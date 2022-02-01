 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2004, the nipple was set free. Long live the nipple   (history.com) divider line
    Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show controversy, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake  
posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 1:55 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Superb Owls come later and later.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And Super Bowl half times have sucked ever sense.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She was wearing a pasty on her n*pple.

/Study it out.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hubba-hubba-ding-dong.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That whole performance sucked. Then the nipple popped out. Nature loves balance.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Superb Owls come later and later.


Year 2031: "The Browns are going into week 33 on their 6th starting quarterback. Let's hope Doug Flutie Jr. can earn the Browns the first win of the season (0-31)."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was flipping channels on my parents' TV while visiting at Xmas and came across Dick Clark interviewing Ms Jackson on American Bandstand.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


My reaction was to imagine the interview ending, "One last question, Janet.  Will you show us your nipple?"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Superb Owls come later and later.


Just like Subby's Mom.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And we learned that there are thousands of people in America that have never seen a female nipple.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 650x372]


WTF?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Content not available in your area'...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nipple thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nipple thread!
//embiggens
///the mods knew this one was gonna keep them busy when they greenlit it
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 650x372]


I almost got banninated for a video game image of a n*pple.

/B00bies!
 
