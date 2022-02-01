 Skip to content
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just read Atlas Shrugged and shoot your guns at the cold weather, Texans.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, what's a few less Texicans? They are only going to make more, right? I mean, that was the plan last year, right?
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has Ted Cruz booked his Cabo flight yet?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are ready for this storm...  TO BREAK YOU!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apropos of nothing, I just bought a power station on Amazon.

Won't keep me warm if the power goes out, but at least I can keep my phone charged and run my cpap machine.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As though it's an accomplishment of one of the richest states in the richest country in the world is able to survive a cold spell. Republicans love to set the bar as low as possible and they still frequently fail to surpass it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Packers were ready for the playoffs.
Your point?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x560]


So, you could say we about to witness a load shedding Oncor?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x560]


It's like the Animal House wall, there are always some extra words.

"I guarantee the lights will stay on   for rich people"
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x560]


Huh, who knew "Mose Buchele" was Ric Romero's twitter handle...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: The Packers were ready for the playoffs.
Your point?


We cheeseheads are inoculated against a Kaaron Rodgers supurb owl appearance. Im ok with that.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, I wasn't really that worried about it until Abbott said it will be ok
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x560]


He meant the lights in his home.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we can lightheartedly hope; there ain't been snow yet
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Texas is full of morans.

/ Nuff said.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's technically right. The grid, which has had no upgrades since last years failure, will be fine. I just looked at the forecast and in Houston there will be just two light overnight freezes. There should be no issues with electrical distribution. Last February when Cancun Cruz bravely ran away, daytime highs were in the 20's for three days.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Feel like this country just gets tested over and over and instead of studying for the next one we just embrace failure
 
TomDooley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even if the power does stay on, how much will it cost?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ahseeit.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
