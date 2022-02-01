 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   The IRS has all Americans tax information, why do we still have to file?   (theconversation.com) divider line
87
    More: Interesting, Taxation in the United States, costly tax filing system, tax preparation fees, Internal Revenue Service, return-free, public-private partnership, tax system, President Ronald Reagan  
•       •       •

984 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because Intuit has lawyers.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers lobbyists.


Fixed that for you
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the IRS is too big not to fail?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think it's really for us peons with a W2.

It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income. Which for the obscenely wealthy, greedy farks are myriad and may NOT automatically report to the IRS.

Of course if the IRS never actually puts the clamps to tax cheats, the system amounts to a pointless burden on us peons. Which is probably just a bonus
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The IRS has whatever was reported to it, which is not much when you look at the information you have to have to do even a small business tax return, let along something bigger
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income.


Don't forget, you are also required to report and pay taxes on your illegitimate sources of income, such as from the sale of illegal narcotics or prostitution.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We do... Rich people just under-report, invest the money, make profit and then pay the fine and the taxes 10 years later when they get caught.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers.


And anti-tax Republicans like Grover Norquist.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: NateAsbestos: It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income.

Don't forget, you are also required to report and pay taxes on your illegitimate sources of income, such as from the sale of illegal narcotics or prostitution.


That is a tool used against criminals, yes.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the hungry accountants and all of the usurious tax return loans that won't get made.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the IRS can't even afford to answer its own telephone?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people's circumstances can, and often do, change?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because other than what they have been told they dont know that you go to church every sunday and drop $300 in the plate every weekend (wink wink)
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because simplifying / streamlining the tax system might remove opportunities for even the moderately moneyed to cheat their asses off.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you have plenty of opportunities to make mistakes and be shaken down for more money?
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They do not have all my info. I mean if I let them file for me I'd be in such a better position, but stupid me I go ahead and report income they don't track because I'd rather pay $2K now than spend a year fighting the IRS because I didn't report a cash payment I received from someone who decided to report me to the IRS.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Furthermore, why isn't all of the financial information of public servants public record for the time they serve?
 
farker99
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers.

FTFA: America's costly and time-consuming tax reporting system as a consequence of its relationship with the commercial tax preparation industry, which lobbies Congress to maintain the status quo


So - Bingo done in one.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kindms: because other than what they have been told they dont know that you go to church every sunday and drop $300 in the plate every weekend (wink wink)


This guy doesn't Catholic.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We do... Rich people just under-report, invest the money, make profit and then pay the fine and the taxes 10 years later when if they get caught.


Ftfy
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We know what you owe but we aren't telling you. Just pay us what we know you owe or you have to go to jail.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I just went with what is reported to the IRS about me I would pay much more.
 
maxheck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Self-employment, investments, changes in filing status or deductions... About a zillion other reasons.

The IRS doesn't know my business expenses or charitable contributions, for exmple.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because you touch yourself.
 
Elzar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a US citizen who has expat'd in Europe and experienced PAYE tax firsthand, nothing could be simpler or less intrusive and like single payer healthcare we just can't have nice things... SVRBBSAB
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: because other than what they have been told they dont know that you go to church every sunday and drop $300 in the plate every weekend (wink wink)


Churches have to give giving statements at the end of each year for proof of donations.

Source: Am pastor.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I don't think it's really for us peons with a W2.

It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income. Which for the obscenely wealthy, greedy farks are myriad and may NOT automatically report to the IRS.

Of course if the IRS never actually puts the clamps to tax cheats, the system amounts to a pointless burden on us peons. Which is probably just a bonus


I do a lot of 10-99 work that I want my social security for later on and that I can get in big trouble if I don't declare it as income. I just broke the threshold into the big time and I don't need that kind of hassle later.

There are other reasons, like capital gains, inheritance taxes, property sales and stock sales, that the IRS does NOT in fact know about that the country is supposed to have it's share of.

But if people don't like having interstate services, social welfare, and a robust infrastructure anymore, we can all stop paying. May as well accelerate the decay of this country while we still can.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure, if you have one job and get a W2, live in an apartment, don't have kids and never make charitable donations.

But if your job involves getting tips or
you do 1099 work or
have a mortgage or
are in a partnership or
own part of a small company or
live in a state that has income tax or
make donations to accredited charities or
contribute to an IRA or
take money out of an IRA or
Have more dependents than allowed for withholding or
...

Why yes, I am married to a Tax CPA.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: If I just went with what is reported to the IRS about me I would pay much more.


You do know one of the things you can do with government doing the filing when they send you the report was correct it right? The rest of us don't need to suffer because you can deduct something.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The IRS doesn't know what it doesn't know. What about other unreported income -- private sales, or payments that are under $600 and don't need a 1099? Do you have charitable deductions or business expenses? A tax return requires a statement under penalties of perjury that it's true and complete. Kind of hard to see how the IRS goes after the tax evaders when they don't submit an assertion that all the income was reported.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because god forbid we have the government do anything that makes our lives convenient. That would eliminate the middle-man (H&R Block) and their profit margin.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We certainly have a flair for making things convoluted and needlessly expensive.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It's up to you to figure out how much you owe us. But if you're wrong, we'll come after you."
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

natazha: Sure, if you have one job and get a W2, live in an apartment, don't have kids and never make charitable donations.

But if your job involves getting tips or
you do 1099 work or
have a mortgage or
are in a partnership or
own part of a small company or
live in a state that has income tax or
make donations to accredited charities or
contribute to an IRA or
take money out of an IRA or
Have more dependents than allowed for withholding or
...

Why yes, I am married to a Tax CPA.


... And even if you don't have those things, the only way the IRS knows that is if you tell them.

Plus, if you just have wages and literally nothing else, your tax return should take all of five minutes and you really shouldn't be the one complaining.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because no they dont.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: The IRS has whatever was reported to it, which is not much when you look at the information you have to have to do even a small business tax return, let along something bigger


This.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers lobbyists.

Fixed that for you


This is the correct answer.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I don't think it's really for us peons with a W2.

It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income. Which for the obscenely wealthy, greedy farks are myriad and may NOT automatically report to the IRS.

Of course if the IRS never actually puts the clamps to tax cheats, the system amounts to a pointless burden on us peons. Which is probably just a bonus


Which is the point. Millions of people have a W2, take the standard deduction, and maybe pay student loans or a mortgage. The government knows all of that and could generate those results in bulk without those taxpayers doing anything. The only reason they don't is companies like Intuit inserting themselves as middle-men.
 
maxheck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The IRS doesn't track whether you've gotten married, bought a house, had a child, gave a significant amount to charity, went on disability, had undeclared income or expenses...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
IMO:

The United States has a weird obsession with handling social engineering, benefits, and welfare through the tax code.

Eg: Dependent deductions. These could be a stand-alone non-means-tested payment. Like the UK does. Independent of taxes. But taking money though taxes and then paying it out as cash is unamerican, apparently, so instead they put it into the tax code so they never collect it to start with, but then they need to know which parent the kids are with, and are any kids over 18 still dependents, which isn't obvious from information that's readily available to them. This also means if teenagers/dependents have jobs someone needs to tell the IRS if your high school/college aged kid is a dependent or if they can file for their own personal exemption - again not something the IRS knows unless you tell them.

Marriage? This whole shiatshow is completely unnecessary for the IRS and is asinine social engineering that shouldn't exist, but while it does you need to work out how you're filing if married, as MFS can be better in some cases.

HSA, Health Insurance, etc... this is an enormous shiatshow because the US TL starts by tying healthcare to employment and from there it all ends up in the tax code.

Mortgage deductions. Is your mortgage one that qualifies for deductions? Does the IRS have all your town, county, state and property taxes handy? This one is particularly asinine as it adds complexity to tax filing that exists solely to subsidize realtors and home builders.

Flex Spend Accounts for commuting? How about just farking funding the mass transit to start with?

There's just this giant mountain of shiat that doesn't need to be, and probably shouldn't be, in the tax code, but it is, and a lot of its stuff that's not immediately obvious to the taxman, so you need to tell them, in detail, what your status for all this shiat is.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's like every problem in America can be traced back to greedy corporations bribing politicians.
 
maxheck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

odinsposse: NateAsbestos: I don't think it's really for us peons with a W2.

It's to give people the chance to report other, ostensibly legitimate sources of income. Which for the obscenely wealthy, greedy farks are myriad and may NOT automatically report to the IRS.

Of course if the IRS never actually puts the clamps to tax cheats, the system amounts to a pointless burden on us peons. Which is probably just a bonus

Which is the point. Millions of people have a W2, take the standard deduction, and maybe pay student loans or a mortgage. The government knows all of that and could generate those results in bulk without those taxpayers doing anything. The only reason they don't is companies like Intuit inserting themselves as middle-men.


If that is the case, there's form 1040-EZ. 10 minutes with a calculator.

For anyone else, however... Not that simple.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farker99: SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers.

FTFA: America's costly and time-consuming tax reporting system as a consequence of its relationship with the commercial tax preparation industry, which lobbies Congress to maintain the status quo

So - Bingo done in one.


So I need to blame my accountant?
 
maxheck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers lobbyists.

Fixed that for you

This is the correct answer.


Yes, and the reason we don't have a cure for cancer is BIG PHARMA!

Simplistic OOOGA BOOGA!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The IRS doesn't know about the $50 my neighbor paid me to hang a TV for her.  And they never will.
/ the rich get richer.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: It's like every problem in America can be traced back to greedy corporations bribing politicians.


That, or religious nuts bribing/being politicians.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers lobbyists congressional shareholders.

Fixed that for you


ftfY
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxheck: Geotpf: oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Because Intuit has lawyers lobbyists.

Fixed that for you

This is the correct answer.

Yes, and the reason we don't have a cure for cancer is BIG PHARMA!

Simplistic OOOGA BOOGA!


Flag - False equivalence -  5 yards and loss of down
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxheck: The IRS doesn't track whether you've gotten married, bought a house, had a child, gave a significant amount to charity, went on disability, had undeclared income or expenses...


Why are people so thick to think you couldn't correct the filing?
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.