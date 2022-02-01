 Skip to content
Storytime!
19
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cute!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: cute!


Thread over
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah yes.  Vine.  My daughter used to show me this guy's story time vids back in the day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: cute!


until your kids play 45 minutes of it.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He seems insufferable. I bet he's "always on" and his friends hate it.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well done, randos. I had to upgrade my monthly subscription from Sensible Chuckles Magazine to Occasional Guffaws Magazine.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: cute!


You are correct. I farkin hate cute.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So MUCH better than the stupid pranks and fake "drama" vids on Tik Tok...
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And here I thought the guy who does Dr Binocs just died or got arrested
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pablo Francisco - Don LaFontaine Impression
Youtube goFP6CAIpDg
 
alienated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ty subby , I needed this.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alienated: Ty subby , I needed this.


Ditto
The world needs more wholesome like this. At least my world does. Thank you!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Isitoveryet: cute!

until your kids play 45 minutes of it.


Oh god. Kiddo already has a 10second rule with tik tok videos he can show me. Sometimes he chooses...poorly.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Storytime! Some of them killed their grandparents because none of them wore masks.
 
Joxette
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do love this guy! It's great to see my kid seek out wholesome content like his, he just seems like such a nice guy.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

notyoucoach: Isitoveryet: cute!

You are correct. I farkin hate cute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plus one point for the internet today.
 
Joxette
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NathanAllen: Storytime! Some of them killed their grandparents because none of them wore masks.


A lot of his videos were done pre-Covid. My kid has been watching him for a few years now.
 
