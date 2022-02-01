 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   This hawk is trained to guard the runways at the Tampa airport -- and she's out for blood   (tampabay.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Bird, Airport, US Airways, Jackie Hurd, Runway, No. No., Cheddar's legs, pickup truck  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 6:26 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure that is very interesting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Th
tampabay.comView Full Size


"Gutted by a Hawk and now blasthed at point-blank by a thith Neckbeard? Dissssssspicable. In closing, um, Rabbit Season?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I so tired of this bullshiat. So very tired."
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: Th[tampabay.com image 800x450]

"Gutted by a Hawk and now blasthed at point-blank by a thith Neckbeard? Dissssssspicable. In closing, um, Rabbit Season?"


Maybe the guy is just robbing the bird of its purse.
 
djorgenson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well Edmo, did you enjoy your free article?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 800x450]
"I so tired of this bullshiat. So very tired."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


this seems excessive, i would have gone with a smaller caliber.

/cool job all around
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.