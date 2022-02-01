 Skip to content
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is spelled Landon, but it is pronounced Throat Warbler Mangrove.

Winter storms do not have names other than Cold MFer and Wicked Blow Out Theah. Participating in this stupid media marketing campaign leads down the path that will take us to the commercials for entertainment in Demolition Man. Stop or we'll all end up eating at Taco Bell.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call your senators and ask them which Cancun resorts they will be popping off to when the storm hits.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting our first real snow of the year from this storm, so I'm getting a kick...

5-9" predicted, guess I'm working from home tomorrow
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we have had enough of this crap this winter.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight just got cancelled when I thought I'd be in Phoenix for it.  So yeah, "let's go," Landon
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurray we might actually get some snow!
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a strategically placed weatherman in that shot.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the weather channel and its pathetic continuation at naming snow storms. Stupid click bait marketing crap, in a struggle to remain relevant.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landon's going to take a big dump --too cold to be steamy in Cleveland.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much on the border between ice and snow so depending on how the temperature shifts we could be in for a miserable time Thursday.

Thankfully going to be allowed to work from home that day though.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Hurray we might actually get some snow!


Soory, eh - we've been hogging most of it here in Canucklestan.
Kinda sick of the sh*t here to be honest.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: [c.tenor.com image 220x214]


Was gonna ask if it was Little Joe, Pa Ingalls, or Johnathan.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready for it. Yesterday 66F, currently raining and 52F, wintry mix tonight but NOAA has estimates for 10-14" between Wed and into early Thurs on my missouri area. Wooo!

/we haven't had a great snowfall for a few years now
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The transition from rain to sleet to ice to snow is supposed to hit right during the evening commute tomorrow, glad I don't have to be in the office yet! Looks like 12-14 inches of snow, need to make sure I have fuel for the snow blower.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Call your senators and ask them which Cancun resorts they will be popping off to when the storm hits.


Who goes to Cancun in the summer?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedComrade: Fark the weather channel and its pathetic continuation at naming snow storms. Stupid click bait marketing crap, in a struggle to remain relevant.


As I recall the guy that runs it is a big climate change denier and trumplican, so I'm guessing Landon is not by accident.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Winter storms do not have names other than Cold MFer and Wicked Blow Out Theah


Also permitted: Hey-remember-that-big-one-we-had-a-coupla-years-back-at-the-end-of-feberary-or-maybe-it-was-March-hey
 
phaseolus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: RedComrade: Fark the weather channel and its pathetic continuation at naming snow storms. Stupid click bait marketing crap, in a struggle to remain relevant.

As I recall the guy that runs it is a big climate change denier and trumplican, so I'm guessing Landon is not by accident.


You might be thinking of AccuWeather?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest weather boner right now
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
echo5mike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why does the storm look like a big penis?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

echo5mike: Why does the storm look like a big penis?


Because insecure men run the weather channel?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When did they start naming winter storms? And how did one that is barely even going to affect my drive home this evening manage to get a name?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm 10 miles south of Detroit, news says we're going to get slammed, maybe 10 to 15 "" of snow.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Between 10-20" for here. Gonna be awesome.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm just south of the line between 2-5 and 4-8 inches. As long as I can get the car through the alley to get the kids to school, I'll be fine.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Indy's gotten off light with winter so far, but this mofo's likely going to give us the full ~12" of love.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm in Southern Ontario and I've seen predictions for another 35-40cm.  Some places only just finished cleaning up from the last storm and here we go again.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Peter von Nostrand: RedComrade: Fark the weather channel and its pathetic continuation at naming snow storms. Stupid click bait marketing crap, in a struggle to remain relevant.

As I recall the guy that runs it is a big climate change denier and trumplican, so I'm guessing Landon is not by accident.

You might be thinking of AccuWeather?


Maybe. One of them is.
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: I have the weirdest weather boner right now
[Fark user image 425x196]


Kinda looks like a giant pink turd to me
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When did they start naming winter storms? And how did one that is barely even going to affect my drive home this evening manage to get a name?


I was going to say a few years ago, but I looked it up... November 2012, apparently
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The key difference between this being "fun snowed in & working from home" vs. utter misery is whether we get awful icing or it just snaps cold and snows a ton.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't mind that they name storms. Why anyone is particularly butt hurt over it makes no sense to me.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just tell me where Jim Cantore is heading to, so I know not to be there.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's my weather app prediction for tomorrow and Thursday.  Let's roll...a joint
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The key difference between this being "fun snowed in & working from home" vs. utter misery is whether we get awful icing or it just snaps cold and snows a ton.


Yeah. We're located on a snow/ice border. We'll see how it goes 🤞
 
Klivian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: El_Dan: When did they start naming winter storms? And how did one that is barely even going to affect my drive home this evening manage to get a name?

I was going to say a few years ago, but I looked it up... November 2012, apparently


So right around when people stopped relying on the weather channel and just used an app on their phone instead, dropping ratings and the fact that only disaster events got views meant they had to turn each snowstorm into an event

/for reference the iPhone 5 released November 2012
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All the weather types on the nooze are doing their best to freak out everyone around here..  Which if their prediction of 0.25-.50" of ice on Thursday followed immediately by 6+" of snow just might be justified for once.

Essentially, get your ass home/somewhere safe Wednesday evening and don't plan on going anywhere until Friday at the earliest.  Cook food now so that you can have cold leftovers while the power is out...

Wheee
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I don't mind that they name storms. Why anyone is particularly butt hurt over it makes no sense to me.


Because it's stupid media-driven nonsense.

I'm not butthurt over it, but it is pretty mindlessly inane. It's like naming your dumps. You can do it, but I'd each one really that much of an event to you?
 
Liadan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phaseolus: TwoHead: Winter storms do not have names other than Cold MFer and Wicked Blow Out Theah

Also permitted: Hey-remember-that-big-one-we-had-a-coupla-years-back-at-the-end-of-feberary-or-maybe-it-was-March-hey


Madison news started today with "Remembering the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011" but then actual news happened and bumped it off the home page.  You can FEEL the disappointment from the local weather guys now that the storm is slipping south.

/2011 storm was actually pretty impressive.
 
