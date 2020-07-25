 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Ever wonder if anyone falls for those totally obvious scam attempts on social media?   (popsci.com) divider line
37
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here you go, subby. A nice little starter set of statistics to help you understand not only how well this industry works, but how it does:

https://dataprot.net/statistics/spam-statistics/
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2fh5i43wsx5r19eigo3r7ifi-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


People believed the orange man, so anything goes.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10,000 of them went to Ottawa last weekend, even move gave up to $8 million.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just  to let you know, your car warranty has expired.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come the people most likely to fall for scams online are also the same people most likely to attend church on the regular and to vote Republican?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.


Eh, not just morons...a rowing club here in the Boston area, the treasurer, a professional accountant who really should know better, fell into a vendor online phishing trap...lost like $40k, iirc.

Busy folks click on the wrong email, bad stuff can follow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the swamp not getting drained?   It was my fault.  I bought the hat and I bought the flag but the wife said I could let them take $200 a month out of our checking account.  It was super easy for me but I don't get her "we need the money to live" bit.  You gotta do stuff for your country especially when it's a battle between us and them!

They were depending on me and I let them down.  :(
 
northernmanor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that doesn't include crypto and nft purchases, number must be revised up. WAY up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got a thing on my FB  saying I won some giveaway and to download some banking app and put in my info to collect my winnings.

Yeah...no.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$770 million. Seems low.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowers! If they were smart like me they'd they'd have done something reasonable and decent like helping out that prince in Africa. I sold my beanie babies and collectable Star Trek plates a while back to help that guy out. When he gets back to me I'm going to be rich! And with 20 years of interest I'm going to be able to get more bitcoin!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.


That's not how maths works. You're confusing median with average.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.


I think we're looking at specific points on the bell curve.

Too smart and it doesn't work. Too low and you probably don't have anything.

There's a sweet spot somewhere.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying Republicans managed to get $770m in donations last year?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of TikTok? this Chinese spyware (allegedly) is an MLM scam haven.

SCAMTok - The Underground TikTok CRIME WORLD
Youtube vAbIa4uOxew
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.


Those signs aren't lying. Prostitution is a perfectly valid job in most parts of the world.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.

That's not how maths works. You're confusing median with average.


Median and Mean are both types of average. And unless there's reason to believe it's off balanced, these numbers would be the same (IQ is based on even distribution of a bell curve).
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: How come the people most likely to fall for scams online are also the same people most likely to attend church on the regular and to vote Republican?


But you repeat yourself
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


well, not all online stuff are scams. Sometimes there's a real bargain out there!

for cinder blocks anyway...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.


Just send me $29.95 and I'll send you a brochure that will instruct you on how to hang sides along the road telling people how they can earn $$$ in their free time
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, sadly no. They wouldn't keep doing it if they didn't see a return. Companies don't keep throwing money at things like this... Fraudsters don't keep using ineffective methods... The type of people that use spam are very concerned about making money.

I may not understand at all why it works, it may annoy the hell out of me that it does, but it's pretty obvious it must.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Just got a thing on my FB  saying I won some giveaway and to download some banking app and put in my info to collect my winnings.

Yeah...no.


Dude, how much did you get?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't wonder at all- I saw all of the neighborhood womenfolk pushing LaLaRoe (however you spell it) circa 2017. No exaggeration - of about 100 houses in my suburban nondescript cookie cutter enclave, about 75 were selling it. They weren't buying from each other, and, of the other 25, maybe 10 were buyers. I've never seen more sad, zombie-like husbands in my life. Well, most of them. There were a few that thought it was going to be their ticket to riches, and there were a few that let it be the cost to occupy their wife with a hobby without calling it that.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.

That's not how maths works. You're confusing median with average.


Median is a type of average in maths. I think Dunning Kruger applies here.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the mid 90s, before the internet got big, my small company got a fax containing a typical Nigerian Prince scam.

I was instantly scaptical. A couple years earlier I'd ordered books and got on weird mailing lists, and kept getting weird postcards scams. So I always assumed if it's too good to be true then something is fishy. I showed it to another partner and he was also skeptical.

But our other partner bought it hook, line, and sinker. In his mind, he was already spending all that reward money. We kept telling him it's got to be a scam but he kept saying, But what if it's true?

The funny thing is he was the more honest of the two. The first guy was kind of shady, maybe immoral is more accurate, so he was used to making unbelievable promises and probably recognized the same.

But what if it's true!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Russ1642: erewhon the opinionated: 50% of people are below average intelligence - that's how maths works, and morons get exploited.

That's not how maths works. You're confusing median with average.

Median and Mean are both types of average. And unless there's reason to believe it's off balanced, these numbers would be the same (IQ is based on even distribution of a bell curve).


There's a huge reason to believe intelligence is not a simple normal distribution. There are infinitely more ways for someone to become less intelligent than more intelligent. It's one of the many reasons IQ was flawed from the very beginning. Also, you don't get to redefine average and median to fit your flawed thinking.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: In the mid 90s, before the internet got big, my small company got a fax containing a typical Nigerian Prince scam.

I was instantly scaptical. A couple years earlier I'd ordered books and got on weird mailing lists, and kept getting weird postcards scams. So I always assumed if it's too good to be true then something is fishy. I showed it to another partner and he was also skeptical.

But our other partner bought it hook, line, and sinker. In his mind, he was already spending all that reward money. We kept telling him it's got to be a scam but he kept saying, But what if it's true?

The funny thing is he was the more honest of the two. The first guy was kind of shady, maybe immoral is more accurate, so he was used to making unbelievable promises and probably recognized the same.

But what if it's true!


You're stopping there? Did your partner sink your company into the scam? Did you and your other partner talk some sense into the one that wanted to pursue it? Was the whole Nigerian Prince with money locked up out of the country actually real and you're now living the high life? We need to know!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My friend's very elderly father gave a lot of money to a russian lady needing help here in the US.  She was very blonde, 20-ish and had a killer body.  And she sent him pics every time he helped. I honestly don't think he was being scammed,  I think his 80 year old libido enjoyed it and he can't take his money with him.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Tyrone Slothrop: No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.

Just send me $29.95 and I'll send you a brochure that will instruct you on how to hang sides along the road telling people how they can earn $$$ in their free time


Where do I send my money?
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The number seems low. Are they including that guy who keeps promising to make the country better but he needs your help, money?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last week I received a good email phishing attempt. Looked like a good and official PayPal receipt on a graphics card. It looked like it had two barbs. Obviously one barb was the website that would show the status of the transaction. The other barb was a phone number which I figured was one that charged serious sums of money per minute while I tried to get someone to talk to about how I didn't order anything.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Opacity: Spice Must Flow: In the mid 90s, before the internet got big, my small company got a fax containing a typical Nigerian Prince scam.

I was instantly scaptical. A couple years earlier I'd ordered books and got on weird mailing lists, and kept getting weird postcards scams. So I always assumed if it's too good to be true then something is fishy. I showed it to another partner and he was also skeptical.

But our other partner bought it hook, line, and sinker. In his mind, he was already spending all that reward money. We kept telling him it's got to be a scam but he kept saying, But what if it's true?

The funny thing is he was the more honest of the two. The first guy was kind of shady, maybe immoral is more accurate, so he was used to making unbelievable promises and probably recognized the same.

But what if it's true!

You're stopping there? Did your partner sink your company into the scam? Did you and your other partner talk some sense into the one that wanted to pursue it? Was the whole Nigerian Prince with money locked up out of the country actually real and you're now living the high life? We need to know!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Tyrone Slothrop: No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.

Just send me $29.95 and I'll send you a brochure that will instruct you on how to hang sides along the road telling people how they can earn $$$ in their free time


The Amway business model.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1000%!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: OldRod: Tyrone Slothrop: No, but I do wonder if anyone falls for those cheap hand-made signs on the side of the road saying you can make $$$ in your free time.

Just send me $29.95 and I'll send you a brochure that will instruct you on how to hang sides along the road telling people how they can earn $$$ in their free time

Where do I send my money?


That's in the brochure!

Oh, wait... I may need to rethink this
 
