(KTLA Los Angeles)   4-year-old fatally shot himself in car while mom smoked pot with another adult in front seat. Sheriff: "I don't think it was appropriate to make an arrest at this point. They just lost a child, and it certainly wasn't intentional, by any means"   (ktla.com) divider line
    Murica, Gun, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Coroner, New Orleans, Police, Death, 4-year-old boy, Weapon  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason an arrest would be considered would be the pot being involved (with the negligence).

I wish I were joking.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like these stores. Remind me how everyone needs a gun?

Or how everyone is a responsible gun owner.

Or how this farking tragic shiat only happens in the US of A
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god.  Is the gun okay??
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That isn't the same as "Won't ever be an arrest".  The report indicates that the gun was Dad's, and was under the seat.  It's possible the Mom and friend didn't even know it was there.  So probably some police work before putting anyone in cuffs.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Negligent homicide is a crime.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Either they intended to leave the weapon unattended and in the kid's reach, or not.

If so, then it was intentional child abuse.
If not, it was negligent child abuse.

Both of those are crimes.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Proof that marijuana leads to gun violence.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok,
Now replace "smoked pot" with any other number of distracting things. Is "while making a call", "while having a cigarette with another adult in the car" or "While talking in the front seat"  as inflammatory? And if not, why not?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that kid is sure safe now.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: The only reason an arrest would be considered would be the pot being involved (with the negligence).

I wish I were joking.


you sure about that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, as we would say as teenagers, "what a buzz kill".


sad. very sad.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another one.
Whichever parent purchased the gun should forever lose the right to own a gun.
Bare minimum.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha ha Darwin ha ha, right?
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.
 
threehammers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn.  Some of y'all really wanted to see a parent arrested right after their kid died didn't you?  Where the duck is your compassion or empathy? That's pathetic.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok,
Now replace "smoked pot" with any other number of distracting things. Is "while making a call", "while having a cigarette with another adult in the car" or "While talking in the front seat"  as inflammatory? And if not, why not?


Because when you finish your phone call or cigarette you aren't stoned? I don't have a problem with pot but it doesn't exactly heighten your situational awareness or reflexes or decision making skills. I once watched a couple of stoned friends try to make "s'mores" by just putting baker's chocolate on graham crackers. I wouldn't have trusted them to watch a hamster for an hour let alone a couple of kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.
5) You live in New Orleans

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Oh my god.  Is the gun okay??


No no no

Is the weed okay?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

threehammers: Damn.  Some of y'all really wanted to see a parent arrested right after their kid died didn't you?  Where the duck is your compassion or empathy? That's pathetic.


Yes. Yes I do.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.


If Dad left the gun and Mom didn't know he is the one at fault
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is all part of God's beautiful, perfect plan.  Yay God!! \o/
 
J45Picker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't have a problem with pot but...


LOL!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were they white? They sound white.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since the child's death, the Sheriff's Office is cautioning gun owners to secure their firearms.

Guns should never be left inside vehicles, the sheriff said.

"These types of deaths can certainly be prevented," he said.

Get a load of this gun grabbing lib
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

threehammers: Damn.  Some of y'all really wanted to see a parent arrested right after their kid died didn't you?  Where the duck is your compassion or empathy? That's pathetic.


You're right, she should be arrested at the funeral.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous. They need to charge these people. Mostly because if you have the audacity to negligently murder your child and then don't feel so bad about it you immediately kill yourself, then you are a goddamn psychopath and need to go to jail. Also because you need to lose your right to own a gun completely and forever and only giving a person a felony will do that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love weed, but I'd never smoke around kids
 
ace in your face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

threehammers: Damn.  Some of y'all really wanted to see a parent arrested right after their kid died didn't you?  Where the duck is your compassion or empathy? That's pathetic.


My compassion for people dies when they negligently murder children
 
Xai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another responsible, legal gun owner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Oh my god.  Is the gun okay??

No no no

Is the weed okay?


I wonder what they were listening to on the radio?

love smoking pot in a park car with the stereo on.

it always sounded better.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean good on that sheriff. Seriously. A negligent homicide charge (what she should get) can wait until after a funeral. Nothing the state can do is going to change that.

Now she gets to go to that funeral and see the consequences of what she did.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.


I'm angry at them for hotboxing children. It fine if you're a parent who uses weed recreationally. Plenty of parents get drunk around children. But much like cigarette smoke, its not okay if you force your small child to be subjected to it and inhale it.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The Sheriff's Office is cautioning gun owners to secure their firearms."

Uh oh, that's gonna sound like gun control to republican voters.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I once watched a couple of stoned friends try to make "s'mores" by just putting baker's chocolate on graham crackers.


Even in my most stoned state I wouldn't consider baking chocolate as a snack food.  You're conflating ignorance with impairment.

The real problem is the loaded gun.  Who leaves loaded guns lying around?  IN THEIR CAR, no less.  I see plenty of perfectly sober people who think that is just fine, and that is just nuts.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Either they intended to leave the weapon unattended and in the kid's reach, or not.

If so, then it was intentional child abuse.
If not, it was negligent child abuse.

Both of those are crimes.


Smoking pot inside a car with kids will make them high as well. So, there's that too.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.

If Dad left the gun and Mom didn't know he is the one at fault


Then she was still hot boxing the kid
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stoners on their way to defend their brain-softener.  'Bro what does weed have to do with it?  If everyone smoked there would be no guns, man. It's been proven that pot eliminates violence bro, and it cures cancer and COVID and AIDS and shingles and like, everything'
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.

If Dad left the gun and Mom didn't know he is the one at fault


Smoking pot in a car is an arrestable offense. There is no situation where the person shouldn't have been arrested. You are responsible for everything in the vehicle while you have control of it. Dope head buddy drops a few grams in the passenger seat and you don't know? That's on you.

Good citizen second amendment supporter leave his bang bang in the back seat and your kid paints the ceiling with it. That's also your fault.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see this is the thread where the angry and frustrated 50 year old authoritarian side of the internet comes out to let us know how much this woman deserves to suffer.
Fortunately, these people are in charge of very little in life.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I mean good on that sheriff. Seriously. A negligent homicide charge (what she should get) can wait until after a funeral. Nothing the state can do is going to change that.

Now she gets to go to that funeral and see the consequences of what she did.


Well, it'll be a closed casket. So she won't actually see much.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

threehammers: Damn.  Some of y'all really wanted to see a parent arrested right after their kid died didn't you?  Where the duck is your compassion or empathy? That's pathetic.


You're right. i mean, it's not like they were selling loosies or something serious like that.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: RTOGUY: I once watched a couple of stoned friends try to make "s'mores" by just putting baker's chocolate on graham crackers.

Even in my most stoned state I wouldn't consider baking chocolate as a snack food.  You're conflating ignorance with impairment.

The real problem is the loaded gun.  Who leaves loaded guns lying around?  IN THEIR CAR, no less.  I see plenty of perfectly sober people who think that is just fine, and that is just nuts.


It's important that we focus on the real problem: the marijuana, not the unsecured firearm in the car.

In addition to that, this person once had friends (note: I'm skeptical) who didn't know what baking chocolate that they found in mom's pantry was, and they tried to make s'mores with it. _while high_.   Can you even imagine such levels of ignorance and stupidity.?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: RTOGUY: I once watched a couple of stoned friends try to make "s'mores" by just putting baker's chocolate on graham crackers.

Even in my most stoned state I wouldn't consider baking chocolate as a snack food.  You're conflating ignorance with impairment.

The real problem is the loaded gun.  Who leaves loaded guns lying around?  IN THEIR CAR, no less.  I see plenty of perfectly sober people who think that is just fine, and that is just nuts.


I've seen stoned people do some pretty stupid shiat, but nowhere near as stupid as people who are blitz a$$ drunk.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That isn't the same as "Won't ever be an arrest".  The report indicates that the gun was Dad's, and was under the seat.  It's possible the Mom and friend didn't even know it was there.  So probably some police work before putting anyone in cuffs.


Sounds like Dad should be in handcuffs then
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ten years after Sandyhook, people still think these stories matter.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That isn't the same as "Won't ever be an arrest".  The report indicates that the gun was Dad's, and was under the seat.  It's possible the Mom and friend didn't even know it was there.  So probably some police work before putting anyone in cuffs.


Know what happens if the cops pull you over and find someone else's drugs in your car?
 
mudesi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I see this is the thread where the angry and frustrated 50 year old authoritarian side of the internet comes out to let us know how much this woman deserves to suffer.
Fortunately, these people are in charge of very little in life.


Yes, that poor woman who was smoking pot in a car at 10:45 pm with her three little children in the backseat that happened to have a loaded gun underneath doesn't deserve to suffer.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: anuran: Aezetyr: The stupid just keeps going and going and going, like the energizer bunny of idiocy.

1) You're smoking pot.
2) You're smoking pot in a car.
3) You're smoking pot in a car with a child.
4) You're smoking pot in a car with a child and a loaded gun.

Do I need to keep going? It's negligent farking homicide and these people should be in farking prison. A child is dead because of this farking idiocy.

If Dad left the gun and Mom didn't know he is the one at fault

Then she was still hot boxing the kid


Which is a separate thing. It doesn't make her guilty of negligent homicide
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Either they intended to leave the weapon unattended and in the kid's reach, or not.

If so, then it was intentional child abuse.
If not, it was negligent child abuse.

Both of those are crimes.


But it involved a gun so it was just an accident and everyone feels bad so no consequences.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Know what happens if the cops pull you over and find someone else's drugs in your car?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
