then.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Mostly looks gorgeous, I don't even mind the red pool, but why the fark is that bed on a stage? And the platform is only slightly larger than the bed itself. Are there people who like getting out of bed, misjudging their first step, slipping, and hurting themselves?


I'm thinking the bed platforms are to avoid stepping on the hardwood floor first thing in the morning / middle of the night bathroom stop. You have a little platform where you put on slippers and then go.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
borbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like it's got a (somewhat) famous seller:
https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/25/kat-von-d-selling-home-listed-15-million-cheaper-by-the-dozen/
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's odd.  Usually the blood stays in the jacuzzi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Loris: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

borbo: Looks like it's got a (somewhat) famous seller:
https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/25/kat-von-d-selling-home-listed-15-million-cheaper-by-the-dozen/


I was surprised she has this kind of money, since all I know of her is that she owned a tattoo shop and had a reality show for a couple of years.  After reading her wiki page...man, she's been very busy.....
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not going to lie:  Want.

I'd modernize some of the rooms but that place is over all pretty darn epic.

Ivo Shandor: Loris: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]

[hips.hearstapps.com image 717x960]


*chortle* oh yah and I'd have a couple of them floating in that pool too.
 
Satyagraha
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Estimated payments $67,443/mo(mortgage, insurance and property taxes)
Just happens to be the total annual median household income in the USA
Calculating that by law, for home mortgage lending, that no more than 30% of income can be spent on living expenses(utilities, insurance, food and property taxes) a person would need a minimum annual income of over $2.7 million.
Chump change.
Drew should buy it.
 
Coloman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
8 years then sold?

Someone died in it.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: drewsclues: Honestly, don't mind the pool of blood.

Yeah, but the vampires can be dreadful in the summer.


There's one thing about living in Los Angeles I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: NobleHam: Mostly looks gorgeous, I don't even mind the red pool, but why the fark is that bed on a stage? And the platform is only slightly larger than the bed itself. Are there people who like getting out of bed, misjudging their first step, slipping, and hurting themselves?

I'm thinking the bed platforms are to avoid stepping on the hardwood floor first thing in the morning / middle of the night bathroom stop. You have a little platform where you put on slippers and then go.


I guess that makes sense, but why not just have a rug?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

borbo: Looks like it's got a (somewhat) famous seller:
https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/25/kat-von-d-selling-home-listed-15-million-cheaper-by-the-dozen/


Ah, the pool makes sense now.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Coloman: 8 years then sold?

Someone died in it.


Or they got tired of living in a museum disguised as a manor.

There's not a single livable room there that doesn't require meticulous upkeep and maintenance.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fix the trellis and maybe I'll think about it.
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Part of me kind of likes it. Part of me thinks of it as extravagance personified in the form of a house.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a family friend's house.  Super nice people.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like how wealthy people pay way less in property taxes.

Yeah, it's 84k, but that's .5%.

Meanwhile, our taxes are 3%.
 
