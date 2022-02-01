 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   On the other hand, a 140 yard head shot with a .45 handgun. Wow
67
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers noted that Lloyd had an empty gun holster on his hip and Lloyd told them that he shot at the deer with his .45mm handgun which was now in his truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hunter charged for shooting neighbor in head while trying to shoot deer with handgun


How about if this guy moved somewhere just in the neighborhood of Rand Paul.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"All of us should have the reasonable expectation to not be shot while walking on our own property," the warden told 6 News.

White-like pontificating detected.


aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?


It's actually legal in Alaska.  I expected it to be illegal everywhere, but TFA doesn't say so.  Weird.

But then, the .44 Magnum was designed as a hunting weapon, so...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long was he banging his wife?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is .45mm an actual cartridge? I have heard of .45 ACP, but not .45mm.

FTFA: Officers noted that Lloyd had an empty gun holster on his hip and Lloyd told them that he shot at the deer with his .45mm handgun which was now in his truck.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: Is .45mm an actual cartridge? I have heard of .45 ACP, but not .45mm.

FTFA: Officers noted that Lloyd had an empty gun holster on his hip and Lloyd told them that he shot at the deer with his .45mm handgun which was now in his truck.


Nope, that would be about the thickness of a mechanical pencil lead. 

Firearms don't generally get much smaller than .17 / 4.5mm.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, I too remember the original Halo.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "All of us should have the reasonable expectation to not be shot while walking on our own property," the warden told 6 News.

White-like pontificating detected.


aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?

It's actually legal in Alaska.  I expected it to be illegal everywhere, but TFA doesn't say so.  Weird.

But then, the .44 Magnum was designed as a hunting weapon, so...


It is legal in a number of states to hunt with a pistol with caveats on caliber.
This .308 Winchester pistol is pictured or a something like a .454 casull redhawk I have for Backcountry fishing in AK. Granted it is the one revolver I avoid taking target practice with because it is a beast but would slow down a big brown if needed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: "All of us should have the reasonable expectation to not be shot while walking on our own property," the warden told 6 News.

White-like pontificating detected.


aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?

It's actually legal in Alaska.  I expected it to be illegal everywhere, but TFA doesn't say so.  Weird.

But then, the .44 Magnum was designed as a hunting weapon, so...

It is legal in a number of states to hunt with a pistol with caveats on caliber.
This .308 Winchester pistol is pictured or a something like a .454 casull redhawk I have for Backcountry fishing in AK. Granted it is the one revolver I avoid taking target practice with because it is a beast but would slow down a big brown if needed.


[Fark user image 425x318]


Always liked the one from Hard Target

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?


Poachers
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.


I hope you were kidding.
I can never tell on fark.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.


Bullet diameter.452 in (11.5 mm)
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.

Bullet diameter.452 in (11.5 mm)


Article says .45mm which would be smaller than a .22 caliber.  Pellet gun sized. Which would be worthless for deer. 45mm would be a hand cannon. .45 caliber is a common handgun round, of course.

I'm guessing the journalist farked up the units but who the hell knows.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.


The largest I know of is 20mm. Here's a 20mm next to a tiny little 50 cal for comparison.

lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ke-courses-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Literally from hunter ed. Take the guys license, and his guns.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.


Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they remove the victim's ear tag at the hospital?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.

Bullet diameter.452 in (11.5 mm)


No.

It's 45 mils.  That's 0.045"

It's a dart gun.  It must have hit the guys eyeball at just the right angle.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I watched Lethal Weapon last night for the first time in probably 15 years.  I forgot how many times Murtaugh and Riggs shoot some guy under duress at a good distance with an expert headshot or a bullet directly to the chest.  It's a bit ridiculous.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
.45mm handgun...

WHAT IS THIS A HANDGUN FOR ANTS??!?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would a .45mm projectile even pierce the skin?

/I guess it would depend on what's propelling it
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: [ke-courses-production.s3.amazonaws.com image 520x394]

Literally from hunter ed. Take the guys license, and his guns.


Non-hunter here. Could you explain what's wrong with what the guy is doing?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hobnail: SpectroBoy: Hooferatheart: 45mm is 1.77''. That is literally a hand cannon.

Bullet diameter.452 in (11.5 mm)

Article says .45mm which would be smaller than a .22 caliber.  Pellet gun sized. Which would be worthless for deer. 45mm would be a hand cannon. .45 caliber is a common handgun round, of course.

I'm guessing the journalist farked up the units but who the hell knows.



Guns are evil, so units of measurement are irrelevant.

But shiat, assuming .45ACP at 140 yards, that's goddamn amazing.  Either amazingly bad luck, or an amazingly good shot.  Even my best .45 race pistol was only good to 50 yards.  That shiat drops faster than cougar panties at a Bieber concert.  To hit anything at three-times that range, I'd have to aim at the Moon FFS.

Something tells me that absolutely everything in this article is wildly incorrect.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey man, have fun.
What a nice shot, man.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: "All of us should have the reasonable expectation to not be shot while walking on our own property," the warden told 6 News.

White-like pontificating detected.


aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?

It's actually legal in Alaska.  I expected it to be illegal everywhere, but TFA doesn't say so.  Weird.

But then, the .44 Magnum was designed as a hunting weapon, so...

It is legal in a number of states to hunt with a pistol with caveats on caliber.
This .308 Winchester pistol is pictured or a something like a .454 casull redhawk I have for Backcountry fishing in AK. Granted it is the one revolver I avoid taking target practice with because it is a beast but would slow down a big brown if needed.


[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.


Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hold my beer Cleetus and hand me my dick enlarger!"
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.


That's how stupid it is.
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flincher: "Hold my beer Cleetus and hand me my dick enlarger!"


Commas are important 🤔
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: phimuskapsi: [ke-courses-production.s3.amazonaws.com image 520x394]

Literally from hunter ed. Take the guys license, and his guns.

Non-hunter here. Could you explain what's wrong with what the guy is doing?


Be aware of your target and what's behind it. In other words if you miss the deer what or who is behind the bushes?
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?


I have a .44 magnum super blackhawk with a 10in barrel. It looks like something out of a western parody movie. I honestly don't think it'd be good for anything other than hunting. It was a gift from my dad that doesn't ever leave the safe.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.

Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.


I would like to meet this friend. A spud gun that shoots snowballs sounds like a hell of a fun time, and just in time for snowmageddon too!

/Mostly just snarking at how the dumbass cops could equate a snowball to a "propelled missile"
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: phimuskapsi: [ke-courses-production.s3.amazonaws.com image 520x394]

Literally from hunter ed. Take the guys license, and his guns.

Non-hunter here. Could you explain what's wrong with what the guy is doing?


If he misses, or if the bullet goes all the way through his quarry, the bullet will go over the horizon and he has no idea what it will hit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I watched Lethal Weapon last night for the first time in probably 15 years.  I forgot how many times Murtaugh and Riggs shoot some guy under duress at a good distance with an expert headshot or a bullet directly to the chest.  It's a bit ridiculous.


Conversely, A-Team fired a collective 9,234,991 rounds over the course of the series and killed precisely ZERO people.

I love it when a plan comes together.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lloyd told them that he always tries to be safe

> "Well, mostly always, you know. Except when I'm taking reckless shots across the road with a handgun."
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I watched Lethal Weapon last night for the first time in probably 15 years.  I forgot how many times Murtaugh and Riggs shoot some guy under duress at a good distance with an expert headshot or a bullet directly to the chest.  It's a bit ridiculous.


I mean, *that's* the part of Lethal Weapon that strikes you as a bit ridiculous?    Not the volleyball scene?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Lethal Weapon 6 Volleyball & Shower Scene
Youtube frcSo-hJvvM
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?


Depends on what your definition of handgun is.

Technically, a manufacturer can manufacture an AR as a pistol. As long as it doesn't have a stock (a brace is just fine tho) or a vertical grip...it's a pistol and not a class 3 or NFA device.

/ also...for the casing to have been ejected....we're talking about a semiautomatic pistol and very likely a .45 acp round. The drop-off after 20-25yards is precipitous....this is one hell of a shot at 140 yards.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: That shiat drops faster than cougar panties at a Bieber concert.


Thank you, I was just thinking about what kind of mental image would be seared into my mind tonight.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

151: Madman drummers bummers: 151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.

Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.

I would like to meet this friend. A spud gun that shoots snowballs sounds like a hell of a fun time, and just in time for snowmageddon too!

/Mostly just snarking at how the dumbass cops could equate a snowball to a "propelled missile"


Ive tried snow out of my spud gun. I find its too porous to get any range out of it. Now an ice slug might be something to try...
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: "All of us should have the reasonable expectation to not be shot while walking on our own property," the warden told 6 News.

White-like pontificating detected.


aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?

It's actually legal in Alaska.  I expected it to be illegal everywhere, but TFA doesn't say so.  Weird.

But then, the .44 Magnum was designed as a hunting weapon, so...

It is legal in a number of states to hunt with a pistol with caveats on caliber.
This .308 Winchester pistol is pictured or a something like a .454 casull redhawk I have for Backcountry fishing in AK. Granted it is the one revolver I avoid taking target practice with because it is a beast but would slow down a big brown if needed.


[Fark user image 425x318]

Always liked the one from Hard Target

[Fark user image 774x1000]


Thompson Contender. Single shot with interchangeable barrels to fit whatever caliber round you want.
VERY cool gun.

I farking love that movie.. It was John Woo's directorial debut in Hollywood and features two of my favorite actors (Lance Henricksen and Arnold Vosloo) paired as absolutely excellent villains.

And I love Van Damme :D The only one of his movies I think I like more than Hard Target is MAYBE Double Impact.. Fun fun stuff.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.

Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.


Nowadays that could get a person blown away by an irate motorist.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

151: Madman drummers bummers: 151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.

Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.

I would like to meet this friend. A spud gun that shoots snowballs sounds like a hell of a fun time, and just in time for snowmageddon too!

/Mostly just snarking at how the dumbass cops could equate a snowball to a "propelled missile"



Nearly got a juvenile charge for the same thing because I lobbed a rock from a slingshot over the tree at the corner of the block.  Made it over the tree, just barely, and Cletus McRuralcop decided it would be fun to punch an 8-year-old, then threaten his mom.

He was legally in the right.  USA, fark yeah.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?


I have. Ok, I was running rifle ammo through it, but still.

/14"bbl, 7-30 Waters.
//Dad has a 16"bbl in .308, but the thing is frankly too unwieldy for anything but bench shooting.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I dunno, a 45mm cannon might do a good job against a squirrel or a raccoon or something.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How long was he banging his wife?


If he was, more power to him - the victim is 81.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: aleister_greynight: Who the fark goes hunting with a handgun?

Depends on what your definition of handgun is.

Technically, a manufacturer can manufacture an AR as a pistol. As long as it doesn't have a stock (a brace is just fine tho) or a vertical grip...it's a pistol and not a class 3 or NFA device.

/ also...for the casing to have been ejected....we're talking about a semiautomatic pistol and very likely a .45 acp round. The drop-off after 20-25yards is precipitous....this is one hell of a shot at 140 yards.


300 blackout rifle somewhere nearby?
Same grain and everything if you try hard enough.
Might need more than a cursory pass on the bullet.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 151: NeoCortex42: unlawful shooting on or across a highway and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway

Seems like this is redundant.

Came to mention that particular charge. I kinda wanna shoot a gun on a road at a dirt hill or something now, just so I can have "propulsion of missiles on a roadway" on my rap sheet. That would be awesome.

Friend of mine nearly got arrested on that particular charge for lobbing a snowball at some idiot's car.


I was convicted of that charge for throwing a water balloon at a limousine. The driver chased us down in a medium speed chase. The passengers were pissed at the driver for the wasting their time. The police were amused.
 
