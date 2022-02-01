 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Should you see an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your hands, if you cannot then you should stop it by speaking out, if you cannot then at the very least you should hate it with your heart. May peace, and my car, be upon you all   (theguardian.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, a good guy with a car.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, he wasn't driving a Dodge
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving evidence, Rawlinson said McCaskie and Chkaifi had been in a relationship that ended years ago after "allegations of domestic abuse".

Pretty sure we can drop the term "allegations," the abusive asshole violated a protection order and stabbed her to death.
Sad.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually I see stories of heroism and wonder if I would have had the bravery and presence of mind to act the same. In this case I didn't even have to wonder. It wouldn't occur to me if you gave me a minute to think about it on a beautiful day at the beach. In the moment? No way. Any plan I would have formulated to help would have had "stop my car" as item number one.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.


I believe it was the Book of Gritty
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.


The phrasing has the ring of Talmudic teaching to it or perhaps Muslim.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I swallow anything evil..
put your fingers down my throat...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peace be upon you, so rest in peace.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Clearly, he wasn't driving a Dodge


Mightta been a Ram.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CptnSpldng: Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.

The phrasing has the ring of Talmudic teaching to it or perhaps Muslim.


Yes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_be_upon_you
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.


Our Lady Of Blessed Acceleration.

/all shiny and chrome
//yes, two different sources, I know
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.


It's from his car manual
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist, he had no idea anyone was being attacked and was just on his phone.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CptnSpldng: Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.

The phrasing has the ring of Talmudic teaching to it or perhaps Muslim.


Oh, you're referring to the longer phrasing. Muslim.

"Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart-and that is the weakest of faith."
The Prophet's Hadith
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: CptnSpldng: Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.

The phrasing has the ring of Talmudic teaching to it or perhaps Muslim.

Oh, you're referring to the longer phrasing. Muslim.

"Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart-and that is the weakest of faith."
The Prophet's Hadith


This guy didn't think much of Thoughts and Prayers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seeing how this happened in London, I hope the passing driver who rammed the attacker was driving a hilarious British car, like a Reliant Robin, or a classic Mini.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Seeing how this happened in London, I hope the passing driver who rammed the attacker was driving a hilarious British car, like a Reliant Robin, or a classic Mini.


Apparently it was a blue Renault Clio. Not sure which variation or age.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pert: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Seeing how this happened in London, I hope the passing driver who rammed the attacker was driving a hilarious British car, like a Reliant Robin, or a classic Mini.

Apparently it was a blue Renault Clio. Not sure which variation or age.

[Fark user image 346x750]


Eh, it's kind of funny. Could be funnier.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WelldeadLink: CptnSpldng: Pestifer: Does anyone know if that's a quote from a religious/philosophical text? I've tried looking it up, but find nothing. Whatever, good on you, car guy.

The phrasing has the ring of Talmudic teaching to it or perhaps Muslim.

Oh, you're referring to the longer phrasing. Muslim.

"Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart-and that is the weakest of faith."
The Prophet's Hadith


Are you a god?

Ghostbusters ✧ ARE YOU A GOD ?
Youtube jCe5vfQx50c
 
