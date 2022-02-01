 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Hey, remember that huge explosion in Beirut? North Carolina may have one of those soon   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Wake Forest University, Fertilizer, fire trucks, fire department, campus housing, University, Wellbeing Center  
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat's literally on fire, yo.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was what they couldn't get out of Goldsboro.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will simply burn until some secondary thing explodes with enough percussive force to make the ammonium nitrate go BOOM.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, remember that huge explosion in Beirut? North Carolina may have one of those soon

North Carolina braces for the improvement...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs...warned of poor air quality and asked that people call 911 only if "you are experiencing an emergency."


...as opposed to normal, when 911 is for non-emergencies
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It will simply burn until some secondary thing explodes with enough percussive force to make the ammonium nitrate go BOOM.


But will it be a headshot?

/BOOM!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A carton of hate and a wedge of spite wanted for questioning.
/ obscure?
/ "It went foosh-oosh"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone should notify the Marines, so they can evacuate before anything happens.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It would sure own the libs if you showed up to watch the fire up close.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An explosion like that in North Carolina could do literally thousands of dollars of improvements.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beirut Explosion. The city will likely never recover.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'But muh freedumbs!'
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nakmuay: 'But muh freedumbs!'


Regulation or kaboom
Tough choice, right
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm here for the earth shattering kaboom. There's supposed to be an earth shattering kaboom.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 300x336] [View Full Size image _x_]
Beirut Explosion. The city will likely never recover.


Halifax did, and that one was twice as big. Galveston too. And the one at the loading docks at Port Chicago was nearly as big and they had that back up and running in under a month.

Of course, they actually had some money to rebuild after the fact.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It will simply burn until some secondary thing explodes with enough percussive force to make the ammonium nitrate go BOOM.


It's on a rail car.  If that's on a rail it should be easy to move unless it's surrounded by fire.  Pull the break and hit it with a fire truck and it should start moving
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: A carton of hate and a wedge of spite wanted for questioning.
/ obscure?
/ "It went foosh-oosh"


Milk and Cheese!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: nakmuay: 'But muh freedumbs!'

Regulation or kaboom
Tough choice, right


It's not like regulations save money in the long run, losing everything to the kaboom is just a write-off I bet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
authorities scrambled to evacuate almost 2,500 homes within a mile of the blaze.

Doesn't seem like a smart idea having 2,500 homes within a mile of a fertilizer plant, but regulations are for lib states.

/blowing up our residents to own the libs!
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. I'm 2.0 miles away from it and this is the first I've heard. I knew a guy who worked at Weaver Fertilizer who gave me a tour of the facility and everything about it screamed disaster waiting to happen. Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only a mile? Pfft! Amateurs.

WHAR IS AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISMZ? ARE CONSERVATIVES GOING TO LET BEIRUT OUTRANK THE USA?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
any possibility they could expand it to cover South Carolina (except Charleston)?
 
Koodz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: Holy shiat. I'm 2.0 miles away from it and this is the first I've heard. I knew a guy who worked at Weaver Fertilizer who gave me a tour of the facility and everything about it screamed disaster waiting to happen. Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far


Maybe today's a good day to take a little trip then.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs...warned of poor air quality and asked that people call 911 only if "you are experiencing an emergency."


...as opposed to normal, when 911 is for non-emergencies


Only getting 19 Chicken McNuggets in my 20 Piece Meal is an emergency.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: Holy shiat. I'm 2.0 miles away from it and this is the first I've heard. I knew a guy who worked at Weaver Fertilizer who gave me a tour of the facility and everything about it screamed disaster waiting to happen. Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far


If this is the end, do you want to be remembered in Beyond Fark?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Only a mile? Pfft! Amateurs.

WHAR IS AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISMZ? ARE CONSERVATIVES GOING TO LET BEIRUT OUTRANK THE USA?


At least they didn't say 1.6 kilometers.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: New Rising Sun: Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs...warned of poor air quality and asked that people call 911 only if "you are experiencing an emergency."


...as opposed to normal, when 911 is for non-emergencies

Only getting 19 Chicken McNuggets in my 20 Piece Meal is an emergency.


Yeah, but you can throw things around and scream at people when that happens, so you don't need to call 911.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 300x336] [View Full Size image _x_]
Beirut Explosion. The city will likely never recover.

Halifax did, and that one was twice as big. Galveston too. And the one at the loading docks at Port Chicago was nearly as big and they had that back up and running in under a month.

Of course, they actually had some money to rebuild after the fact.


Sorry, the money all went to tax cuts. Maybe they can set up a Gofundme.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: New Rising Sun: Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs...warned of poor air quality and asked that people call 911 only if "you are experiencing an emergency."


...as opposed to normal, when 911 is for non-emergencies

Only getting 19 Chicken McNuggets in my 20 Piece Meal is an emergency.


You only got away with that because everyone was flabbergasted that Arby's had any chicken McNuggets at all.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: Holy shiat. I'm 2.0 miles away from it and this is the first I've heard. I knew a guy who worked at Weaver Fertilizer who gave me a tour of the facility and everything about it screamed disaster waiting to happen. Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far


Should it be like the one my friend used to inspect for OSHA, it's a nightmare. He used to say he could keep his entire team (ten people) there for a month just writing up all the violations that were "life and limb" dangerous to workers... three months if they wrote up every violation...

They were only allowed to inspect that plant every other year, and any write ups for fines (many) were quickly cut down because the owner knew the politicians via greasy palms.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
North Carolina? For the first time, Duke blows rather than sucks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.ifunny.co image 850x871]


https://www.gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes/1992/06/21
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far


Regulated?

Son, this is America!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's not Texas, for once.
 
ingo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: fragMasterFlash: It will simply burn until some secondary thing explodes with enough percussive force to make the ammonium nitrate go BOOM.

It's on a rail car.  If that's on a rail it should be easy to move unless it's surrounded by fire.  Pull the break and hit it with a fire truck and it should start moving


It's on a siding.  The only direction it can move is southeast, which moves it closer to an elementary school and then into a neighborhood of houses.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What shiathole country is North Carolina in?
 
jgilb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Texas/North Carolina/Beirut sister cities.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can they air drop Madison Cawthorn in to punch the fire out? Also, have they looked at raking the area to prevent the fires? Or nuking the fire? Or just draw a projection map of the fire with a sharpie telling it to go into the nearest body of water. Ivermectin. That is all.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Local news is saying between 300 to 600 TONS of ammonium nitrate on site. Beirut blast was about 3000 tons

//ton units are US (short tons or 2000lbs)
 
I sound fat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Its Beirut, you are going to have to be WAY more specific in regards to explosions.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/ShermanPosting/
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Susan Ivanova No boom today HQ
Youtube CnR3Tyrg_10
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a lot less AN. I still wouldn't want to be around it.

fragMasterFlash: It will simply burn until some secondary thing explodes with enough percussive force to make the ammonium nitrate go BOOM.


Not according to past explosions involving fertilizer plants. I don't know if it's super heated gas pockets or what, but in a large fire it does go boom without a primary charge kaboom.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RidgeRacerZX6: Local news is saying between 300 to 600 TONS of ammonium nitrate on site. Beirut blast was about 3000 tons

//ton units are US (short tons or 2000lbs)


Still, not an insignificant amount.  Should make for neat LiveLeak videos.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It would sure own the libs if you showed up to watch the fire up close.


I hear ammonium nitrate cures Covid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Hey, remember that huge explosion in Beirut? North Carolina may have one of those soon

North Carolina braces for the improvement...


This - let's just rename the remainder of the two states "Carolina" and cut it down to two senators.
Two fewer subhumans in the Senate.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Holy shiat. I'm 2.0 miles away from it and this is the first I've heard. I knew a guy who worked at Weaver Fertilizer who gave me a tour of the facility and everything about it screamed disaster waiting to happen. Should have been shut down or regulated long ago. Just a small acrid smell in the air so far


Suddenly, there's plenty of space for a new interchange for the north beltway
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whenIsayGO: Madman drummers bummers: It would sure own the libs if you showed up to watch the fire up close.

I hear ammonium nitrate cures Covid.


You need to mix it with fuel oil and jump up and down on it real hard.
 
