(WCVB Boston)   Couple gets engaged in Boston's Public Garden during blizzard, somehow manage not to get any tongues stuck to the metal ring   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Blizzard, Boston couple's relationship, Boston's Public Garden, Storm, Massachusetts, National Weather Service, Providence, Rhode Island, much snow  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh fudge
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently they had More Than A Feeling
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cmg-cmg-tv-10020-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
somehow manage not to get any tongues stuck to the metal ring

Not the metal ring, no.

/almost went with a Make Way For Farklings joke instead
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's because the ring was on his ... nevermind.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So common.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: That's because the ring was on his ... nevermind.


Tongue?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: That's because the ring was on his ... nevermind.


... to keep it warm
 
