 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   Deputy imposter phones people and tells them to pay for fake fines with gift cards. Clearly trying to get promoted to head imposter   (wric.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Virginia, Police, Sheriff, GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Constable, phone calls, Grammatical number, Goochland County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 8:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that sounds a bit illegal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in a place called 'Goochland' you never really stood a chance. Better than Toad Suck, Arkansas... maybe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you live in a place called 'Goochland' you never really stood a chance. Better than Toad Suck, Arkansas... maybe.


Goochland.

Gooch.

I had to re-read that like 5 times.

"You get a look at her gooch? She got a landing strip."

I'm guessing whoever named that town wasn't from Boston. Chooch, gooch, kooch, all names for the lady parts.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.


Don't forget Bumpass.

Virginia is for lovers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Madman drummers bummers: Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.

Don't forget Bumpass.

Virginia is for lovers.


I see your Bumpass and I raise you Tuckahoe.
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had that happen here in Springfield Mo, and the  guy was pretty good.  Told me that I had a warrant for failure to show up to Jury Duty.  I knew it was a scam, asked him for a number to call him back after I pulled over.

I called the number back, and it went to voicemail for Officer x at Springfield police station.  I left message, he called me back.  Told me that I needed to pay $1900 in bail, to a machine at the courthouse, using prepaid Visa cards.

Thats when I hung up.

But seriously, he had people talking in the backround, put me on hold "while he talked to his seargent".  Even had the hillbilly twang.  Sounded pretty legit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: I'm guessing whoever named that town wasn't from Boston. Chooch, gooch, kooch, all names for the lady parts.


The other two yes, but I've never heard gooch mean anything but your grundle in eastern MA and other parts of coastal New England, unless it's changed in the last....20-30 years
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Madman drummers bummers: Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.

Don't forget Bumpass.

Virginia is for lovers.


Oh, intercourse Bumpass.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: unchellmatt: I'm guessing whoever named that town wasn't from Boston. Chooch, gooch, kooch, all names for the lady parts.

The other two yes, but I've never heard gooch mean anything but your grundle in eastern MA and other parts of coastal New England, unless it's changed in the last....20-30 years


I've heard so many odd slang for sexual things in NE, there should be a book.

Ever hear "bean goose"? Used to work with a guy from Methuen who said it meant blowjob. The reasoning was long and circuitous.

But yeah. Gooch, chooch, kooch, kooze, snooch (which cracked me up when Jay and Silent Bob used the word) etc. if it had "ooch", It meant "lady parts".
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Gentlequiet: Madman drummers bummers: Y'all just gonna come in here and make fun of the place name, ain'tcha?

Just remember: Goochland is home to Lickinghole Creek. And it's right next to Short Pump.

Don't forget Bumpass.

Virginia is for lovers.

Oh, intercourse Bumpass.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x266]


Licking....

NOW THEY'RE JUST MESSING WITH US.
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is it with scammers and gift cards?

I'm not going to buy you anything on any site. It's not going to happen.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ozarkhawk: Had that happen here in Springfield Mo, and the  guy was pretty good.  Told me that I had a warrant for failure to show up to Jury Duty.  I knew it was a scam, asked him for a number to call him back after I pulled over.

I called the number back, and it went to voicemail for Officer x at Springfield police station.  I left message, he called me back.  Told me that I needed to pay $1900 in bail, to a machine at the courthouse, using prepaid Visa cards.

Thats when I hung up.

But seriously, he had people talking in the backround, put me on hold "while he talked to his seargent".  Even had the hillbilly twang.  Sounded pretty legit.


that's trippy, sounds well organized. Probably pretty intimidating to people out of the know.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Asking for gift cards is a huge scam red flag. My wife almost got caught by one. I asked her what she was doing going out the door. "Oh, getting some gift cards for my boss to hand out."  Turned out someone had gotten control of his email.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.