 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The Rock says...oh FFS   (consequence.net) divider line
69
    More: Dumbass, Kat Von D, Neil Young, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, veteran comedian Kevin James, Joe Rogan, health care professionals, Republican politicians, Great stuff  
•       •       •

1825 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 5:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, not surprised at all.
We aren't talking scientific minds
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he does plan to run for POTUS.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rich guys supporting other rich guys is really wrecking the parasocial relationships people have cooked up for themselves huh?

Guess what: they're all the enemy.  All rich people.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jewel too? That disappoints 13 year old fapping me.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Rich guys supporting other rich guys is really wrecking the parasocial relationships people have cooked up for themselves huh?

Guess what: they're all the enemy.  All rich people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does the Rock smell what Java Joe is brewing?
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wanna triple your support Joe?  Start telling facts and the actual truth instead of "just asking questions" of people who could never possibly have the answer.
 
brilett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So they don't support the Constitutional right to freedom of association?

Why do they hate freedom?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rogan responded on Sunday, sharing a video defending his podcast while promising to "balance things out"

You do not "balance out" misinformation and disinformation. You should stamp it out.
Otherwise you are helping to spread it.

"I'm just asking questions guys, I'm just presenting both sides"

You're just asking questions if taking the vaccine will turn you into a lizard person? Really?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Give 50,000 Hollywood wankers Twitter accounts and you end up with those tweets, and a whole lot of this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rogan responded on Sunday, sharing a video defending his podcast while promising to "balance things out" and "research topics." Many celebrities applauded this statement in the comments.


Here we are. In 2022, declaring that you eventually intend to do some research on the topics you've been broadcasting about, is considered 'praiseworthy'
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Be the peoples elbow, not the corporate elbow
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Rich guys supporting other rich guys is really wrecking the parasocial relationships people have cooked up for themselves huh?

Guess what: they're all the enemy.  All rich people.


Also, the viewing public developing parasocial 'relationships'with celebs via their PR-curated personalities, which works out great until the celeb calls an audible that doesn't work for some fans who had unrealistic ideas that they were actually the ideal person theyd imagined.

/except for my future first and second wives Anna Kendrick and Ana de Armas.  I don't want to see evidence to the contrary.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow some celebrities are complete f'ing morons who live sheltered lives. Fetch me my fainting couch.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dwayne Johnson has enough good will coming his way that he can take this little hit, and it won't even make a dent. He....


Gave a veteran his truck:
Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise A Veteran With A Personal Custom Truck
Youtube 4lEChplP8xg


He also surprised a room full of amputees at a special screening of one of his movies where he played an amputee:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5FMa2vE0Ek&t=38s&ab_channel=TheRock

Also, Dwayne Johnson with "Make A Wish" foundation kids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWBAWsPV_oM&ab_channel=TheRock

Yeah, he's fine. Don't concern yourself.

/Also Fark doesn't like multiple videos per post apparently. Mmkay.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DOOM 2005

~fin~
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have no idea how Joe Rogan doesn't suffocate with his ego taking up all possible space in a room.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kevin James has been a douchebag for a long time.
Disappointed by The Cock. Seemed like a nice guy. But then again he's probably an idiot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most of those people are predictable.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yep, not surprised at all.
We aren't talking scientific minds


Stop listening to Hollywood farkers. Even if you agree with what they just said. In fact, be especially skeptic if you agree.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And this is why Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table in that family
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I get my facts from actual scientists, not 'roid pumping mma nuts and people who play pretend for a living.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: /Also Fark doesn't like multiple videos per post apparently. Mmkay.


Censorship is nit mmkay
wake upsheeple
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.


Get with the goodthink or you're gone. He's had on mainstream health experts as well it isn't like he only brings on nuts. It's not even a Covid centered show if you go back through his guests it's comedians and athletes and politicians and celebrities but you'd never know that from the news right now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: I get my facts from actual scientists, not 'roid pumping mma nuts and people who play pretend for a living.


How can you even trust a professional liar?
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Rock woke up today and said: Today's goal - go 90% of the way to completely alienating half my fan base.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With the number of head hits he has probably had you can forgive him thinking the endless voice on the radio knows what it's talking about.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other words, "I identify as an idiot".
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.


It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Marianne Williamson, the spiritualist and former presidential candidate said, "I'm triple vaxxed, but (unless they're standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone's podcast is too much like burning a book to me."

Way to take a bold stand against something no one suggested.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.


He is the reason I learned being a comedian doesn't mean you have to be funny.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.

He is the reason I learned being a comedian doesn't mean you have to be funny.


Interesting. I learned that from Dane Cook.
 
AnyName
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cool.  Another thread full of people paying $10 a month to give their opinions calling a guy getting $1,000,000 a month to give his opinion an idiot.

Be sure to mention that he's short!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AnyName: Cool.  Another thread full of people paying $10 a month to give their opinions calling a guy getting $1,000,000 a month to give his opinion an idiot.

Be sure to mention that he's short!


When I pay the party clown for my kid's birthday  he's still a clown.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Kevin James has been a douchebag for a long time.
Disappointed by The Cock. Seemed like a nice guy. But then again he's probably an idiot.


When he was doing that movie "Zookeeper" here in the Boston area there were reports from people who were extras on the movie that he was a tool. But I have been a Kevin James detractor ever since "King of Queens". Watching his character yell at his wife, and her yell at him all the time. Yeah, let's put a laugh track on this dysfunctional shiatty couple, and air it for 8 or so years. Brilliant! It made me wish the show had ended in a bloody shoot out instead, you know, like the ending of "Reservoir Dogs".

Jerry Stiller was the best part of that audio visual abortion.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.


He is the number one podcast on Spotify last year. I think he already has clout without this article.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In this thread, internet tough guy circle jerk.

/if you don't like what he says, turn it off
//there will always be idiots that will only listen to what they want to hear. See: Hannity, Maddow
///People that  start screaming MISINFORMATION are the same people that would have turned Anne Frank in.

Critical thinking is dead.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnyName: Cool.  Another thread full of people paying $10 a month to give their opinions calling a guy getting $1,000,000 a month to give his opinion an idiot.

Be sure to mention that he's short!


"This man is rich, therefor you're not only wrong for disagreeing with him, but also somehow a hypocrite, egg salad liberals."
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thick dumb meatheads support thick dumb meathead.

This isn't the surprise you thought it was.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Marianne Williamson, the spiritualist and former presidential candidate said, "I'm triple vaxxed, but (unless they're standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone's podcast is too much like burning a book to me."

Way to take a bold stand against something no one suggested.


If someone has suggested burning Joe Rogan... well I'm not entirely opposed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: In this thread, internet tough guy circle jerk.

/if you don't like what he says, turn it off
//there will always be idiots that will only listen to what they want to hear. See: Hannity, Maddow
///People that  start screaming MISINFORMATION are the same people that would have turned Anne Frank in.

Critical thinking is dead.


This counts as an example of Godwin's law.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.

He is the number one podcast on Spotify last year. I think he already has clout without this article.


I did say glorified radio show, didn't I?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: In this thread, internet tough guy circle jerk.

/if you don't like what he says, turn it off
//there will always be idiots that will only listen to what they want to hear. See: Hannity, Maddow
///People that  start screaming MISINFORMATION are the same people that would have turned Anne Frank in.

Critical thinking is dead.


Both sides are bad. I'm very intelligent
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: KodosZardoz: Kevin James has been a douchebag for a long time.
Disappointed by The Cock. Seemed like a nice guy. But then again he's probably an idiot.

When he was doing that movie "Zookeeper" here in the Boston area there were reports from people who were extras on the movie that he was a tool. But I have been a Kevin James detractor ever since "King of Queens". Watching his character yell at his wife, and her yell at him all the time. Yeah, let's put a laugh track on this dysfunctional shiatty couple, and air it for 8 or so years. Brilliant! It made me wish the show had ended in a bloody shoot out instead, you know, like the ending of "Reservoir Dogs".

Jerry Stiller was the best part of that audio visual abortion.


I heard the same tales. And you're exactly right about Stiller. If not for him, he wouldn't have a show.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Dwayne Johnson has enough good will coming his way that he can take this little hit, and it won't even make a dent. He....


Gave a veteran his truck:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4lEChplP8xg]

He also surprised a room full of amputees at a special screening of one of his movies where he played an amputee:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5FMa2vE0Ek&t=38s&ab_channel=TheRock

Also, Dwayne Johnson with "Make A Wish" foundation kids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWBAWsPV_oM&ab_channel=TheRock

Yeah, he's fine. Don't concern yourself.

/Also Fark doesn't like multiple videos per post apparently. Mmkay.


Oh for sure, he's not going to get cancelled or anything, just like John Cena's Make a Wish contributions offset any amount of pro-China shiat he's done, but it's still a bad take.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.


If Joe Rogan's podcast was broadcast as a show on CBS, ABC, or FOX then it would be the 3rd or 4th top ranked show in terms of viewership. If you include three nights of football then it drops to 7th. Hannity, Tucker, and Ingrahm are jealous of Rogan's numbers, not the other way around.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: KodosZardoz: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gyrfalcon: I'm impressed. I would not have thought COVID misinformation from a sawed-off little midget like Rogan would drive so many people into a white-hot frenzy of hatred and seething "if yer not with us yer aginst us!" from so many otherwise rational folks.

It's a podcast. There's more disinformation coming from way bigger sources than just that knob.

It also gives Rogan way too much clout, which is undeserved, and completely misplaced. It's as if people are positioning this guy as the next Bill O'Reilly, or Sean Hannity. A bullhorn for blowhards like the ass-clowns who came before him. Really, he's just a dumb guy who looks like a thumb expressing an opinion without doing any homework every day (week?) on a glorified radio show. So many on the internet do similarly. But fame changes everything. If he was just some dipshiat youtuber, nobody would give a fark. But he's a dipshiat whose gotten screen time in primetime on network, so to some that makes all the difference.

He is the number one podcast on Spotify last year. I think he already has clout without this article.

I did say glorified radio show, didn't I?


I know what you're saying, but people still listen. We know Fox News is worth crap news wise, but people still watch and believe.
I agree with you and others that his opinion is worthless.
However, there are many many who disagree and that's where the danger comes in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before anyone asks...

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


... here's the original.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan is just Gwyneth Paltrow for dudes...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.