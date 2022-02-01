 Skip to content
(The Drive)   A drøøne once buzzed my Søvereign   (thedrive.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, those wacky Russian tourists!

/Should probably carefully check him for Novichok
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put some tape over the lights if you are going to be a spy. Just a suggestion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Swedish English-language news site The Local reports that the prosecutor in the case, Josefin Holmqvist, said the Russian national has been released from custody but is still formally considered a suspect enjoying reading about all this from the comfort of his home in Russia."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well COLOR ME SHOCKED...Let's see if he gets punished when he is returned to Russia..He'll probably
be permanently marked with some sort of decoration for his action...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This week, each one of you has a homework assignment. You're gonna go out. You're gonna start a fight with a total stranger. You're gonna start a fight and you're gonna lose"

-Vlad Putin, probably
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't clear if the arrest is related to the rash of unexplained drone incursions over sensitive sites throughout the country earlier this month.

Maybe. But who knows? Drone pilots love to go places they're not supposed to be, isn't that the whole purpose of having the things?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: "This week, each one of you has a homework assignment. You're gonna go out. You're gonna start a fight with a total stranger. You're gonna start a fight and you're gonna lose"

-Vlad Putin, probably


That's also a good ruse to use for hustling pool..Go someplace throw down a challenge..Lose repeatedly until
you look like a sucker, get the stakes up, then actually play...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperNES461 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
