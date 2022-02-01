 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Santa Claus is going to be PISSED   (livescience.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Bear, brown bear, Brown Bear, brown bears researchers, reindeer calves, new study, Nottingham Trent University, bears change habitats  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 10:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're carnivores waking up from hibernation, this is not so surprising.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens because with the pandemic there are less pic-a-nic baskets available.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate waking up hangry.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown bear wakes up from hibernation and kills 38 reindeer calves

Ok that headline makes it sound like he woke up and killed 38 calves. I was like why da fark would it do that. And why are the calves hanging around while this bear has gone nuts.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just look at that grin.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's just like when you wake up int morning ang kills dozens of kittens
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x637]


So Santa Clause is really "the Dude"?
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: They're carnivores waking up from hibernation, this is not so surprising.


Hmm this grass is good hey mom try this grass it is so good gosh I love grass in my mouth oh dang that is a bear hey bear want some grass yeah you do here guy have the spot next to me hey stop that you are breathing on my neck MOM!

- baby reindeer's last thirty seconds
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've done that too, though it was 2 AM and instead of reign deer it was slices of cheese.
 
JZDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So bears where prey is plentiful eat more than bears where prey is more scarce?

Methinks the scientists haven't thought their conclusions all the way through.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After not eating for months, he must have been famished. And if the hunting is that easy, why quit? It's actually good for a species to have some predators. They prevent the weaker ones from reproducing and passing on their substandard genes, keeping the species gene pool healthy for future challenges.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When that bear poops out Santa's reindeer, she'll have a disgusting case of jingleberries.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.