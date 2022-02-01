 Skip to content
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Congrats, your wife found an effective treatment for the PTSD you gave her.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.


Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.

Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.


For as long as I've been smoking, it will probably never be out of my system.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: SpectroBoy: EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.

Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.

For as long as I've been smoking, it will probably never be out of my system.


I've been smoking on and off since high school (huh huh HIGH school).

I have passed every employment drug test I have taken. I just quit when I know I'll be looking.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.

Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.


The last two jobs I had required urinalysis and I can state with a high (lol) degree of confidence that it takes me at least forty days to pee clean. Chalk it up to either a slow metabolism or fast-disappering bags--after they cremate me the mortician will be high for a week.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The short answer? No.  The long answer? "YES! YES! YES.....OH GOD, YEEEEESSSSS!!!!!!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's "enjoying" sex...ie: she'll be sleeping around on you soon LOL
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good for you, fella! Your wife's boyfriend introduced her to edibles when they're f**ing and she's enjoying it with you too now.
Congrats!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get legalized at the federal level?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meat0918: Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????


He's worried she's going to cheat on him when he doesn't do what she wants.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love libertarian porn.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: meat0918: Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????

He's worried she's going to cheat on him when he doesn't do what she wants.


I'd bet money she's already returned the "favor" and cheated on him.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meat0918: Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????


Because weed is worse than all of that combined? What's his Fark handle?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Get legalized at the federal level?


If it's legal at the federal level, can the company still drop you for testing if you fall off a ladder while running CAT5 across the ceiling and totally not checking out the skirts in the ladies room.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.
Smoking weed isn't the problem. Being married to that guy is.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: meat0918: Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????

Because weed is worse than all of that combined? What's his Fark handle?


Calling out Farkers is against the FARQ, but I have some ideas....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: raerae1980: SpectroBoy: EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.

Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.

For as long as I've been smoking, it will probably never be out of my system.

I've been smoking on and off since high school (huh huh HIGH school).

I have passed every employment drug test I have taken. I just quit when I know I'll be looking.


My last job had pre employment and random screenings. I vowed to never work at a place that did testing again.

Sure I could stop for a while, but why?

All of the pills people are allowed to take, coming in hungover, distracted and stressed from personal drama?  Start testing for those things too or just stop with the charade altogether.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: LarryDan43: meat0918: Dude is an idiot.

She wasn't into any of that stuff, resented him forcing her into doing it for it him, cheated on her, and she found a way to feel comfortable with him again instead of leaving his sorry ass, and HE'S COMPLAINING????

He's worried she's going to cheat on him when he doesn't do what she wants.

I'd bet money she's already returned the "favor" and cheated on him.


My gran told me you have to support your man in everything he does. He's got a hobby, you give it a try.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: SpectroBoy: EnzoTheCoder: Completely leave my system in less than forty-five days.

Typically, THC is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood.

The last two jobs I had required urinalysis and I can state with a high (lol) degree of confidence that it takes me at least forty days to pee clean. Chalk it up to either a slow metabolism or fast-disappering bags--after they cremate me the mortician will be high for a week.


25 years or so ago a coworker who needed to pass a urine test paid me $50 for a cup of my urine as I did not partake. Though he passed the test, it turned out to not be the start of a urine selling business venture.
 
carkiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Congrats, your wife found an effective treatment for the PTSD you gave her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked at a plant where if you got hurt on the job, they'd send you to the company doctor who would test you.  There were a lot of plant workers using heavy equipment so that made sense.

Then there was the customer service supervisor who slipped on a stair and twisted her ankle.  They sent her to the doc.  She refused to give a sample and she was fired.  She was a biatch and no one missed her.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Congrats, your wife found an effective treatment for the PTSD you gave her.


Seriously.

That guy sounds like a dirtbag.

What is it with dudes who think they're entitled to sex from their significant others, and, moreover, that their partner HAS to do things they don't want to do?

/I was married to a guy like that.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Congrats, your wife found an effective treatment for the PTSD you gave her.


This. What a farking asshole. I hope she leaves him and gets a lover who she can have sex with without drugging herself first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: I love libertarian porn.


Eeeeeeeeewwwww
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Get legalized at the federal level?

If it's legal at the federal level, can the company still drop you for testing if you fall off a ladder while running CAT5 across the ceiling and totally not checking out the skirts in the ladies room.


Yes, same way they can fire you for showing up drunk
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Relieve my pain without making me paranoid and anxious?
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Relieve my pain without making me paranoid and anxious?


Whatever you're ingesting is too strong THC/terpenewise.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jack Sabbath: Relieve my pain without making me paranoid and anxious?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I worked at a plant where if you got hurt on the job, they'd send you to the company doctor who would test you.  There were a lot of plant workers using heavy equipment so that made sense.

Then there was the customer service supervisor who slipped on a stair and twisted her ankle.  They sent her to the doc.  She refused to give a sample and she was fired.  She was a biatch and no one missed her.


I worked at a place like that.  They'd only test people if they caused damage (insurance terms demanded employees be tested IIRC) or they thought they were actually coming to work high.  Sometimes, every once in a while if someone did something that would give them an excuse (like slipping on the stairs and twisting their ankle) they'd test them just to see if they had a reason to fire them.
 
