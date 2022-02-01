 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   243 pounds of contraband bologna is seized at the Texas-Mexico Border as the War On Spam takes an unexpected turn   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, EL PASO, Meat, United States, Agriculture, Agricultural specialists, pork bologna, Paso Del Norte  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Contraband Bologna" is the name of my band that does Weird Al-style parodies of songs by Meat Shiats.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat - Trump weighs way more than 243 - wait, what?

/Thought he was sneaking out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Mayer My Bologna Has A First Name Song Classic TV Ad Commercial
Youtube xRKTXCRqRXQ

Try getting this out of your ear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "Contraband Bologna" is the name of my band that does Weird Al-style parodies of songs by Meat Shiats.


Maybe Meat Puppets even..

And Mexican bologna must be farking gold..We see these stories pop up fairly regularly..
The heroin of meat products.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's family would go see relatives in Mexico &  then sneak chorizo across the border into Texas.... she said the stuff was the bomb.....
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bologna hits the street and then it's cut and resold at a profit.   A nice hard roll, a little mustard, some lettuce, pimentos pickled in fentanyl, and you've got yourself a return customer base.

I briefly dealt charcuterie in college but I kept eating my own stash.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 720x1080]


That must be Hawaii, I have been there and the place that has the most SPAM.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings, both in El Paso, recently seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Is it phony baloney?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 720x1080]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBP estimated the street value of the intercepted bologna to be approximately $4 million.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Simpson!  Guard this 243 pounds of bologna
Okey dokey
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings, both in El Paso, recently seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Is it phony baloney?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the Bolognese mafia was involved in the tip off.
They call themselves Morta Della.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO SIR!  I DON'T LIKE SPAM!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the hierarchy of criminals, where would you list "International bologna smuggler"?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: In the hierarchy of criminals, where would you list "International bologna smuggler"?


South of littering, and north of father-raper. But definitely on the Group W bench somewhere.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the old "hide the bologna" trick ever worked?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this war led by General Oscar Meyer?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Bullshiat - Trump weighs way more than 243 - wait, what?

/Thought he was sneaking out.


DRINK!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Border Patrol agents report the contraband was delicious and perfect on a torta cubana.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.


So stupidly good. Not too many people I know here in SW PA care much for it, from my experience, though.

Their farking loss.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell's Bells, I hope it was stored properly. Otherwise, those poor border agents.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: In the hierarchy of criminals, where would you list "International bologna smuggler"?


There is a whole educational institution dedicated to the subject
Fark user imageView Full Size


Serious business.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: My wife's family would go see relatives in Mexico &  then sneak chorizo across the border into Texas.... she said the stuff was the bomb.....


How is it that you can't find good chorizo, in farking Texas?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.


Seltzers is my favorite brand of Lebanon bologna.  The other brands just don't get the spice mixture right.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ My bologna has a first name
It's R-I-C-K-Y
My bologna has a second name
It's B-E-E-K-S ♪

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen a few of these stories and even saw this happen on a TV show (To catch a smuggler).
You can get Bologna in the US. What's so special about it that people will risk smuggling it? I mean, it's farking Bologna. How good can it be?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a bologna smuggler may look like:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I've seen a few of these stories and even saw this happen on a TV show (To catch a smuggler).
You can get Bologna in the US. What's so special about it that people will risk smuggling it? I mean, it's farking Bologna. How good can it be?


Illegal pork products always taste better with a back story.  Coors used to be smuggled into Texas.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.


Central PA is a shiathole of suck
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: cwheelie: My wife's family would go see relatives in Mexico &  then sneak chorizo across the border into Texas.... she said the stuff was the bomb.....

How is it that you can't find good chorizo, in farking Texas?


Get closer to the border, you'll get what you need.

/get closer to the megachurchy areas and you take your chances
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Mister Buttons: Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.

Seltzers is my favorite brand of Lebanon bologna.  The other brands just don't get the spice mixture right.


You sound fat
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Coors used to be smuggled into Texas.


No, it wasn't, it was just brought to Texas. Words have meanings!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wait, is this that kind everyone wants because you can't buy it here?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Lebanon Bologna or GTFO.

[Fark user image 600x600]

/We in central PA take pride in this like the Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese.


wife (West Philadelphia born and yadda yadda) had never once heard of it. now she farking loves the stuff! (but only the regular, not the sweet)

I remain vaguely annoyed I only learned about it after becoming a vegulon.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: abhorrent1: I've seen a few of these stories and even saw this happen on a TV show (To catch a smuggler).
You can get Bologna in the US. What's so special about it that people will risk smuggling it? I mean, it's farking Bologna. How good can it be?

Illegal pork products always taste better with a back story.  Coors used to be smuggled into Texas.


wait now I need to know if pork rinds can be fermented.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tintar: BitwiseShift: abhorrent1: I've seen a few of these stories and even saw this happen on a TV show (To catch a smuggler).
You can get Bologna in the US. What's so special about it that people will risk smuggling it? I mean, it's farking Bologna. How good can it be?

Illegal pork products always taste better with a back story.  Coors used to be smuggled into Texas.

wait now I need to know if pork rinds can be fermented.


I dunno about fermented, but pickled pork rinds are a thing.

ep.yimg.comView Full Size


/no thanks
 
