(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, Texas seceded from the Union, an event of historical significance that was sadly tarnished when we let them back in after the Civil War   (history.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South won the Civil War when they shot Lincoln in the head.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember back in the 1980's that a group of Texans were soliciting funds to build a wall around Texas. The majority of the donations came from people living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
 
lowflite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Texas v White ruled that the secession was null and void... it never really happened. The authoritative Wikipedia article.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seceded over the objections of the governor and the voters city of Austin (formerly named Waterloo).   The secession was so heartfelt they had to drown or slaughter a group of 60 German Catholics immigrant men who decided that leaving war torn Europe for Texas was turning into a nightmare.  LBJ would later come from that patch.

I only post this because the current oil money is driving this.  Wait until electric vehicles rule the road and the Serbian Lithium fields determine the future of reactionary governments and racism.
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America


They'd go Road Warrior within a year and we'd be fighting off studded-leather codpiece enthusiasts 24/7. It's probably cheaper to keep it
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my former bosses was Texan. He used to claim that Texas was never officially made part of the union and could leave at any time. He blah, blahed his way through the explanation, but I tuned out by then.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: I remember back in the 1980's that a group of Texans were soliciting funds to build a wall around Texas. The majority of the donations came from people living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.


I live in New Mexico, and I would gladly support shutting down our borders to Texas. It would be a lot more peaceful around here.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: KC Dutchman: I remember back in the 1980's that a group of Texans were soliciting funds to build a wall around Texas. The majority of the donations came from people living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

I live in New Mexico, and I would gladly support shutting down our borders to Texas. It would be a lot more peaceful around here.


We'd have to expel some people in the southeast corner too.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.


Sure, Jan.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America


Texas would do just fine. It produces several times more oil/gas than any other state and is investing heavily in wind and solar. It has almost as many Fortune500 companies as California, which is larger. Houston is the most diverse city in the US taking over from New York City last decade. And Texas is generally considered a far better place to start a business than California, New York, or the Midwest. On the down side, its public education system kind of sucks and cost of living has been increasing due to all the people moving there. But, overall, it wouldn't have any trouble surviving on its own.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Confederate states were not let back in.
The Confederacy was defeated, badly.
The south was just absorbed back into the US.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:We'd have to expel some people in the southeast corner too.

Yes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.


Kansas City lols
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Confederate states were not let back in.
The Confederacy was defeated, badly.
The south was just absorbed back into the US.


"How the South Won the Civil War" by Heather Cox-Richardson is probably a book you could consider reading to understand the issues.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The South won the Civil War when they shot Lincoln in the head.


They were always going to win Reconstruction by outlasting it.  The country has never had the stomach for the kind of multi-generational occupation it takes to erase sedition from a culture.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And they were the absolute last to free the slaves. It took a Union army walking into Galveston to free them, as Texas was still holding slaves a full 4 Years after the end of the Civil War.

That event is why we celebrate Juneteenth.

/Warning, this historical fact is illegal to teach in many right-wing States.
Pass it on.
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Confederate states were not let back in.
The Confederacy was defeated, badly.
The south was just absorbed back into the US.

"How the South Won the Civil War" by Heather Cox-Richardson is probably a book you could consider reading to understand the issues.


Her near-daily Facebook posts are solid gold.
 
lemurs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Texas seceded from the Union in order to keep slavery legal, which was the same reason they broke away from Mexico, which was the same reason they handed over that funny northern panhandle to Oklahoma.  Keeping human beings as property was a Big Deal to Texas.
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.

Sure, Jan.


Yeah, you're right.  It's really because Yankee women missed what good lovin' was.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm ok with Florida and Texas seceding, it would give the Freedum crowd somewhere to go to make whatever draconian state they feel would be superior.

I'd even go so far as giving them a retirement package for the next decade.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.


No one cares about your burnt meat logs, you hick.
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.

No one cares about your burnt meat logs, you hick.


That's not what your momma told me last night.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America

Texas would do just fine. It produces several times more oil/gas than any other state and is investing heavily in wind and solar. It has almost as many Fortune500 companies as California, which is larger. Houston is the most diverse city in the US taking over from New York City last decade. And Texas is generally considered a far better place to start a business than California, New York, or the Midwest. On the down side, its public education system kind of sucks and cost of living has been increasing due to all the people moving there. But, overall, it wouldn't have any trouble surviving on its own.


Awesome, Texas should definitely secede then. They'll be fine.

Go ahead, scoot.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: I remember back in the 1980's that a group of Texans were soliciting funds to build a wall around Texas. The majority of the donations came from people living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.


I would have said "states that outlie Texas", but no state can out-lie Texas.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.


Well, that's fair. Though we also got back North Carolina and Kansas. A little something for everyone.
 
debug
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America

Texas would do just fine. It produces several times more oil/gas than any other state and is investing heavily in wind and solar. It has almost as many Fortune500 companies as California, which is larger. Houston is the most diverse city in the US taking over from New York City last decade. And Texas is generally considered a far better place to start a business than California, New York, or the Midwest. On the down side, its public education system kind of sucks and cost of living has been increasing due to all the people moving there. But, overall, it wouldn't have any trouble surviving on its own.


Well they take more money from the Fed than they contribute in taxes.  Would be interesting to see how all those pipelines from other places would work out with possible tariffs and trade deals.  It would certainly be interesting, especially when their grid fails again when it gets cold or the next hurricane comes in a wrecks everything.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: One of my former bosses was Texan. He used to claim that Texas was never officially made part of the union and could leave at any time. He blah, blahed his way through the explanation, but I tuned out by then.


One of my former schoolmates was from Pennsylvania.  When we played Civil War in the playground Melnikov claimed he could join either side because he came from "Pennsylvania Free State."  Virgil, on the other hand was from New York and black and didn't have a problem choosing sides.  Recess only lasted 15 minutes, then we returned to a United States.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dear Texas:

Secede again. Bye. Good luck.

- America

Texas would do just fine. It produces several times more oil/gas than any other state and is investing heavily in wind and solar. It has almost as many Fortune500 companies as California, which is larger. Houston is the most diverse city in the US taking over from New York City last decade. And Texas is generally considered a far better place to start a business than California, New York, or the Midwest. On the down side, its public education system kind of sucks and cost of living has been increasing due to all the people moving there. But, overall, it wouldn't have any trouble surviving on its own.


You morons wouldn't last 10 years without outside help. Your smartest people come from outside of the state, and if they all left to stay American you would be so totally screwed... good grief. Your medical personnel can't even read for the moat part, it should be a crime to call them college or even high school graduates. The oilfield is staffed by outsiders from everywhere but Texass, and the "most productive oilfield on earth" continues to confound the local "experts" who can't seem to figure out how to get it out of the ground without pumping the earth full of water. Your land barons are pumping the freshwater wells dry for profit, the aridification is on average getting worse, and the bulk of your agriculture and oil economy is propped up by Federal subsidies.

The first thing that would have to happen is an income tax that would be oppressive and your remaining lower "middle" class workers would bail out in a hurry. Texass run by Texicans would be a poisoned dystopia run by religious fanatic bigots and multinational corporation exploiters with zero farks and zero conscience.

Good luck with that.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dear Mexico,

We cede Texas back to you.  What you do with Ted Cruz is up to you, but we recommend sending him back to Canada.

Sincerely,
America
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.


Texass doesn't know jack shiat about barbecue. It's not barbecue it's smoked meat. It's decent smoked meat, but plain Jane smoked meat just the same. It's not barbecue without a sweet, vinegar-based savory sauce.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And one year and one month later in March 1862 New Mexicans kicked their ass back down the Rio Grande beginning at the Battle of Glorieta Pass

Battle of Glorieta Pass
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rudemix: And one year and one month later in March 1862 New Mexicans kicked their ass back down the Rio Grande beginning at the Battle of Glorieta Pass

Battle of Glorieta Pass


Coloradans.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: rudemix: And one year and one month later in March 1862 New Mexicans kicked their ass back down the Rio Grande beginning at the Battle of Glorieta Pass

Battle of Glorieta Pass

Coloradans.


Coloradans and New Mexicans
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rudemix: swahnhennessy: rudemix: And one year and one month later in March 1862 New Mexicans kicked their ass back down the Rio Grande beginning at the Battle of Glorieta Pass

Battle of Glorieta Pass

Coloradans.

Coloradans and New Mexicans


Southern Baptists and Benedictine Abbey (co-ed).
 
onestr8
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Normal_View: AdrienVeidt: Y'all let us back in because you missed what good BBQ was.

Well, that's fair. Though we also got back North Carolina and Kansas. A little something for everyone.


Kansas City, Kansas BBQ?

I guess it exists, but I don't think that is the Kansas City most are referring to when discussing BBQ.

That said, Missouri was on the confederate flag, was a slave state, but was also part of the Union. Now, that little middle fact there, definitely caused a few issues between the two Kansas City states.

Not Civil War, but precursor events.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The South won the Civil War when they shot Lincoln in the head.


The north won the civil war when they shot JFK in Texas.
 
