(AP News) 70-year-old mapping error caused 9 islands to be lost between Waldo and Knox, and Maine is telling them to settle border dispute between themselves (apnews.com)
28
•       •       •

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's Waldo?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sit down, Waldo...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should settle it Golden Corral style.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Logically, this means they are now part of China's exclusive economic zone.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unlikely to become the silliest border dispute over islands in American history:

The Pig War - OverSimplified
Youtube QLq6GEiHqR8
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An article about a dispute over a map, because an error was made on a map a long time ago, about where county lines lie around some islands on a map.

And the article doesn't include a farking map of it all.  The one thing that could explain the issue better than a few hundred lines of print.

Great job there, Lou.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh, just wait until global warming puts them all under water. Problem solved.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i saw a multipart documentary about this when i was a kid.

Rocky & Bullwinkle - Moosylvania, Wossamotta U & More
Youtube RSVq7X7OPeQ
 
mekkab
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've heard of Trap Streets on maps, maybe these were trap islands.
 
Two16
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Where's Waldo?


Get the lights.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This article has maps and more details
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The islands are considered part of Maine's unorganized territory

The hell does that mean?  Shouldn't they belong to no county?  Or that no Organic Act has been passed with respect to them?

Islesboro, a town comprising Islesboro Island and several smaller islands, is part of Waldo County.

A legally defined town, or just a collection of buildings?  The article says only one island has buildings on it, so a town that includes islands with no buildings must have defined boundaries to include those islands, which sounds pretty damn organized to me.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Settle the dispute by themselves?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Make them fight.  Have each county choose a champion and then thunderdome.  Winning county takes all the islands, and the entire other county.  All residents of the losing county must be exiled for life.  No mercy.  No surrender.

Problem solved.
 
mekkab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rfenster: Settle the dispute by themselves?
[Fark user image 850x524]


Pistols and Jazz-hands at dawn.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And this is why I am glad I majored in Geography.

Maps are ALWAYS changing.  Keeps me on my toes

ReverendLoki: And the article doesn't include a farking map of it all.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The area is yellow is my best guess to the islands they are talking about
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bondith: The islands are considered part of Maine's unorganized territory

The hell does that mean?  Shouldn't they belong to no county?  Or that no Organic Act has been passed with respect to them?

Islesboro, a town comprising Islesboro Island and several smaller islands, is part of Waldo County.

A legally defined town, or just a collection of buildings?  The article says only one island has buildings on it, so a town that includes islands with no buildings must have defined boundaries to include those islands, which sounds pretty damn organized to me.


Only one of the tiny disputed islands has buildings on it.   The larger island of Islesboro has a town on it, also called Islesboro, and these uninhabited islands are part of the town.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

geom_00: And this is why I am glad I majored in Geography.

Maps are ALWAYS changing.  Keeps me on my toes

ReverendLoki: And the article doesn't include a farking map of it all.

[Fark user image 678x535]

The area is yellow is my best guess to the islands they are talking about



Spot on.  A little farther up the river is where they hid the Red October.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun fact: both Knox and Waldo counties are named for cronies of George Washington, who gave them the counties as gifts.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Spot on


Thanks!!  I entered the island name from the article...but there are a metric shiat ton of islands in the area.

macadamnut: A little farther up the river is where they hid the Red October.


That's cool!  Thanks for the info!
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Knox


Henry Knox -- Artillery.

Not sure about Waldo though
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

geom_00: macadamnut: Knox

Henry Knox -- Artillery.

Not sure about Waldo though


He led a special forces brigade. He was great because the British could never find him.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

geom_00: macadamnut: Knox

Henry Knox -- Artillery.

Not sure about Waldo though


I am wrong about Waldo, he was not a crony of Washington, and died before the Revolution.  But his grand-daughter married Henry Knox.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure the U.S. Navy could use the area for a bombing range if no one can sort it out.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Where's Waldo?


Like, the right headline was right there but subby didn't see it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Spot on. A little farther up the river is where they hid the Red October.


Specifically, the Penobscot River.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Fun fact: both Knox and Waldo counties are named for cronies of George Washington, who gave them the counties as gifts.


NO QUID PRO QUO
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: AlgaeRancher: Where's Waldo?

Like, the right headline was right there but subby didn't see it.


To be fair, not being seen is kind of Waldo's thing.
 
