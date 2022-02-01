 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Charges against sexual predator dropped when victim marries their abuser   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student. The charge also has been filed against teachers or student teachers in Joplin, Webb City, Monett, Diamond and McDonald County schools.

Sound like teachers in Missouri are taking that "Show me" thing way to seriously.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably figured that a divorce would be less costly than a prison sentence
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
this must be the district attorney
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Video from the trial:

Teacher Trial - SNL
Youtube eM28YFrMdfI
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be ra... Just kidding. Atta boy
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
marital or spousal privilege now applies, her former student can no longer be compelled to testify against her, making the state's case exceedingly difficult to prove in court.

Sounds familiar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Getting this out of the way early.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teylix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is one of those scenarios where it depends on how hot she is.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student.

That kid must be amazing.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I need to see a pic of the teacher in order to determine the amount of rage i should feel.
 
gbv23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: From TFA: Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student. The charge also has been filed against teachers or student teachers in Joplin, Webb City, Monett, Diamond and McDonald County schools.

Sound like teachers in Missouri are taking that "Show me" thing way to seriously.


They went way past "show me".
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I need to see a pic of the teacher in order to determine the amount of rage i should feel.


Based on GIS, we should all be extremely outraged.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student.

That kid must be amazing.


Or one bukkake video
Or gang bang
Or daughter, step-father, step-father, step-father, step-brother, step-brother, Cousin Oliver
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only in Missouri....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Qu'est-ce qui se passe en ce fil-ci?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The contact occurred in 2019, which would have made her 23, and fairly recently out of college. TFA didn't say the student was a juvenile at the time, so I guess he was 18. If these are the parameters, losing her teaching license was enough.

/ They could have waited a year or two before starting.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Southwest Missouri? Probably not just a teacher, but most likely also a cousin.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yo isn't that shiat in the Bible or something
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baorao: this must be the district attorney
[Fark user image image 425x291]


Damn you, good sir
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not seeing how old the student was.  It's high school in south Missouri so could've been 25 for all we know.  Article doesn't even say he was a minor (or a miner) but does go on to say the suit was because of the teacher/student relationship.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 240x338]


She's cute in a plain Jane kind of way. The girl next door type.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 240x338]

She's cute in a plain Jane kind of way. The girl next door type.


And she shags like a minx
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Qu'est-ce qui se passe en ce fil-ci?
[Fark user image 425x634]


What, she turned out just fine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TommyDeuce: From TFA: Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student. The charge also has been filed against teachers or student teachers in Joplin, Webb City, Monett, Diamond and McDonald County schools.

Sound like teachers in Missouri are taking that "Show me" thing way to seriously.

They went way past "show me".


Shower me?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: And she shags like a minx


I can only imagine what she does in bed.

then again, I used to watch a lot of porn so I have a wild imagination.
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this another Ted Nugent thread?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 240x338]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [myconfinedspace.com image 476x500]


Hey aren't we evolved enough to include non-binary gender terms into the matrix now?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TommyDeuce: From TFA: Turner is one of six young educators in Southwest Missouri to be accused in recent years of having sexual relations with a student. The charge also has been filed against teachers or student teachers in Joplin, Webb City, Monett, Diamond and McDonald County schools.

Sound like teachers in Missouri are taking that "Show me" thing way to seriously.

They went way past "show me".


Yeah, but that's how it starts.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
String him up! Damn predator!
**Reads article **
Just losing the license sounds reasonable, if not just a little harsh.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Only in Missouri....


Or Washington
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Kay_Letourneau
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: marital or spousal privilege now applies, her former student can no longer be compelled to testify against her, making the state's case exceedingly difficult to prove in court.

Sounds familiar.
[Fark user image 425x316]


Does Missouri have some odd version of spousal privilege, because generally communications before marriage aren't covered.  So, "I killed Jimmy Hoffa" uttered right after the vows are protected, but the same right before the vows is not (we're assuming the officiant is a blind deaf-mute)
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, I guess she's an Arkansas 8, and I'm not an expert of Mississippi's scale, but I guess she's at least a 6 there?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 600x480]


and then the teachers hear the rumors on how she won't go down on a guy cause she thinks its gross and tastes funny.
 
