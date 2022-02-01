 Skip to content
(CNN)   Someone has elected to mark the first day of Black History Month by phoning in bomb threats to over a dozen historically Black Colleges   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Police, Law enforcement, University, Universities and colleges, campus police, Jackson, Mississippi, bomb threats Tuesday, Historically black universities and colleges in the United States  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone on FAUXNews will still proclaim Murica to be post-racial.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the American Taliban.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you, like, not do that? I'd say thanks in advance but apparently it's already too late.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn I hope no children see this CRT on the news
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Didn't this happen yesterday?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hannity, Carlson: Reporting this story is racist against white people.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Damn I hope no children see this CRT on the news


I'm reading this on a flat-panel display, not a CRT.
 
anfrind
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Killing black people is a core conservative value.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Historically" Black colleges?  I'm not sure how far back you have to go to start using historically, but I'm pretty sure you can't go back that far in the US without running into MUCH bigger problems than higher education scholarship inequality...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When you don't focus on the positives in life, it become easy for someone to focus you (and your energy) on the negative things.

/regarding Black History month, I really hope they set up the other months to celebrate the other ethnicities.
//if I've been neglecting one of my children in favor of another, it's not proper to neglect the other and focus on the former to "achieve balance", human emotions don't work that way. The government should treat it as such.
///dunno if this makes sense to you or an unpopular opinion
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's right a bomb.
 
munko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
bomb threats are harmless.  They rarely result in booms. The bombs to worry about are bomb surprises.  A serious bomber gives no warning.
 
anfrind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "Historically" Black colleges?  I'm not sure how far back you have to go to start using historically, but I'm pretty sure you can't go back that far in the US without running into MUCH bigger problems than higher education scholarship inequality...


We're talking about institutions such as Tuskegee University, which was founded by former slave Booker T. Washington in order to provide a useful education to newly-emancipated Black people.

Incidentally, Booker T. Washington's memoir, Up From Slavery, is a fascinating read.  Mr. Washington may have been overly optimistic about the future of race relations in the American south, but he also made predictions about what would happen if race relations degraded, and those turned out to be spot-on.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "Historically" Black colleges?  I'm not sure how far back you have to go to start using historically, but I'm pretty sure you can't go back that far in the US without running into MUCH bigger problems than higher education scholarship inequality...


It's a term that goes all the way back to the Higher Education Act of 1965 passed by Congress.

Go and ctrl + f "historically in this document.

PDF WARNING https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/COMPS-765/pdf/COMPS-765.pdf PDF WARNING

tmcf.orgView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This story makes me feel uncomfortable about my race.

I wasnt paying attention before.

Exactly who can I sue now?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My number one suspect is Ted Cruz, who I imagine would do this in order to secure the fringe rightie nutjob vote.

Also, when he called in the threats, he used his cum sock to muffle/distort his voice. You know, the one he uses when his wife rejects him for sex.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: When you don't focus on the positives in life, it become easy for someone to focus you (and your energy) on the negative things.

/regarding Black History month, I really hope they set up the other months to celebrate the other ethnicities.
//if I've been neglecting one of my children in favor of another, it's not proper to neglect the other and focus on the former to "achieve balance", human emotions don't work that way. The government should treat it as such.
///dunno if this makes sense to you or an unpopular opinion


Don't you listen to NPR?  African-Americans are the only minority we have.
 
Greylight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Meatsim1: Damn I hope no children see this CRT on the news

I'm reading this on a flat-panel display, not a CRT.


Just about punched mine.  FFS, last night I reconnected with a black woman I knew from MS to apologize for not being a better ally. She put me straight but was kind and giving.  I really don't want to see this kind of shait last longer than my lifetime.
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: This story makes me feel uncomfortable about my race.

I wasnt paying attention before.

Exactly who can I sue now?


With any luck, at least some of the anti-CRT bills are so poorly worded that you'd have grounds to sue the politicians who voted for them.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gosh and after all those frightened little Repubs insisted after 9-11 that we set up a Department of Homeland Security so that scary scary terrists wouldn't upset them anymore.
 
alltim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Again? Didn't this happen yesterday?


My god, these people are on repeat!
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

munko: bomb threats are harmless.  They rarely result in booms. The bombs to worry about are bomb surprises.  A serious bomber gives no warning.


Down Town.
 
alienated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Resident Muslim: When you don't focus on the positives in life, it become easy for someone to focus you (and your energy) on the negative things.

/regarding Black History month, I really hope they set up the other months to celebrate the other ethnicities.
//if I've been neglecting one of my children in favor of another, it's not proper to neglect the other and focus on the former to "achieve balance", human emotions don't work that way. The government should treat it as such.
///dunno if this makes sense to you or an unpopular opinion

Don't you listen to NPR?  African-Americans are the only minority we have.


On Being makes it a damn point to say " this program originates on Lakota Land " , and many shows have a majority of First People's content , but sure , go with that .
As to these threats. Yeah fark you John Roberts Court for ruling no more racism. And fark you mentally defective racist ( several expletives deleted ) ( imagine another paragraph of that ) .
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nah, it's either Madison Cawthorn, being himself, or it's Clarence Thomas flip-flopping to prove his bona fides to the two latest Supremes.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anfrind: salvador.hardin: This story makes me feel uncomfortable about my race.

I wasnt paying attention before.

Exactly who can I sue now?

With any luck, at least some of the anti-CRT bills are so poorly worded that you'd have grounds to sue the politicians who voted for them.


.......or just sue the nearest school if they pass.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Someone on FAUXNews will still proclaim Murica to be post-racial.

You're

the real racist for noticing the racism.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, we're still allowed to have a Black History Month?  What about the feelings of racists?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm confident the FBI will determine this is the work of one of our many many many lone wolf actors who will hopefully be quickly forgotten about by the media in about a week without any arrests made.

They will most certainly downplay the possibility that racist hate groups are organizing and operating openly in the USA.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's what HBCU means. When I saw an unknown acronym in a CNN headline, I skipped the article.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jussie Jussie Jussie.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Wait, we're still allowed to have a Black History Month?  What about the feelings of racists?


School Calendar Jumps To March 1 After Critical Race Theory Ban Prohibits Month Of February
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Wait, we're still allowed to have a Black History Month?  What about the feelings of racists?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Billy Bathsalt: Wait, we're still allowed to have a Black History Month?  What about the feelings of racists?

School Calendar Jumps To March 1 After Critical Race Theory Ban Prohibits Month Of February


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Jussie Jussie Jussie.


He didn't call in a bomb threat. Is there some other comparison you're making here?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

munko: bomb threats are harmless.  They rarely result in booms. The bombs to worry about are bomb surprises.  A serious bomber gives no warning.


I was thinking about the bomb threats at Pitt recently and you'd think after so many bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes they probably got a little less careful as they went on.

But what if the strategy was to get people to drop their guard?  Make 160 bomb threats over a couple of months all of which are hoaxes except the last one.

The 10th anniversary of the first one is coming up too:  2012 University of Pittsburgh bomb threats

The first threat was written on a bathroom stall in the Chevron Science Center and was observed on February 13, 2012.
...
Since the morning of April 21, there have been no more bomb threats at the University of Pittsburgh.  The university's final count of bomb threats was 160, targeting 52 buildings that lead to 136 evacuations.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: This story makes me feel uncomfortable about my race.

I wasnt paying attention before.

Exactly who can I sue now?


I think you misspelled use as sue
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

genner: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Billy Bathsalt: Wait, we're still allowed to have a Black History Month?  What about the feelings of racists?

School Calendar Jumps To March 1 After Critical Race Theory Ban Prohibits Month Of February

[Fark user image image 480x366]


That would be funny if they were naming smarch for Adam shtayim.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: When you don't focus on the positives in life, it become easy for someone to focus you (and your energy) on the negative things.

/regarding Black History month, I really hope they set up the other months to celebrate the other ethnicities.
//if I've been neglecting one of my children in favor of another, it's not proper to neglect the other and focus on the former to "achieve balance", human emotions don't work that way. The government should treat it as such.
///dunno if this makes sense to you or an unpopular opinion


If you're serious, it's a stupid opinion, carry on.
 
