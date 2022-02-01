 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Giant gator: NOM NOM NOM. Giant fish: I'm snook   (wfla.com) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a gator. What did you expect?

Did they name it Wally?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture makes me, want to go fishing

/ carefully
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's a gator. What did you expect?

Did they name it Wally?


Exactly what I was going to say- well, except for the Wally part.

How is this in any way surprising?

🎵  It's the Ciiiirclle of Liiife....🎵
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Take me to the river.
Feed me to the gator.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I get the article. Most of the time I have seen a Gator they have been lazily swimming, sitting on a Golf course, or just sunning themselves.   Neat to capture them in the act.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Slow news day.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's a gator. What did you expect?

Did they name it Wally?


Nope, Elvis is obviously  All Snook up.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can you be surprised to see a Gator in Florida? Not like they're hard to find.
 
