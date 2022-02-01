 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   NARRATOR: "And here, in this stunning footage, we see a rare example of the wild David Attenborough being nominated for Nobel Peace Prize"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
29
    More: Hero, Nobel Prize, Nobel Peace Prize, Pope Francis, year's Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian lawmakers, Al Gore, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough  
•       •       •

944 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?


Whenever I watch Planet Earth the urge to murder fellow humans usually decreases, while the urge to merely feed their spare limbs to endangered animals goes up so yes.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes  :)
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is a world treasure.
Please dear FSM let him be with us for a long more time. Ramen!
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* turns off TV before they get to the rare footage of David Attenborough mating rituals *
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?


Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about the second one. I mean, their music is pretty good, but a Peace Prize?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could listen to him reading a phone book and I would be happy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't being nominated a curse to never actually win?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His German is good, and I hear also his French.
 
Electromax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of his work gets a bit creepy.
https://twitter.com/vgcartography/status/1485057463548362757
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuartp9: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.


As he should. Who's been closer to nature and witness to mans impact on It for the last ~60 years? He has physically been to every corner of the planet and back again over the last 6 or 7 decades, and personally (not from his farking couch) witnessed the decimation of millions of hectares of habitat for thousands of species. I think he's a perfect nominee for the Nobel, and quite frankly surprised that he hasn't won or been nominated before. I'd much rather see him awarded it before the figurehead of an archaic religion responsible for over 2000 years of genocide, kiddy diddling, and farked up ideals. But, that's just my take. You're welcome to yours.
 
Crackatoa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE voice of nature tv for my entire life and I'm now in my mid fifties.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuartp9: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.


Just to be today's "pedant of the thread", polluting, corrupting and generally destroying the planet for personal gain or through sheer ignorance are examples of a political slant.  Pointing that out is not a political slant.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and on top of all that, he's a good sport-
Sir David Attenborough narrates Adele's Hello
Youtube enu-qR0H_uk

footage courtesy of whatshisname from yesterday :)
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bluemoons: stuartp9: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.

As he should. Who's been closer to nature and witness to mans impact on It for the last ~60 years? He has physically been to every corner of the planet and back again over the last 6 or 7 decades, and personally (not from his farking couch) witnessed the decimation of millions of hectares of habitat for thousands of species. I think he's a perfect nominee for the Nobel, and quite frankly surprised that he hasn't won or been nominated before. I'd much rather see him awarded it before the figurehead of an archaic religion responsible for over 2000 years of genocide, kiddy diddling, and farked up ideals. But, that's just my take. You're welcome to yours.


Not trying to pick a fight, just making the point that he is a genuinely good human being that wants to help forward humanity as a whole, and that's what the Nobel prize for peace is all about. Betterment of our species. And while I think his body of work is amazing, sadly, I don't think he's ever going to gain traction against the cesspool of detriment that we have become.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel it is a very good choice. For over a half a century he has reminded people of the beauties of the world and how we should all enjoy them and protect them. Besides, I've never heard of anybody shooting anybody while watching one of his documentaries. ipso cumulo holymolio.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?



They've given the award to environmentalists before. The first time it happened, it was considered a bit controversial the first time it happened. I guess it may be more acceptable now.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Bluemoons: stuartp9: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.

As he should. Who's been closer to nature and witness to mans impact on It for the last ~60 years? He has physically been to every corner of the planet and back again over the last 6 or 7 decades, and personally (not from his farking couch) witnessed the decimation of millions of hectares of habitat for thousands of species. I think he's a perfect nominee for the Nobel, and quite frankly surprised that he hasn't won or been nominated before. I'd much rather see him awarded it before the figurehead of an archaic religion responsible for over 2000 years of genocide, kiddy diddling, and farked up ideals. But, that's just my take. You're welcome to yours.

Not trying to pick a fight, just making the point that he is a genuinely good human being that wants to help forward humanity as a whole, and that's what the Nobel prize for peace is all about. Betterment of our species. And while I think his body of work is amazing, sadly, I don't think he's ever going to gain traction against the cesspool of detriment that we have become.


This is why we can't have nice things

/ back in high school I remember doing a video about South Africa where I did my best English accent and played him doing his thing until deep in the "unlit" African night he ran into a pride of lions and was next seen as a Halloween skeleton with a hat on.

/ Deepest respect David, you are the coolest old English guy I know who has talked to us from underneath a termite mound. I hope you get it.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The latest series, Seven Worlds One Planet, is awesome in 4k but it seems that the BBC half-assed the production. I think limiting each continent to one episode is rather weak from an educational point of view. Sure, Antarctica only needs one episode because it is just penguins and things that eat penguins, but the rest of the continents got jobbed.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His platform, though, is already established by one of the most powerful governments in the world, the BBC.

Shouldn't the Nobel go to someone who is overcoming huge challenge to peace, in order to have their effect on the public?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
David Rabbitborough The Computer Programmer
Youtube 2WyNKURlgdw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB1NcC98Qy0
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did he negotiate the peace agreement between alligators and crocodiles over which would be seen later and which would be seen after awhile?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuartp9: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Most of his recent documentaries have a bit of a political slant to them as he's very prominent now in the fight against climate change.


As they should, obviously.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: His platform, though, is already established by one of the most powerful governments in the world, the BBC.

Shouldn't the Nobel go to someone who is overcoming huge challenge to peace, in order to have their effect on the public?


No. We know who he is and we like him and we don't know any of those other people, so he gets it and that's that. The rest can just go get a job and earn some money instead of money being handed  to them by the Nobel committee. Bunch of foreigners, anyway. Why not give it to a good American? He's earned it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Amazing Lyrebird of Australia - Unseen Footage
Youtube KOFy8QkNWWs
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: AlgaeRancher: When I was a kid he was an awesome old man, now that I am in my 40s. He is still an awesome old man.

Not sure about a peace prize though, do nature documentaries count a contributing to world peace?

Whenever I watch Planet Earth the urge to murder fellow humans usually decreases, while the urge to merely feed their spare limbs to endangered animals goes up so yes.


That would be my answer as well.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some of his best work.
Clubbing in the Wild (David Attenborough nature documentary parody)
Youtube q8zwIphm5r4
 
stuartp9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KOFy8QkNWWs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Planet Earth : Bin Chicken (4K)
Youtube w4dYWhkSbTU
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.