(Guardian)   Kremlin warns Ukraine may destroy itself. When asked for comment, Kiev said "This is President Vlodymyr Zelensky, Destruct sequence 1: code 1-1A"   (theguardian.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And by "destroy itself" they mean, "defend themselves."

Good to know where Vlad and his boys stand on the matter.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Ukraine going to accidentally defenestrate itself?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da!  Da!  like they did with elegant Soviet nuclear plant back in fun loving 1980's.  Completely safe Soviet design, yet they make it, how you say, blow to shiat?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin said the only way to prove that NATO is wrong about Russia's peacefulness is to declare war and invade.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure, Ukraine will force Russia to invade. Riiight.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop hitting yourself, Kiev.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well... anyway.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Computer, this is prime minister Denys Shmyhal.  Destruct sequence 2: 1...2...3..4...5
Oh, fark you all.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukraine, a new and important space on the Eurasian chessboard, is a geopolitical pivot because its very existence as an independent country helps to transform Russia. Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire. Russia without Ukraine can still strive for imperial status, but it would then become a predominantly Asian imperial state. However, if Moscow regains control over Ukraine, with its 52 million people and major resources as well as its access to the Black Sea, Russia automatically regains the wherewithal to become a powerful imperial state spanning Europe and Asia."
Zbigniew Brezezinski, 1997
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A self destruct code, like 1A 2B 3

https://comb.io/plqUTC
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pretty much.  Without Ukraine, Russia is Asian.

Put Putin down and let's try the next despot.  How could it be worse?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dis is, uh, third guy. Destruct Sequence 3:  Uh, I don't remember my destruct sequence number thing.
Computer:  If you don't remember your destruct sequence, I can help you.   What is you're favorite breakfast cereal?
"Uh.  Dat's tough.   Uh Kracklin' Kiev Crispies?
Computer:  That is incorrect.  What street did you live on in 1992
"Hoo boy.  Uh Transit Street?'
Computer:  That is incorrect, please wait for an attendant.  You're wait time is currently 15 minutes or hours.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: A self destruct code, like 1A 2B 3

https://comb.io/plqUTC


In their case it's definitely A-Zed-5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=374jirm1Lr4
 
drgullen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My God Dmitri...what have I done?"
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is Ukraine going to accidentally defenestrate itself?


After committing suicide by drinking radioactive tea. Terrible tragedy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Computer, this is prime minister Denys Shmyhal.  Destruct sequence 2: 1...2...3..4...5
Oh, fark you all.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Zero, zero, zero, destruct, zero.

/fortunately for Ukraine, they don't have any nuclear wessels.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Why do you keep making me hurt you, Ukraine?"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bondith: /fortunately for Ukraine, they don't have any nuclear wessels.


"Barn Hunter Ukraine" might find a tactical nuke or two.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gleeman: "Why do you keep making me hurt you, Ukraine?"


They always sound exactly the same, don't they?
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This telegraphs Russia's strategy: increase friction at the borders while pro-Russian forces continue revolting from within Ukraine's borders. They pipeline in resources and intelligence while attempting to demoralize Ukrainians with the massed border threat. If the pro-Russian forces can take key points and declare any sort of autonomy, Russia will "accept entreaties of military assistance".
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pretty much.  Without Ukraine, Russia is Asian.

Put Putin down and let's try the next despot.  How could it be worse?


The existence of Kalingrad refutes such a notion.

The 3 pillars of the Russia's economy are petroleum, forced prostitution, & cyber crime.  Apparently the Russian Mafiya in the Kremlin needs fresh Ukrainian women to grow their economy.
 
