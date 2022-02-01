 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   "On Ukraine's front line, Britons battle Russia-backed separatists." But who are the Britons? Why, we are all Britons. And I am your King   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good start. Ukraine really need to bring in some Finnish troops as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't vote for you...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Going to be tough to follow orders in battle from an anarcho-syndicalist commune
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...


You don't vote for kings.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So much violence inherent in the system!
 
Explodo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words to try and make Soldier-of-fortune look honorable.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like britons, they're a cracker that are an ideal platform for tasty things.

darefoods.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...

You don't vote for kings.


Well how do you become king, then?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
48 years old, joined 3 years ago. Now has a new Ukrainian wife and life. 9  year vet of the British Army. 

And a 28 year old volunteer who just came from fighting with the YPG.

Interesting to say the least;
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Explodo: That's a lot of words to try and make Soldier-of-fortune look honorable.


Soldiers of fortune work for substantially higher pay than rank and file. These guys are paid as Ukrainian national guardsmen. They ain't in it for the money.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Lance Robdon: RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...

You don't vote for kings.

Well how do you become king, then?


The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. That is why I am your king.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Nadie_AZ: Lance Robdon: RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...

You don't vote for kings.

Well how do you become king, then?

The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. That is why I am your king.


Username checks out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Nadie_AZ: Lance Robdon: RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...

You don't vote for kings.

Well how do you become king, then?

The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. That is why I am your king.


Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bloody peasants.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Addendum: What a moistened bint with a sword may look like:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The5thElement: Nadie_AZ: Lance Robdon: RoboZombie: I didn't vote for you...

You don't vote for kings.

Well how do you become king, then?

The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. That is why I am your king.

Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.


Be quiet!
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Given their current needs for manpower and funding, the Ukrainian government should probably try to tap into their diaspora for both. Also for lobbying overseas to keep Western governments supporting them. They have decent size populations in the US, Canada, and the EU. But I mean, even their diaspora in a country like say... Argentina may be useful. It didn't require the use of a diaspora lobbying effort, merely a profit motive, but the Argies sold illegal arms in violation of a UN embargo to various sides in the Balkan wars of the 90s and to other questionable recipients. And as I recall, they weren't above selling artillery made in Italy w/o getting the proper permission from Italy to resell. There are like 200K Ukrainians in Buenos Aires... maybe they can find some useful stuff over there that the local corrupt politicians would be willing to ship over.
 
