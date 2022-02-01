 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Large 'ghost ship' seen floating without crew or captain off coast of England. No word on whether the ghouls will come ashore and pillage coastal towns   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The owners of the boat are aware that it's drifting and a tug boat has been sent to the floating ship"

Moving on..
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've seen this Scooby Doo, the old man Stephens from the shipping yard is behind this.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"the owner has been informed and is arranging a tug."

This isn't the time for going to starbucks.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the Mirror. I don't need to read it to know it is not a ghost ship.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whose boat is this ?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's filled with rats. Anyone tending a lighthouse should be real nervious.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
