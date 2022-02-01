 Skip to content
Tesla agrees to disable self-driving feature that runs stop signs.
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problem with self driving cars is that they're going to follow ALL the rules, while the cars with human drivers don't.  Drivers on the interstates are going to lose their God damned minds getting stuck behind self driving cars doing exactly the speed limit, while self drivers at 4 way stops are going to be getting bullied by the humans.

Can't wait to see the videos.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without coming to a complete halt when no other cars or pedestrians were present."

Oh - a "California Stop" setting. I don't see the issue here.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, what kind of setting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can run stop signs all by myself, thank you.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without coming to a complete halt when no other cars or pedestrians were present."

Oh - a "California Stop" setting. I don't see the issue here.


You can't sell a feature intended to break the law, even if your clients would want that feature.   If you can work it somehow where they can do it on their own, that is another thing, but it can't be an explicit feature.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without coming to a complete halt when no other cars or pedestrians were present."

Oh - a "California Stop" setting. I don't see the issue here.


Still needs the Boston-left.  When you're trying to make a left turn across steady oncoming traffic in the opposing lanes, so you just gradually ease into traffic at like 1mph until some oncoming car decides they don't want to play chicken and try to squeeze between you and the car in their right hand side.  Alternative use: timing the green light so you start moving when all directions are red, and your light turns green as you're entering the left turn across soon-to-be oncoming traffic.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The biggest problem with self driving cars is that they're going to follow ALL the rules, while the cars with human drivers don't.  Drivers on the interstates are going to lose their God damned minds getting stuck behind self driving cars doing exactly the speed limit, while self drivers at 4 way stops are going to be getting bullied by the humans.

Can't wait to see the videos.


ALL the rules change with each jurisdiction.  Pennsylvania has running a stop sign to turn right if clear as a rule.  It's not exactly an island and the laws in NJ, Delaware, NY, and Maryland are quite different and quite close.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about Elon Musk gets punched in the dick each and every day until they stop calling it "self driving"?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I prefer the Pedestrian Electro-Bastard Ray.

/sometimes i miss that game
//still have Carmageddon2 splat pack
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop signs are optional when there is no other traffic.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: ALL the rules change with each jurisdiction. Pennsylvania has running a stop sign to turn right if clear as a rule. It's not exactly an island and the laws in NJ, Delaware, NY, and Maryland are quite different and quite close.


If you are selling a self-driving car that is street legal in a jurisdiction, then it should be able to adjust driving to match that jurisdiction. If you can't do that, it shouldn't be street legal.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img-cdn.tnwcdn.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: How about Elon Musk gets punched in the dick each and every day until they stop calling it "self driving"?


That's hardly an encouragement for people to stop calling it that.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for Elon Musk to push the secret button he has that will instantly cause all Teslas to go into "Death Race 2000" mode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2GEKV1dOgY

Stallone's best movie, bar none. I don't know what ever happened to that other guy, the one in the black rubber gimp mask... is he still hanging around?

I want there to be a sequel, "Death Race 2001", where the cars keep crashing into large black rectangles, and then there's some psychedelic stuff exactly 40 minutes after the intermission to match the timing of the edibles.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh dont pretend this was voluntary. They were probably told to pull it or pull every car off the road until they do
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not self-driving,
It's self-travelling!

/am I being detained?!?!?!!!1!
 
pacified
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're four years past the self driving cars Elon promised.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without coming to a complete halt when no other cars or pedestrians were present."

Oh - a "California Stop" setting. I don't see the issue here.


You don't know a cyclist or pedestrian who got hit by some idiot driver who said "BUT I DIDN'T SEE YOU" -- no shiat farkstick, unless you were trying to murder me you were blowing through a stopsign because you didn't think the rules applied to you, and now some innocent person has brain damage.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Marcus Aurelius: The biggest problem with self driving cars is that they're going to follow ALL the rules, while the cars with human drivers don't.  Drivers on the interstates are going to lose their God damned minds getting stuck behind self driving cars doing exactly the speed limit, while self drivers at 4 way stops are going to be getting bullied by the humans.

Can't wait to see the videos.

ALL the rules change with each jurisdiction.  Pennsylvania has running a stop sign to turn right if clear as a rule.  It's not exactly an island and the laws in NJ, Delaware, NY, and Maryland are quite different and quite close.


NO. https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/LI/consCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&ttl=75&div=0&chpt=33&sctn=23&subsctn=0 That is categorically not true.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still keep meaning to try this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without coming to a complete halt when no other cars or pedestrians were present."

Oh - a "California Stop" setting. I don't see the issue here.


I think you mean "everybody stop".  Or "virtually everybody stop".  Really the only time I or anybody else stops completely at a stop sign is when another car is crossing the intersection.  Otherwise people just roll through.  (Connecticut).

So the Tesla drove exactly the way everybody else does... and this is a bad thing?

Accidents happen when somebody does something weird and unexpected.  Driving really fast, driving really slow, random braking, random acceleration, lane changes without warning, etc.  The more conformity we have the safer driving is.  That's why emergency vehicles get hit on highways when they're stopped... all of a sudden people have to deal with this bright flashing thing in front of them.

It's my understanding that red-light cameras actually caused more accidents because some (and only some) drivers began hitting the brakes at the first hint of yellow instead of cruising through normally and letting the car behind catch the red.  Maybe it's just anecdotal, although I do recall reading a story about how... Chicago? also made the yellow lights shorter when they installed the red-light cameras.  The private company the city contracted with required it, or it was done so the private company was meeting revenue guarantees.
 
