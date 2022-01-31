 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Sail around, find out   (floridatoday.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Ship, Kennedy Space Center, Brevard County, Florida, SpaceX launch, Cape Canaveral, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Coast Guard investigation, Cruise ship  
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Almost 3 passengers per stateroom. Ew. I suppose the crew live in the life boats.

/ Says "life" right on the things! Think of the $aving$!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds to me someone needs to activate the...

*puts on sunglasses*

...cruise control.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This article contained far fewer Great Old Ones than I would have hoped for such a headline.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another irrational Elon Musk hater.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like I need another reason to dislike cruise ships.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Come sail our latest ship, Pestilence of the Seas
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The exclusion zone probably cut right across the channel in and out of Port Canaveral. With 5 polar launches in January alone, maybe they need to put a traffic light out there somewhere.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The captain was taking them for a closer look at the shore. When's the last time that went wrong?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
