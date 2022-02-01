 Skip to content
(AOL)   Senate introduces bill to let farmers tinker with their own equipment. Which seems odd, because I tinker with mine all day long   (aol.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's early, but perhaps this will lead to the death of subscriptions and EULA and all the other BS out there.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's early, but perhaps this will lead to the death of subscriptions and EULA and all the other BS out there.


Well, that or hairy palms.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In other news farmers will be wanting to learn about how to fix sensors. And read error codes on their computerized farming equipment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The entire equipment maintenance industry needs this. Especially with regards to Diesel engines.

/ Many manufacturers are Gatekeeping maintenance
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Right to Repair laws are extremely important.  Car manufacturers are watching these RtR cases V E R Y closely.
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A bill introduced Tuesday in the Senate could help make it easier for farmers like Potmesil to repair their tractors independently. The legislation would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to make spare parts, instruction manuals and software codes publicly available, allowing farmers to fix devices by themselves or hire third-party mechanics of their own choosing."

Yep..,. because agriculture equipment manufacturers are the only ones pulling this shiat.

/sigh

""We've got to figure out ways to empower farmers to make sure they can stay on the land. This is one of the ways to do it," Tester said. "I think that the more we can empower farmers to be able to control their own destiny, which is what this bill does, the safer food chains are going to be."


Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.

//sigh
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chewd: "A bill introduced Tuesday in the Senate could help make it easier for farmers like Potmesil to repair their tractors independently. The legislation would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to make spare parts, instruction manuals and software codes publicly available, allowing farmers to fix devices by themselves or hire third-party mechanics of their own choosing."

Yep..,. because agriculture equipment manufacturers are the only ones pulling this shiat.

/sigh

""We've got to figure out ways to empower farmers to make sure they can stay on the land. This is one of the ways to do it," Tester said. "I think that the more we can empower farmers to be able to control their own destiny, which is what this bill does, the safer food chains are going to be."


Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.

//sigh


Baby steps
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I support this bill because it's the right thing to do but also because any time republicans are forced to choose between their base and their corporate masters I'm sure it gives them hella heartburn and loads of stress.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tester claims it's because he only knows agricultural stuff. The courts will interpret it as "Congress had the opportunity to make it as broad as they desired, nobody but farmers have a right to repair anything, they made that clear."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewd: "A bill introduced Tuesday in the Senate could help make it easier for farmers like Potmesil to repair their tractors independently. The legislation would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to make spare parts, instruction manuals and software codes publicly available, allowing farmers to fix devices by themselves or hire third-party mechanics of their own choosing."

Yep..,. because agriculture equipment manufacturers are the only ones pulling this shiat.

/sigh

""We've got to figure out ways to empower farmers to make sure they can stay on the land. This is one of the ways to do it," Tester said. "I think that the more we can empower farmers to be able to control their own destiny, which is what this bill does, the safer food chains are going to be."


Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.

//sigh


the legal precedent upholding Right to Repair will not only be used in the farming industry
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well I guess it's time to offload the John Deere stock.  We had a good run.
 
derio42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Right to Repair laws are extremely important.  Car manufacturers are watching these RtR cases V E R Y closely.


By 'watching very closely I assume you mean 'throwing lots of money through campaign contributions and lobbyists to try to kill the bill'? I'll bet you anything John Deere is whining as loudly as they can to the big auto manufacturers and Apple and Google in order to try to drum up support (and lobbying money) to quash this bill as hard as possible.
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I purposely look for equipment and appliances that do NOT have touch panels or computer boards.  The latter is impossible these days, but finding a replacement board is almost as much as a new appliance and those touch panels/screens are often more expensive.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: In other news farmers will be wanting to learn about how to fix sensors. And read error codes on their computerized farming equipment.


It may surprise some to find that many find their way to programming through adjusting settings on fuel injection systems. From grease-monkey to code-monkey. That wasn't my path; but I know a few for whom it was.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I changed my headlight last month.  Where do I turn myself in?

"And the biggest, meanest father raper came over to me on the Group W bench and he sat down next to me and he said "What did you get?"   And I said "I didn't get nuttin.  I had to clean up all the oil" and he said "What did you get arrested for?" and I said "Changin' mah oil"  and they all moved away from me on the Group W bench and they was giving me the hairy eyeball until I said "and killing a Jiffy Jube Tech" and they came back, shoot my hand and we had fun filling out those forms.

Cause those J-lube guys need to die.  MY WIPERS ARE FINE!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The article is light on how bad the problem is with farming equipment. It isn't just that parts aren't available, a technician is needed to come out to do the repair, or that it can't be done on 24 hours turnaround (which, with farming is needed, because if you miss planting or harvesting, well, you've missed the whole season). The problem is all of those, plus the whole tractor will not run if it detects one part of it is malfunctioning. So, say a sensor for a piece of equipment that isn't even needed for planting trips- nope, you can't plant until it's fixed. It's like a car that has broken air conditioning refusing to start in the middle of the winter. Sure, the defroster might not work that well, but you can get by.

What Deere is really doing is forcing farmers to have extra equipment on hand just in case to improve sales. Not to say your typical small farm is ever small enough to only have one tractor, but now instead of having 2-3, they need 4-5. So, all of the "savings" from the automation are gone, since spares are needed in case one goes to hell. Which, is a lot more often than a lot of other mechanical equipment, since farms aren't exactly the easiest working environment for machines.

All of this comes back to it is cheaper to buy an old machine, deal with it being less efficient, and being able to do the repairs yourself on it (or hire a local mechanic at a moments notice) to fix the thing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually watched a video on YT about this topic over the weekend featuring a Nebraska state senator/farmer. While I fully agree with the bill and think that what companies like John Deere are doing is complete bullshiat, I had to wonder how red state politicians felt about injecting Big Government into business affairs. Seems more than a little contrary to their typical "ideals".

/ Almost finished typing that without laughing out loud
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: chewd: "A bill introduced Tuesday in the Senate could help make it easier for farmers like Potmesil to repair their tractors independently. The legislation would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to make spare parts, instruction manuals and software codes publicly available, allowing farmers to fix devices by themselves or hire third-party mechanics of their own choosing."

Yep..,. because agriculture equipment manufacturers are the only ones pulling this shiat.

/sigh

""We've got to figure out ways to empower farmers to make sure they can stay on the land. This is one of the ways to do it," Tester said. "I think that the more we can empower farmers to be able to control their own destiny, which is what this bill does, the safer food chains are going to be."


Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.

//sigh

the legal precedent upholding Right to Repair will not only be used in the farming industry


The sad thing is there already is a "precedent": the Magnuson-Moss warranty act.  But government apparently cannot be bothered to enforce that law.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

derio42: Teddy Brosevelt: Right to Repair laws are extremely important.  Car manufacturers are watching these RtR cases V E R Y closely.

By 'watching very closely I assume you mean 'throwing lots of money through campaign contributions and lobbyists to try to kill the bill'? I'll bet you anything John Deere is whining as loudly as they can to the big auto manufacturers and Apple and Google in order to try to drum up support (and lobbying money) to quash this bill as hard as possible.


Pretty much, yup.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Watubi: I purposely look for equipment and appliances that do NOT have touch panels or computer boards.  The latter is impossible these days, but finding a replacement board is almost as much as a new appliance and those touch panels/screens are often more expensive.


Our first washing machine, a Kenmore purchased in 1994, lasted 20 years. I could replace parts on it because it was one of the old electro-mechanical types. When it finally pooped out, our next washer, fully electronic, lasted 6 years. I tried to find an ancient washer that still had years in it, but gave up. They're all melted down and in some Chevy somewhere now.

Third washer is a Maytag Commercial model. Built like a brick shipyard.

/ daughter has an ancient Maytag small cap washer that weighs like it's made from 1/4" steel plate and reinforced cement
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: the legal precedent upholding Right to Repair will not only be used in the farming industry


Farmers get a LOT of preferential treatment in this country. It wouldnt surprise me a bit if these bills all go out of their way to exclude everything else.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's a GOP Senator to do? The GOP loves pretending to care about farmers but they really really love legal protection for corporations to screw over the little guy. What to do what to do.... Oh we know, they'll fark over the farmers again because let's face it farmers are stupid and will vote R no matter how much they fark them.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well I guess it's time to offload the John Deere stock.  We had a good run.


This, plus TFA, pretty much sums up what's wrong with the current form of capitalism.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screw all the assholes, I have been fixing my own shiat for 30 years, yet when they block me from getting parts that is corruption.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewd: Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.


Maybe read the article before complaining.

The article addresses the broader implications.  It's in the section called "Broader Movement".  It talks about how this is one step in a larger movement to give people the right to repair their stuff.  It also talks about ongoing government efforts to make repairing easier.

Going at farming equipment first because it has bipartisan support seems perfectly reasonable to me.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This will have Deere consequences.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

max_pooper: What's a GOP Senator to do? The GOP loves pretending to care about farmers but they really really love legal protection for corporations to screw over the little guy. What to do what to do.... Oh we know, they'll fark over the farmers again because let's face it farmers are stupid and will vote R no matter how much they fark them.


And that is the sad reality
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Watubi: I purposely look for equipment and appliances that do NOT have touch panels or computer boards.  The latter is impossible these days, but finding a replacement board is almost as much as a new appliance and those touch panels/screens are often more expensive.

Our first washing machine, a Kenmore purchased in 1994, lasted 20 years. I could replace parts on it because it was one of the old electro-mechanical types. When it finally pooped out, our next washer, fully electronic, lasted 6 years. I tried to find an ancient washer that still had years in it, but gave up. They're all melted down and in some Chevy somewhere now.

Third washer is a Maytag Commercial model. Built like a brick shipyard.

/ daughter has an ancient Maytag small cap washer that weighs like it's made from 1/4" steel plate and reinforced cement


Probably has a couple of cinderblocks in the bottom to hold down in the spin cycle.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewd: Teddy Brosevelt: the legal precedent upholding Right to Repair will not only be used in the farming industry

Farmers get a LOT of preferential treatment in this country. It wouldnt surprise me a bit if these bills all go out of their way to exclude everything else.


I dont understand the derision for farmers, and dont necessarily share it myself, but i kinda get it.  Lots of farmers get huge government checks.  I do, however, feel like we shouldn't be arguing to take away the perks of farming so much as we should be arguing that everyone else should be subsidized as well as farmers. To each their own i suppose ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Watubi: I purposely look for equipment and appliances that do NOT have touch panels or computer boards.  The latter is impossible these days, but finding a replacement board is almost as much as a new appliance and those touch panels/screens are often more expensive.


This is something else that Right to Repair (or subsequent bills) can fix. Once manufacturers open their workshop manuals / protocol guides, aftermarket parts are able be developed and prices might start falling...
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: chewd: Yep, because nobody else matters, farmers are the only people in this whole world who depend on their equipment to make a living.

Maybe read the article before complaining.

The article addresses the broader implications.  It's in the section called "Broader Movement".  It talks about how this is one step in a larger movement to give people the right to repair their stuff.  It also talks about ongoing government efforts to make repairing easier.

Going at farming equipment first because it has bipartisan support seems perfectly reasonable to me.


Apple really really does not want you putting a new battery in your iProduct.
These bills are going to be written specifically with that in mind. Otherwise tons and tons of iLawyers are going to descend with stories of doom and gloom and "campaign contributions" that will kill the entire bill.
I have no doubt that those very iLawyers and iLobbyists are hard at work at this very moment steering these lawmakers true to their chosen course. Otherwise, why contain that "agricultural equipment" language in the first place? Why not just have the bill refer to "equipment" or "equipment of a certain value or higher". 

No, we already decided with the DMCA that puny consumers are not allowed to tinker with their own devices. Thats a well established norm that Disney and Apple and Microsoft paid a LOT of money to establish.... and theyre going to make sure that these bills are going to be very carefully written so they cannot be used outside of the agricultural world.

/hope im wrong
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, guy that actually has a farm here.....

EVERYONE, and i mean everyone, is so misinformed on this crap.

Deere isn't concerned with you tinkering with your regular type tractor, doing your own oil changes, replacing something that snaps, etc.

They are concerned with you going around and making "farmer" adjustments to your 9 figure combine, leased or financed through them, and voiding your warranty because like every farmer, you wanted to save a few bucks and thought you knew everything.

A big part of this revolves around stuff that affects the emissions these things let out, and the first thing lots of these guys will do if you open up mucking with the code on it will impact that, because everyone is going to trade some emissions if it means better power or you can squeak more fuel out of the system, or just keep the thing from saying "hey i'm not in a condition to run" because they cut off part of the exaust system since jimbo down the road says it runs better that way by flashing it.

Farmers are smart guys, they are also stubborn and think they know everything. I get they can't sit around waiting for a authorized person to get out there, certainly don't want to pay the rates, but this debate isn't about you changing the spark plugs on your lawn tractor, which people try and make it out to be.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Opacity: The article is light on how bad the problem is with farming equipment. It isn't just that parts aren't available, a technician is needed to come out to do the repair, or that it can't be done on 24 hours turnaround (which, with farming is needed, because if you miss planting or harvesting, well, you've missed the whole season). The problem is all of those, plus the whole tractor will not run if it detects one part of it is malfunctioning. So, say a sensor for a piece of equipment that isn't even needed for planting trips- nope, you can't plant until it's fixed. It's like a car that has broken air conditioning refusing to start in the middle of the winter. Sure, the defroster might not work that well, but you can get by.

What Deere is really doing is forcing farmers to have extra equipment on hand just in case to improve sales. Not to say your typical small farm is ever small enough to only have one tractor, but now instead of having 2-3, they need 4-5. So, all of the "savings" from the automation are gone, since spares are needed in case one goes to hell. Which, is a lot more often than a lot of other mechanical equipment, since farms aren't exactly the easiest working environment for machines.

All of this comes back to it is cheaper to buy an old machine, deal with it being less efficient, and being able to do the repairs yourself on it (or hire a local mechanic at a moments notice) to fix the thing.


It's worse.

Air filter gets clogged (Happens) & computer shuts down engine.
It is actually not that bad to physically change the air filter.
The computer won't let engine run u till it is electronically told by a John Deere scan tool with John Deere code by a John Deere Tech with a John Deere log in to access a John Deere server to say the filter has been changed so you can start the engine.
 
