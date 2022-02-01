 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle-area King County notes 'disturbing number' of people shot in annual report, although this implies there is some non-zero number they'd be totally fine with   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 10:28 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
King County reports 'disturbing number' of people shot in annual report

Well, if they would just shoot people in the MONTHLY report, like they're supposed to be doing...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A deeply blue liberal city in a deeply blue liberal state is confounded by gun violence even though they have strict gun laws? Almost like criminals don't really follow laws?

Imagine that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uhhh. Yeah. It's not that they are fine with a non zero number. They are concerned about any new factors causing a spike. They might already be working on reducing the current number.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/That's the joke...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
17 is a disturbing number.  Way more disturbing that 31.

69 is nice.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Uhhh. Yeah. It's not that they are fine with a non zero number. They are concerned about any new factors causing a spike. They might already be working on reducing the current number.


Yeah, I'm sure Seattle is really going to clamp down on crime.  Don't hold your breath.
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A deeply blue liberal city in a deeply blue liberal state is confounded by gun violence even though they have strict gun laws? Almost like criminals don't really follow laws?

Imagine that.


It's also like having strict gun laws, while all the places around you don't, is kind of pointless.  Imagine that.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?


Its washington.   You think conservatives are concerned about large numbers of likely democrat voters getting shot?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're using single quotes around 'disturbing number,' but who/what is that article quoting? Who said that?
 
Daer21
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?


King country has a fairly serious voter mail fraud issue. The elderly and disabled have their votes cast for them by the nursing home staff, irrespectiveof their wishes. I don't have a citation, I just had friends who worked in the system and saw it happen. It's obviously very hard to catch by nature.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why were they shot in an annual report? That seems even more improbable than pajamas.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're disturbed because it's too high to spin into "yeah, we need a bigger budget to tackle this uptick"; it's all the way into "it's so high people realize spending money on the police is pointless" territory.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A deeply blue liberal city in a deeply blue liberal state is confounded by gun violence even though they have strict gun laws? Almost like criminals don't really follow laws?

Imagine that.


Washington has always been a strong pro-2nd amendment state. Unfortunately Seattle doesn't exist in a literal bubble.
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Got shot in the annual report once, couldn't sit for a month
 
Daer21
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Daer21: enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?

King country has a fairly serious voter mail fraud issue. The elderly and disabled have their votes cast for them by the nursing home staff, irrespectiveof their wishes. I don't have a citation, I just had friends who worked in the system and saw it happen. It's obviously very hard to catch by nature.


And yes, I expect to be mocked and not believed. Oh well. They didn't believe Trump would win either. Ignorance is a strategy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it 40 people? As many as four tens?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I sound fat: enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?

Its washington.   You think conservatives are concerned about large numbers of likely democrat voters getting shot?


Wait till you hear about abortion.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: jaivirtualcard: Uhhh. Yeah. It's not that they are fine with a non zero number. They are concerned about any new factors causing a spike. They might already be working on reducing the current number.

Yeah, I'm sure Seattle is really going to clamp down on crime.  Don't hold your breath.


I certainly won't hold my breath for conservatives to learn how "per capita" works :)

And national homicide rates back in Reagan's day were double the modern average.

There's literally nothing you people can do correctly, except get elected...you're shiat at everything else.
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daer21: I don't have a citation


You should just change your handle to that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PunGent: Daer21: I don't have a citation

You should just change your handle to that.


At least he's honest. I'll give credit for that
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: They're using single quotes around 'disturbing number,' but who/what is that article quoting? Who said that?


Editors aren't really a thing anymore.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Daer21: enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?

King country has a fairly serious voter mail fraud issue. The elderly and disabled have their votes cast for them by the nursing home staff, irrespectiveof their wishes. I don't have a citation, I just had friends who worked in the system and saw it happen. It's obviously very hard to catch by nature.


Voter fraud exists in every election, for every side.  The policy issue is how much is too much?  I don't think voter ID is too much to ask, especially in states with vaccine passports.  But at the same time, you have to preserve the right of the elderly and disabled to vote.  It's a tough issue.

FWIW, the clearest voter fraud cases I've seen are municipal bond referenda in South Florida.  80% of the in-person voting will be opposed, 80% of the mail-in will support.  It's obvious developers and their friends on city council are buying votes.
 
Daer21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PunGent: Daer21: I don't have a citation

You should just change your handle to that.


Like I said, believe me or not. When the Republicans steal elections doing it, you can act surprised.
 
Daer21
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Daer21: enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?

King country has a fairly serious voter mail fraud issue. The elderly and disabled have their votes cast for them by the nursing home staff, irrespectiveof their wishes. I don't have a citation, I just had friends who worked in the system and saw it happen. It's obviously very hard to catch by nature.

Voter fraud exists in every election, for every side.  The policy issue is how much is too much?  I don't think voter ID is too much to ask, especially in states with vaccine passports.  But at the same time, you have to preserve the right of the elderly and disabled to vote.  It's a tough issue.

FWIW, the clearest voter fraud cases I've seen are municipal bond referenda in South Florida.  80% of the in-person voting will be opposed, 80% of the mail-in will support.  It's obvious developers and their friends on city council are buying votes.


You and I are obviously Republicans making shiat up.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know Kent is doing its part to bring those numbers up in the South End.....lotsa shootings and record number of murders last year.

/Ahead of the Curve?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daer21: enry: More people shot in a year than there are illegal votes and what are conservatives up in arms over?

King country has a fairly serious voter mail fraud issue. The elderly and disabled have their votes cast for them by the nursing home staff, irrespectiveof their wishes. I don't have a citation, I just had friends who worked in the system and saw it happen. It's obviously very hard to catch by nature.


That which is asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.