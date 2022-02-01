 Skip to content
(Myrtle Beach Online)   I mean, what are you gonna do, call the cops?   (amp.myrtlebeachonline.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like if the airport is supposed to follow federal rules, there should be a federal officer of some sort posted at the airport that can knock some sense into the local cops.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Based on my monitoring of social media, no one will care, no one that matters," Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said in an email to a police lieutenant on Aug. 7, obtained by The Sun News through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act."

Uh-oh. He said the quiet part out loud...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: "Based on my monitoring of social media, no one will care, no one that matters," Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said in an email to a police lieutenant on Aug. 7, obtained by The Sun News through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act."

Uh-oh. He said the quiet part out loud...


If you're not a cop, you're little people.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're going to enforce the law, the least they could do is follow the law.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love scripting fails.

"This article is subscriber-only content. To get access to this and the rest of MyrtleBeachOnline.com, subscribe or sign in.". A giant banner, obviously supposed to span the article so you can't read it, covering it with an annoying pay wall in the tiny hope you'll buy a subscription so you can read their amazing content.

Followed by..

The full article. In formatted text. right underneath the end of the paywall, neatly stacked.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
myrtlebeachonline.comView Full Size


"no one that matters"??

That's gonna leave a mark.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he did his own research. Good luck with that, Chief.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks arriving get the feeling they are loose on crime, folks leaving on vacation and on probation know they only enforce the money making rules in town.

Wonder who the Chief feels is important enough to matter when it comes to caring?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: REDARMYVODKA: "Based on my monitoring of social media, no one will care, no one that matters," Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said in an email to a police lieutenant on Aug. 7, obtained by The Sun News through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act."

Uh-oh. He said the quiet part out loud...

If you're not a cop, you're little people.


Not true, cops do respect some people.  Politicians who sign their paychecks, corporate criminals, and the like.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't follow the laws, you shouldn't be allowed to enforce them.  Same goes for people who want to write laws.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Facepalm tag?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks: cops are above the law. They can break whatever laws they want, whenever they want, then lie about it, and face zero repercussions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the definition of corruption: different rules for my team.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone know what the article says? the page doesn't load
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do as I say, not as I do...

The social contract is dead, it's just a matter of time before chaos reigns...
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. If you don't ware a mask when you are ordered to then you have to give up the bullet proof vest. No mask no vest.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An awful lot of people don't appear to know the difference between a "Law" and an "Executive Order". Congress has not passed a Bill and the Puppet in Chief has not signed the Bill into "Law" regarding wearing a useless mask. As the Chief Executive Biden can give orders to those Federal Employees that are under the Executive Branch but he can't require fat people to follow a strict diet because of the Public Health effect of "obesity crisis".
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ex-nuke: An awful lot of people don't appear to know the difference between a "Law" and an "Executive Order". Congress has not passed a Bill and the Puppet in Chief has not signed the Bill into "Law" regarding wearing a useless mask. As the Chief Executive Biden can give orders to those Federal Employees that are under the Executive Branch but he can't require fat people to follow a strict diet because of the Public Health effect of "obesity crisis".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rules are for civilians.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [myrtlebeachonline.com image 850x430]

"no one that matters"??

That's gonna leave a mark.


He's right so far. If even the newspaper had contacted the TSA there would have been a boilerplate "a spokesperson says the TSA is investigating the matter".
 
PvtStash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And this is why i do not have hope for the future, why i perciev us as simpleton animals, not nearly as complex as we pretend we are. And assuredly not civilized.

This man clearly learned a lesson from our collective history as Americans.
myrtlebeachonline.comView Full Size

And the lesson was in his own words, are that you can judge which humans did not matter, as points out he did.
"no one that matters, "

So in case any of you were still clinging to the fantasy that we can have some equality, I find the "powers that be" are speaking in no uncertain terms with no ambiguity, to let you know how wrong you are.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's right no one that matters cares, only the mindless sheeple praying to their god Fauci believe masks do jack shiat and now even science agrees.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it is Myrtle Beach.  You can easily catch several different diseases just driving through there.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Again, for the millionth time.  Don't put anything in email that you wouldn't publish directly in a newspaper.

Especially if you work for the state and are subject to public records laws, but private companies can get sued or investigated and have to turn over emails.   Just ask Jon Gruden.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stormneedle: If they're going to enforce the law, the least they could do is follow the law.


It's South Carolina. They're not enforcing any law that anyone wants enforced.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't help but think they don't wash their hands after pooping either.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: herp a derp a doo


Covid thanks you for all your hard work.
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

joeskunk: anyone know what the article says? the page doesn't load


Can't see Demetrius' post?  Scroll up...he got all that matters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [myrtlebeachonline.com image 850x430]

"no one that matters"??

That's gonna leave a mark.


Must have been wronged "in his mind", for extra condescension.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFAHorry County Police Chief Joe Hill said "no one will care" that his officers were ignoring the federal mask mandate at airports, according to emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill and his Plague Pigs need to f*ck right off and die.
 
