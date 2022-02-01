 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   I'm not really sure that a business strategy of "book cruises that go to the U.S., then divert while at sea to avoid a judge's order to seize one of your cruise ships because you're not paying your fuel bill" is a good long-term strategy   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to bring back letters of marque. A couple of powerboats and 12 heavily armed men could take the cruise ships easily. Or repo world wide cruise ship edition would at least be worth a pilot.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Time to bring back letters of marque. A couple of powerboats and 12 heavily armed men could take the cruise ships easily. Or repo world wide cruise ship edition would at least be worth a pilot.


I like the idea of perp-walking the deadbeat CEOs in the middle of the night from their trailer in the park.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three and a half months on a cruise ship sounds like hell.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this point cruises can reliably be used as an IQ test. If you take a cruise, you fail.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really fault the fuel company who fronted $4.6 million in Diesel without demanding payment on delivery.
 
Jz4p [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you really think that people booking cruises right now are forward-thinking and doing customer research?

The company can keep up this scam until they run out of ships that can visit US ports.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, it's fun. Come on!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Time to bring back letters of marque. A couple of powerboats and 12 heavily armed men could take the cruise ships easily. Or repo world wide cruise ship edition would at least be worth a pilot.


I actuallly had to explain to my Con law professor what "letters of Marque' WERE, exactly, and once I had he kinda looked at me sideways and asked me HOW I happened to know that.


I mean doesn't everybody dream of pursuing piracy as a profession at some point, or was that just me
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: eurotrader: Time to bring back letters of marque. A couple of powerboats and 12 heavily armed men could take the cruise ships easily. Or repo world wide cruise ship edition would at least be worth a pilot.

I actuallly had to explain to my Con law professor what "letters of Marque' WERE, exactly, and once I had he kinda looked at me sideways and asked me HOW I happened to know that.


Shoulda said "law school ain't cheap" and left it at that :)
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The passengers will be reimbursed for any applicable airline change fees, said Crystal Cruises spokesman Vance Gulliksen."

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JoePip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: eurotrader: Time to bring back letters of marque. A couple of powerboats and 12 heavily armed men could take the cruise ships easily. Or repo world wide cruise ship edition would at least be worth a pilot.

I actuallly had to explain to my Con law professor what "letters of Marque' WERE, exactly, and once I had he kinda looked at me sideways and asked me HOW I happened to know that.


I mean doesn't everybody dream of pursuing piracy as a profession at some point, or was that just me


Definitely not just you.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Going on a cruise was bad enough pre-Covid.  Now they might as well just all be one-way trips to Mar-a-Lago
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: At this point cruises can reliably be used as an IQ test. If you take a cruise, you fail.


Fark user image

/posting from the Caribbean Princess
//3x-vaxxed and recovered from breakthrough within the last 90 days
///enjoy your snobby isolation, though
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Three and a half months on a cruise ship sounds like hell.


No, hell is when they run out of bunker fuel.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This kinda crap happens a lot in the maritime industry, of course you're supposed to issue the seizure order once the vessel is in a port where it can be seized.  Otherwise they will divert just like these geniuses did.

Timing is everything with seizure orders.  Also making sure the people who owe you money actually own the ship is also critical.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What this guy be up to these days. The US could hire him!
nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: At this point cruises can reliably be used as an IQ test. If you take a cruise, you fail.


Sorry you can't afford $200 a person for a 4 night cruise.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Smoking GNU: At this point cruises can reliably be used as an IQ test. If you take a cruise, you fail.

[Fark user image image 375x49]

/posting from the Caribbean Princess
//3x-vaxxed and recovered from breakthrough within the last 90 days
///enjoy your snobby isolation, though


It's all fun and games until you contract a new strain and spread it unknowingly. Or you get norovirus and poop your guts out. Enjoy your floating petri dish!
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zeroth Law: KingOfTown: Smoking GNU: At this point cruises can reliably be used as an IQ test. If you take a cruise, you fail.

[Fark user image image 375x49]

/posting from the Caribbean Princess
//3x-vaxxed and recovered from breakthrough within the last 90 days
///enjoy your snobby isolation, though

It's all fun and games until you contract a new strain and spread it unknowingly. Or you get norovirus and poop your guts out. Enjoy your floating petri dish!


You know how I know you've never actually been on a cruise before?

/used to work on RCI
//wash your hands, genius
///three is the day of the cruise I'm on
 
