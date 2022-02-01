 Skip to content
 
(Irish Post US)   Today Ireland honours one of its three patron saints. St Brigid is reputed to have turned bathwater into beer which makes subby wonder why everybody gets drunk on St Patrick's day   (irishpost.com) divider line
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, yeasty.
 
MisterBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Happy Imbolc, everyone. Make sure you get the lambs in from the fields!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because it ends in y
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
St. Colmcille, also known as St. Columba, third in the trio.  Never seen the Irish version of the name.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bow before me, beer lovers!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's important to understand that in those times, centuries ago, beer was consumed on a daily basis as a source of hydration and nourishment.

Some things never change.
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't know Natural Light has been around that long
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Patrick drove out all the snakes from Ireland, which were such a torment on the mornings after
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Explains the taste & texture of Guinness.

/ don"t hurt me
 
