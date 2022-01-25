 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   Operators of dark web website DeepDotWeb in DeepDotshiat   (post-gazette.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dark Web" aka Lawenforcement.com
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DeepDotWeb.com ?
Family Guy - PBS Website
Youtube ottGC9jptng
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose on Tuesday imposed a term of 97 months on Tal Prihar, 39."

Defense: "Your evidence is faaaaaaake."
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Referal marketing is the latest crazy on tiktok.  These people were at the forefront of referal marketing for the darkweb.
They probably thought they were safe since they didn't sell any drugs but the money laundering got them.  They should have had a subscription fee and referrals paid by link click.. no need to clean the money.   They would have been busted for something but money laundering is a big one.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, I only hear about these places after they're shut down.  They need to advertise better.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wonder how they got caught?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I find much humor in the concept of "I'm connected to the internet but you can't find me."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Turning a blind eye" is not legally defensible, particularly with AML issues.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I find much humor in the concept of "I'm connected to the internet but you can't find me."


Similar to "Bitcoin is completely untraceable. The blockchain is a permanent record of transactions."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Dark Web" aka Lawenforcement.com

"You'll always be guilty, at LawEnforcement.com!"
/ Good luck getting that ear worm out of your heads today
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.