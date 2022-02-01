 Skip to content
He always said if he decided to drive recklessly, it would be of his own Accord (w/ video)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone is being a jackass or doing something dangerous, give them space.  Either back off, speed up, or just move over and get out of their way.  It's not about being right or wrong, it's about getting home in one piece.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Love the commentary.  Also, people parking in the left hand lane really should be legal to shoot....
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Right, there are no good drivers in that video.  Bad decisions all around.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the person in the black SUV caught right in the middle of that shiat. One car right on your bumper, other car pacing you in the next lane. JFC.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This was very well-shot, yet what brought me back was the commentary.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have fun getting your license back after it gets revoked for that bullshiat, Honda kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's exactly what I do when I see trouble on the road. I'm not letting their stupidity ruin my day. I roll back, slow down or get out of their way as soon as I can.

And when someone is tailgating me too closely?  I move over as soon as I can.

tailgaters are bullies.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

when i see a vehicle moving dangerously, i let them pass me and say out loud in the car...
"I LOVE MY WIFE!  I LOVE MY KIDS!"
i need to quickly override the urge to teach the reckless driver a lesson
 
Xai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When assholes collide
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well I hope that was totes worth it. Dashcam car driver was smart by backing off.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yet another reason to be thankful to be a non-commuting work-at-home minion.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tailgaters on gravel roads are fun. Once a big enough piece of gravel flies up and smacks their windshield they usually back off. Applies to road construction and also snow
 
Renault
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uncle Roger - The Road Trip.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If someone is trying to pass you, get the fark out of the left lane. Don't farking block and toy with them, speeding up and slowing down to piss them off. It's not your business if they're trying to go faster than you think they should. Call the highway patrol if you really care.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oh, well I am boned then. But I have a newish car so same for me. Now, when I had my old beater where any accident would IMPROVE the value. Well, then.
 
