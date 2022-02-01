 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cause of death -- The specter of 6 more weeks of New Jersey   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Groundhog Day, New York City, New Jersey's weather, Staten Island, Milltown Mel, Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil, New Jersey  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just do what DC does and use a dead groundhog, you'll get the same accuracy:

https://www.nbcwashington.com/entertainment/potomac-phil-the-national-groundhog-forecasts-both-weather-and-politics/2208430/
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter can be a very lucrative time. I believe powerful people had this mole whacked.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Winter can be a very lucrative time. I believe powerful people had this mole whacked.


"If the 'hog don't give us six more weeks a winter, how're we gonna make bank on our snowplow racket? Louie, put 'im on ice."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Cake Boss stepped outside his shop and saw his shadow. Six more weeks of fuggetaboutit.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a positive note the rotting flesh is expected to improve the New Jersey smell.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't drive angry.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Repeat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Winter can be a very lucrative time. I believe powerful people had this mole whacked.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone seen DeBlasio?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You want a prediction about the weather, you're asking the wrong Phil. I'll give you a winter prediction: It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey, and it's gonna last you for the rest of your life.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mel left us at a tough time of year when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating," the post said.


should've called me.  the ones in my yard have been out all winter for some reason
 
