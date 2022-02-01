 Skip to content
(AP News)   Putin says the only way to prove that NATO is wrong to defend nations from Russia, is to invade those nations   (apnews.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best explanation I have read is that Russia wants a guarantee of no intermediate range missiles in Europe. The interesting thing is that the US and Russia both want the same thing. Neither want to target each other with INF violating missiles, but both want to target China with such weapons.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark around and find out Vladdy
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm, what if there was some treaty both parties could sign that would guarantee no further development or deployment of intermediate ranged missiles. That's a real think that one.
 
Greylight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Naaa, to understand Russia is to understand the want of oligarchs for more money and vacation property.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

b2theory: The best explanation I have read is that Russia wants a guarantee of no intermediate range missiles in Europe. The interesting thing is that the US and Russia both want the same thing. Neither want to target each other with INF violating missiles, but both want to target China with such weapons.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Making Ukraine great again?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands"

Yep, and the majority of us support their doing so, since your demands are delusional bullshiat.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: b2theory: The best explanation I have read is that Russia wants a guarantee of no intermediate range missiles in Europe. The interesting thing is that the US and Russia both want the same thing. Neither want to target each other with INF violating missiles, but both want to target China with such weapons.

[i.gifer.com image 333x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


POPCORN!
 
mudesi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We should completely fark with him and offer Russia an opportunity to join NATO.

It's a defensive alliance, right? If we guarantee that the west will protect Russia's territorial integrity seems like it would shut him up.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Inb4 the usual crowd of pootie cheerleaders swamp the thread.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands"

Yep, and the majority of us support their doing so, since your demands are delusional bullshiat.


I robbed the bank because the security guard was looking at me funny.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd of pootie cheerleaders swamp the thread.


They'll be here any moment. Someone turned on the Beet Signal.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Have NATO and the UN send a strongly worded letter to Putin.  Have the letter delivered by an atomic fusion weapon.

Problem solved.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ie Putin's farked his country economically and the only way to hide it is to invade a country and make it look like it's NATO's fault.  This worked great for Hitler.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lead up is tiring, I wish they would just invade already. These negotiations are horseshiat. They will not be backing down.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?


He may have meant to and covid put a hitch in the plan.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?


Because, despite the various "Trump = Putin Puppet lol" memes, Biden is seen as far more weak and indecisive on the global stage. Trump's pathetic attempts to curry favour were belied by his use of violence to accomplish his goals - remember the Iranian general that he murdered in the middle of Baghdad?

Biden is a complete dove, someone who threatened nothing but sanctions if Russia invades. Sanctions, like the ones that got Russia to leave Crimea. Trump would have been writing Tweets about bombing Moscow from his shiatter. Who do you think you would rather go up against if you're planning an invasion?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: We should completely fark with him and offer Russia an opportunity to join NATO.

It's a defensive alliance, right? If we guarantee that the west will protect Russia's territorial integrity seems like it would shut him up.


Make that offer after booting them from Interpol
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tremble at the sight of our mighty aircraft carrier as it belches asphalt smoke that you totally can't see from space.  Beware its massive floating dry dock, laying on the bottom of the Kola River, as your submarines try to sneak into Murmansk.  Well, you would tremble if a 70-ton crane hadn't fallen on its deck as the dry dock was sinking beneath it while its hull was open to the sea to replace its boilers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Wall coming down was Putin's biggest idea of defeat.  He wants to extend the no man's land so that people escaping to Ukraine will now have to make it through another country to escape.   He's doing everything he can to alienate Russia from the West, moving Russia in the other direction should work.

Maybe he should move Moskva 1000 miles east.  After all the country has 11 time zones.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd be happy with the territory he already has. A few more decades of global warming and Siberia might be the only inhabitable land.

Oh and do the world a favor and FO.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jan:   Top security demands?  It's always Russia, Russia, Russia
 
whr21
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?

Because, despite the various "Trump = Putin Puppet lol" memes, Biden is seen as far more weak and indecisive on the global stage. Trump's pathetic attempts to curry favour were belied by his use of violence to accomplish his goals - remember the Iranian general that he murdered in the middle of Baghdad?

Biden is a complete dove, someone who threatened nothing but sanctions if Russia invades. Sanctions, like the ones that got Russia to leave Crimea. Trump would have been writing Tweets about bombing Moscow from his shiatter. Who do you think you would rather go up against if you're planning an invasion?


The dopey rich kid that thinks he's my friend?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Trump would have been writing Tweets about bombing Moscow from his shiatter.


No, I very much don't believe he would have.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: remember the Iranian general that he murdered in the middle of Baghdad?


The one who was probably the leak for the Iran Contra scandal; that murdered general?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?

Because, despite the various "Trump = Putin Puppet lol" memes, Biden is seen as far more weak and indecisive on the global stage. Trump's pathetic attempts to curry favour were belied by his use of violence to accomplish his goals - remember the Iranian general that he murdered in the middle of Baghdad?

Biden is a complete dove, someone who threatened nothing but sanctions if Russia invades. Sanctions, like the ones that got Russia to leave Crimea. Trump would have been writing Tweets about bombing Moscow from his shiatter. Who do you think you would rather go up against if you're planning an invasion?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ace in your face: mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?

He may have meant to and covid put a hitch in the plan.


I think he always intended to do it now and thought tfg was gonna rig his way back into the white house. That would make tfg a lame duck right now and he wouldn't have to worry about the political coats of letting Putin do what he wanted with Ukraine.

If he did it prior to the 2020 election that would have been used against tfg in the election.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Shaggy_C: Trump would have been writing Tweets about bombing Moscow from his shiatter.

No, I very much don't believe he would have.


Isn't it funny that basically the only person that the person famous for insulting people never insulted was Putin? But yeah he'd be tweeting about bombing Moscow for sure..
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Russia can afford to invade Ukraine. Considering how much money Putin and his buddies have looted I wonder how well maintained their military equipment is.
 
theturbomrt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: ace in your face: mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?

He may have meant to and covid put a hitch in the plan.

I think he always intended to do it now and thought tfg was gonna rig his way back into the white house. That would make tfg a lame duck right now and he wouldn't have to worry about the political coats of letting Putin do what he wanted with Ukraine.

If he did it prior to the 2020 election that would have been used against tfg in the election.


If TFG rigged his way into reelection he'd be spending all his time trying to get rid of the 22nd amendment right now.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Local bully upset that victims band together to stop bully from bullying them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: Fark around and find out Vladdy


Yes. I'm sure Uncle Joe will send a strongly worded and forceful letter to him when the time is right...
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Greylight: Naaa, to understand Russia is to understand the want of oligarchs for more money and vacation property.


This. It's about the fact that the oligarchs in control of the international crime syndicate masquerading as a nation called Russia have about run out of things in Russia, Belarus and now Crimea that they can steal.

In the case of Putin specifically I'll also grant that there is very likely some true-believer psychosis going on and he actually believes he's going to recreate the USSR (except as a fascist state this time instead of a communist one, but hey... Hitler and Stalin could've been best friends as long as nobody brought up economics).
 
ace in your face
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: ace in your face: mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?

He may have meant to and covid put a hitch in the plan.

I think he always intended to do it now and thought tfg was gonna rig his way back into the white house. That would make tfg a lame duck right now and he wouldn't have to worry about the political coats of letting Putin do what he wanted with Ukraine.

If he did it prior to the 2020 election that would have been used against tfg in the election.


Agree. I do not think Putin thought Trump would lose. Honestly I didn't think Trump would lose. I didn't think he would legally win, but I did have him pegged as a more adequate cheater than he apparently is.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mudesi: It occurs to me that if he really wanted to invade Ukraine, he would've done it when Trump was in charge.  Why is he doing this NOW?


Putin was probably thinking that Trump would successfully steal a second term. He was also thinking that the US would have some sort of civil conflagration that would tie up US forces for months. None of that came to pass and Biden got elected, so Putin is probably launching this invasion a year or two before he is genuinely ready for this operation.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just need to hold the line. Remind Putin as many times as it takes that NATO will not start a war.

But they'd damn well finish one.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Halfabee64: Tremble at the sight of our mighty aircraft carrier as it belches asphalt smoke that you totally can't see from space.  Beware its massive floating dry dock, laying on the bottom of the Kola River, as your submarines try to sneak into Murmansk.  Well, you would tremble if a 70-ton crane hadn't fallen on its deck as the dry dock was sinking beneath it while its hull was open to the sea to replace its boilers.


I missed that news entirely. That's hilarious.
 
