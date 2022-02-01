 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Man, grandson reel in 2 sniper rifles while magnet fishing in Florida. Of course, you should have seen the howitzer that got away   (clickorlando.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Miami, Hurricane Andrew, Broadsheet, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Duane Smith, Detective Christopher Thomas, The McClatchy Company, pounds of scrap metal  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 12:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take those to the nearest police station

See if there is a reward for evidence
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Take those to the nearest police station

See if there is a reward for evidence


Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not even a saturday night special at play. Two barrett .50 cal rifles. $5000k each minimum.
Either an army sniper has a lot of explaining to do about their souveneirs, or someone was planning something much darker.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope some criminal elements don't go after him for finding it :(
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you legitimately find a firearm with a defaced serial number (you didn't do it your self, didn't steal it, etc.), is there any way to "legalize" the rifles to keep them for yourself? Can you get a serial number added back to it to make it legal?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's not even a saturday night special at play. Two barrett .50 cal rifles. $5000k each minimum.
Either an army sniper has a lot of explaining to do about their souveneirs, or someone was planning something much darker.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stolen guns dumped after they were found to be of no easy criminal use.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's not even a saturday night special at play. Two barrett .50 cal rifles. $5000k each minimum.
Either an army sniper has a lot of explaining to do about their souveneirs, or someone was planning something much darker.


The bullets themselves are pretty expensive-- $3 a round? Depending on whether nutters are panicking about Their Freedoms and hoarding ammunition like so much toilet paper.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If you legitimately find a firearm with a defaced serial number (you didn't do it your self, didn't steal it, etc.), is there any way to "legalize" the rifles to keep them for yourself? Can you get a serial number added back to it to make it legal?


Asking for a friend?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's not even a saturday night special at play. Two barrett .50 cal rifles. $5000k each minimum.
Either an army sniper has a lot of explaining to do about their souveneirs, or someone was planning something much darker.


When I went to a local gun shop to buy my first (and only) pistol, someone has just brought a Barrett .50 in on consignment. It was still sitting on the display case. That's not the odd part though... They also brought in 8000 rounds of ammunition for same. The $5000 rifle wasn't too unusual. But the $20,000 worth of ammo should have raised some eyebrows. (Don't bother arguing the cost of the ammo--I know you can get it in bulk cheaper, but for .50 BMG rounds, not sure how much of a discount there is)
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's about $20k worth of guns. Good for them for turning them in.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AlgaeRancher: Take those to the nearest police station

See if there is a reward for evidence

Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article.


Ok, I went and read the article

It's fairly well written and brought up some interesting details like the filed off serial numbers.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Smith told the newspaper he was concerned because the serial numbers on the lower receivers of the weapons and the bolt of one of the rifles were filed off.

Oh, yeah, some Big Wrong Fun was going to be had with these,
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's not even a saturday night special at play. Two barrett .50 cal rifles. $5000k each minimum.
Either an army sniper has a lot of explaining to do about their souveneirs, or someone was planning something much darker.


Or they did something much darker. I'm pretty sure some police department in that area already has an idea of which murders those are linked to
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It's mind-boggling how many guns are recovered during magnet fishing." - he said in country awash with guns.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a common misconception that Barrett .50 cals are solely sniper rifles. You CAN snipe with them but they're really best as anti-materiel rifles. Think destroying a truck or generator at long range. But yes, if you want to cut someone in half from a kilometer away, the Barrett will still do the job nicely.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Don't bother arguing the cost of the ammo--I know you can get it in bulk cheaper, but for .50 BMG rounds, not sure how much of a discount there is


That's one caliber that if you are going to shoot it a lot it will easily pay for itself if you buy the reloading supplies and reload the rounds yourself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, cops just have to look for crimes where the victim's head mysterious disappeared in a cloud of pink dust and blood.  Should be a start.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.