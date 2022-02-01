 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Xymox, Cardiacs, Fad Gadget, and Gang Of Four. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #307. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Greetings.
Got an email notification this morning to tell me that my t shirt's been dispatched :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.

I also received an email notification that "USPS is in possession of the item." I love that wording. Makes me feel like I ordered something dangerous or it got seized as contraband or something.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
if you people get your shirts before i get mine, there is gonna be all kinds of hell to pay.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Present.  Like a penguin lost in the woods.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spear of Destiny - Liberator
Youtube t9becn8y3CA


Hola!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
and guess who finally showed up...must have been a lot of IPA to dodge on the way :D

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great White North checking in. Nearly not freezing today, which is nice.
 
