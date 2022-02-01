 Skip to content
 
(AOL)   A Christian hip hop artist and a "package" tour called "We are Unashamed". Guess the punchline before clicking   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Twitter, Reach Records, Lecrae, Christian music, Tedashii, Billboard charts, Trip Lee, upcoming tour  
posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 11:50 AM



fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...the Christian hip-hop community..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like he is unashamed, just, not they way they meant it
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they tunashamed?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was going to assume raping children.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there wasn't a minor involved, since that's how it usually is with these "christians"
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "...the Christian hip-hop community..."

[Fark user image image 425x371]


Does it frown on his shenanigans?
 
dracos31
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I was going to assume raping children.


They didn't say the girls weren't underage.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TIL AOL is still a thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ. This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today's decision was necessary."

aka: we knew he was a creep, but the ratio of money made to bad behavior/risk of bad publicity was good enough that we were willing to be morally flexible.  We recently learned that it was going to look worse than we first thought, so we have decided to return to our original moral path and how dare you ever suggest we departed from it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Allegation of Unsolicited Explicit Photos"

Eh. Dodgy sex stuff was my second guess.

My first guess was that he died of COVID.

But before 2020, yeah, that would have been my first guess.

/ I am pleasantly surprised that it did not involve minors, I guess
 
northernmanor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Haven't seen the pics, but wondering if there was any clarification on his "package."
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL

"Years ago I made album artwork for Gawvi," tweeted the San Diego-based designer, also known as Catalina Bellizzi-Itiola. "For my next project I'm going to make a collage of all the unasked-for dick pics he sent to women while he was still married."
 
efefvoC
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I was going to assume raping children.


hlehmann: I'm surprised there wasn't a minor involved, since that's how it usually is with these "christians"


Read "unsolicited dick-pics to women" and thought, "well, this took an unexpected turn"
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I'm surprised there wasn't a minor involved, since that's how it usually is with these "christians"


It was among adults.

They cover up any pedophilia, since they all do it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's like mixing bleach and ammonia..Nothing good is going to happen with that...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lecrae and the 7 christian rapping dwarves: Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Tedashii, 1K Phew, Wande, WHATUPRG and Hulvey.

Sounds AWESOME!
Where do I get tickets??!??
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI," Reach Records said in a statement Monday afternoon. "This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ. This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today's decision was necessary."

Aren't you duty bound by your god to forgive him?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember, as a teen, going to the Christian store to buy some MxPx albums. The selection of music in that store was weird. Radical Christians listen to weird music.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Christian:Society :: Raisin:Food.  Add "Christian" to anything and all you're doing is making it worse.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was gonna say that must be a tiny genre, but TFA beat me to it by listing literally every artist in the genre by name, and there were only nine of them total.
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Christian:Society :: Raisin:Food.  Add "Christian" to anything and all you're doing is making it worse.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "...the Christian hip-hop community..."

[Fark user image image 425x371]


*Hank Hill.jpg*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If not now, but soon I expect to see the famous Last Supper doctored to show a bunch of guys all wearing those nose candy moustaches in a thread like this. Zoroastrians never had this happen.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Married Christian millionaire sends dick pics to people that are not his wife.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*kicks rocks*
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's caught getting pounded from behind by a hairy middle Eastern guy while blowing a donkey?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The christian what community?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We are unvaxxed"?

... nope
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I remember, as a teen, going to the Christian store to buy some MxPx albums. The selection of music in that store was weird. Radical Christians listen to weird music.


I was a college radio dj in the 90s.  We'd get cd's sent from tooth and nail.

The only one I listened to and enjoyed was velour100.  Nice indie pop and not overtly all jesus-ey.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: TIL AOL is still a thing.


compuserve is still around, and their website is so nice to navigate after being exposed to the bs web interfaces of today.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: He's caught getting pounded from behind by a hairy middle Eastern guy while blowing a donkey?


TFA explicitly refers to "behavior that is inconsistent with our core values."  So no.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Applegate - Green Leaf
Youtube AjFrHNVeBbU
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I remember, as a teen, going to the Christian store to buy some MxPx albums. The selection of music in that store was weird. Radical Christians listen to weird music.


It's really funny how many people I've bumped into online who recognize how generally terrible Christian music is but still have a soft spot for MxPx. (I count myself in this number.) Music from when you were young just gets you like that.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The persecution complex in the Christian religions is just so f*cking pathetic.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
phedex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I remember, as a teen, going to the Christian store to buy some MxPx albums. The selection of music in that store was weird. Radical Christians listen to weird music.


TEENAGE POLITICS
IS TOO CONFUSING
POLITICS POLITICS
TOO CONFUSING
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: rosekolodny: TIL AOL is still a thing.

compuserve is still around, and their website is so nice to navigate after being exposed to the bs web interfaces of today.


That is awesome.  I had a Compuserve account when I was in Jr. High.  I might go back.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always found the "unashamed" shiat to be a bit too on the nose.  Most modern Christians have no sense of shame unless they can use it to bully the people around them.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Peter von Nostrand: He's caught getting pounded from behind by a hairy middle Eastern guy while blowing a donkey?

TFA explicitly refers to "behavior that is inconsistent with our core values."  So no.


Well, I didn't mention giving a handy to small person and fingering a cantaloupe...
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Haven't seen the pics, but wondering if there was any clarification on his "package."


Not interested on his, but hers, so this is the now ex-Gawvi
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ dude was set, and now he's lost
// for those of you that did not find their mate through the Christian method, you have no idea the hell the ex-wife is going through.
/// here, here, it's all gonna get better
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SumoJeb: I remember, as a teen, going to the Christian store to buy some MxPx albums. The selection of music in that store was weird. Radical Christians listen to weird music.

It's really funny how many people I've bumped into online who recognize how generally terrible Christian music is but still have a soft spot for MxPx. (I count myself in this number.) Music from when you were young just gets you like that.


Punk Rawk Show is one of my all-time favourite songs.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Christian:Society :: Raisin:Food.  Add "Christian" to anything and all you're doing is making it worse.


I disagree with this, but only because I have a good friend named Christian.

/he's a pagan and goes by "Chris"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: northernmanor: Haven't seen the pics, but wondering if there was any clarification on his "package."

Not interested on his, but hers, so this is the now ex-Gawvi
[pbs.twimg.com image 639x640]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

/ dude was set, and now he's lost
// for those of you that did not find their mate through the Christian method, you have no idea the hell the ex-wife is going through.
/// here, here, it's all gonna get better


Omg, I thought y'all were kidding about the donkey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Satanist rapper would as first before sending dick pics
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't cause an outbreak of Christophobia.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ask** derp
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Heamer: The persecution complex in the Christian religions is just so f*cking pathetic.


Isn't it sort of the whole point though?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just prepping for the "package" tour, yo.
 
Nut_456
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"dragging people in public is not scriptural"...god damn, certain christians are farking annoying
 
