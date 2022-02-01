 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   In other news a bizzaro plot in which Maryland couple score free tickets home from Scotland after their plan to murder Mennonite parents and kidnap their kids backfires spectacularly   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Fail, Life imprisonment, United States, Murder, Lord Justice General, Crime, Lord Carloway, Mrs Amnott, Jennifer Amnott  
posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 6:50 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the de facto "I'm not that good looking but let me distract you with my tits" pic.
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They thought they could get off Scot free.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is the de facto "I'm not that good looking but let me distract you with my tits" pic.
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 532x951]


used to be called the "mySpace angle"

/get off my lawn
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, let me get this straight. They plotted to kill their parents and kidnap themselves? I took calculus in college, but it's not helping me on this one.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: Walker: This is the de facto "I'm not that good looking but let me distract you with my tits" pic.
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 532x951]

used to be called the "mySpace angle"

/get off my lawn


Not to be confused with "MySpace anal"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this headline from the game wordle that i have been hearing about?  Do you have to pick out words to make a coherent thought?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm confused, whose children were they? Were any of them the children of one of the alleged kidnappers, or did she just make up a big pile of bullshiat to go with her hideous plan?
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They all look incredibly fat from the preview pics but if I'm reading the one pic and no text correctly the guy managed to score these two hefers so good for him.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone is fat, homely and stupid in this one.
 
cravak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Everyone is fat, homely and stupid in this one.


And don't forget crazy
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: This is the de facto "I'm not that good looking but let me distract you with my tits" pic.
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 532x951]


Who are you talking about?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Everyone is fat, homely and stupid in this one.


Well, it does say they are all citizens of the United States of America.

/sorry, couldn't resist
 
flaming bob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Ghost Roach: Walker: This is the de facto "I'm not that good looking but let me distract you with my tits" pic.
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 532x951]

used to be called the "mySpace angle"

/get off my lawn

Not to be confused with "MySpace anal"


Fark is not your personal....oh forget it.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They thought they could get off Scot free.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
