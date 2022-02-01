 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   We apologize for your delayed luggage, but it's currently being reassembled   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail, Snow, Luggage, Baggage cart, Lake-effect snow, China Airlines cargo plane, Delta Air Lines, Snowbelt, Cargo airline  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 12:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way too  much speed there. You can't blame all that on snow.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Way too  much speed there. You can't blame all that on snow.


I'm sorry, you need that speed to do sweet donuts!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oopsie daisy
 
Snooza
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that's going to be a lot of paperwork
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did anyone get the pilot's names?
 
Pinner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Did anyone get the pilot's names?


Don't go there...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: EasilyDistracted: Did anyone get the pilot's names?

Don't go there...


I Kea and Al En Rench.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: EasilyDistracted: Did anyone get the pilot's names?

Don't go there...


Holy F*ck!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Did anyone get the pilot's names?


I got ya fam

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 I think the appropriate reaction, regardless of the length of the employment, should be:

"It's my first day!"
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The jet came from Alaska too, so they should be experienced with snowy conditions, or so you would think.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are no accidents in aviation anymore, only errors.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg


Cargo plane so that's not people luggage but high value goods. Someone's insurance is going to have a bad day.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Grand_Theft_Audio: I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg

Cargo plane so that's not people luggage but high value goods. Someone's insurance is going to have a bad day.


And I'm the mistaken one, clearly said baggage cart. That's going to be an interesting claim
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg


- The plane ate my homework
- I did, in fact remember your birthday, it's just that...
- That PowerPoint presentation will have to wait. Really, I had it done!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dvorak.orgView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg


I was thinking.... "Come on dildos please have some of them being thrown around"
 
oldweasel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Grand_Theft_Audio: I am sorry, I'm laughing way too hard seeing everyone's luggage consumed by a jet intake and confettied out the business end on the tarmac.

Can you imagine the poor sap who had a hell of a day, waiting for a flight out cause of the snow only to see his Samsonite get yeeted into barely recognizable chunks across the airport?

/I'm cackling laughing right now
//The video isn't helping
///ohgodmysides.jpeg

Cargo plane so that's not people luggage but high value goods. Someone's insurance is going to have a bad day.


Why yes, that was the package with my $200,000 <<insert random item here>> in it!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think you can reassemble the luggage that went through the blender.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
China Airlines? Maybe they shouldn't make planes out of China. And there's no way in hell I'm getting on a plane made of shamrocks.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's China Airlines. The engines were hungry for coins.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Turns out "travel-sized" rules just got stricter. Yeah."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snooza: that's going to be a lot of paperwork


It's also going to cost a fortune to rebuild that engine.
No way it goes back in service until a complete inspection and repair cycle.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: "Turns out "travel-sized" rules just got stricter. Yeah."


Well then things should fit in the overhead bins now!

Crap, now that will be an added surcharge.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ground Crew Sucked Into a Jet Engine
Youtube dsA92QnWXdY



Don't worry. He survives _relatively_ unscathed.
Best video I had seen showing how that was possible.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 400x224]


Did he life?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dsA92QnWXdY]


Don't worry. He survives _relatively_ unscathed.
Best video I had seen showing how that was possible.


Ah, and here I was just about to tattle to the mods for Pert's snuff footage.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to work as an airline caterer and would love watching the guys load and unload luggage from the aircraft.

Sometimes luggage would hit the ground or fall off the belt.

Once while waiting for a flight the luggage guys had the cart of luggage in the bay and there was a guitar on top in a case, One of the luggage guys, picked it up, opened it and started playing the guitar. Just at that moment, his boss came in.

"I know that's not your guitar and it belongs to a passenger. Pack your things, your fired."
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.