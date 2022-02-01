 Skip to content
(USA Today)   In case the pristine condition of every truck in the shot wasn't enough of a clue, a photo on FB claiming to be from the Ottawa protests is really from a 2019 Truck Show   (usatoday.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the first something like this has been done.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's not the first something like this has been done.


Not even with this protest.. More than a few shots of the convoy on it's way to Ottawa in winter with green grass medians on the highway..
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh who cares - it's all about the image they WANT to project, about ways to change the government they WANT to exist, with the support of a vast majority of people they also WANT to exist.

/Far to many years of being fed bullshiat about success being a matter of wanting it bad enough
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh who cares - it's all about the image they WANT to project, about ways to change the government they WANT to exist, with the support of a vast majority of people they also WANT to exist.

/Far to many years of being fed bullshiat about success being a matter of wanting it bad enough


I blame participation trophies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to wonder if all these NFTs I bought to commemorate the Freedom Convoy are real now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing compared to what the Biden Economy did to the supermarkets in Fukushima a few years ago.

Sad.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: kdawg7736: It's not the first something like this has been done.

Not even with this protest.. More than a few shots of the convoy on it's way to Ottawa in winter with green grass medians on the highway..


My favorite is the one with the CN Tower in the background where everyone is wearing shorts.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention those crowds of people. That's from TFG's inauguration.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still think photoshoppers should change the banners to Freedums or Femdom and reshare
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh who cares - it's all about the image they WANT to project, about ways to change the government they WANT to exist, with the support of a vast majority of people they also WANT to exist.

/Far to many years of being fed bullshiat about success being a matter of wanting it bad enough


It could be that but it's tied to a GoFundMe so I'm just going to assume they are lying for money.  The worst trait
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a little pick-up game with the kids in the driveway yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: sno man: kdawg7736: It's not the first something like this has been done.

Not even with this protest.. More than a few shots of the convoy on it's way to Ottawa in winter with green grass medians on the highway..

My favorite is the one with the CN Tower in the background where everyone is wearing shorts.


The Raptors victory parade no less. Although I'm pretty sure that one was done as satire.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Nation drum circles from a year ago including elders that have since passed... These folks will tell any lie.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I'm beginning to wonder if all these NFTs I bought to commemorate the Freedom Convoy are real now.

[Fark user image 662x739]


They're as real as you make them. Hugs.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: First Nation drum circles from a year ago including elders that have since passed... These folks will tell any lie.


I'm case anyone wants the citation.
https://edmonton.citynews.ca/video/2022/01/29/video-of-cree-round-dance-misused-by-convoy/
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe put up a roadblock and require the vax to proceed?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
we just got back from a vacation in alaska, got some great photos, heres my fav:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We were just down south visiting some family. Everyone is so happy there.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Conservatives/Republicans/RightWingers don't speak in the same language with the same belief in words or concepts as regular people do. They speak in some weird hybrid of images and slogans and catch phrases like a mixture of a rebus, smalls signs, and writing with feces on walls. It doesn't matter if the words or images or fecal words are true...what matters is that every fat moronic supporter gets the gist of the message as transmitted.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

We done be getted us a convoy!!! (convoooooooy)

First one to die from the fake covid get a trucker trophy.🏆
 
Yezi Farded
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Dudes, I'm totes in Ottawa - honest, bruhs!'
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They shoulda worn pink hats - that way the photos are indisputable.

Pink hats still piss off the GOPniks.  Since is still true, & the GOPniks still have never had a rally that big.  Not even the inauguration!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x581]


Don't forget dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

I'm sure the Right would totally be okay with it if it were liberal protesters who did that.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PluckYew: TommyDeuce: Oh who cares - it's all about the image they WANT to project, about ways to change the government they WANT to exist, with the support of a vast majority of people they also WANT to exist.

/Far to many years of being fed bullshiat about success being a matter of wanting it bad enough

It could be that but it's tied to a GoFundMe so I'm just going to assume they are lying for money.  The worst trait


About the gofundme.  Apparently the owner of that account is MIA and the truckers are kinda pissed.

Link to other RWNJ who is/isn't part of the organization saying so.
https://twitter.com/sleuth_4_truths/status/1488585865798553608?s=21

Link to a zello conversation where truckers are being muted for asking where the money is. https://twitter.com/helpalbertans/status/1488329193758740481?s=21
 
