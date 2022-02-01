 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio)   A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash. The previous record was held by your mom at Mardi Gras   (gaterrocks.iheart.com) divider line
zeroflight222
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Very very frightening me
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mehhhhhh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It really is a wonder that something like that could even happen.  A bolt of lightening is just a positive and negative charge equaling each other out.  Which makes sense when the two points are within a few miles of each other.  But 500?!  There wasn't a single opposite charge along the way?

Obviously it's not impossible.  Just really unlikely.  But that is like having a lightening bolt originate at my town in NJ and hit a tree in Cincinnati, OH.

That is just really incredible!
 
drewsclues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x427]


In addition, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina reportedly lasted 17.1 seconds, beating the old record of 16.7 seconds.

🎶Fllaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.....🎶
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just a poor boy
Nobody loves me
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
