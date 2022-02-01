 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Surfing the waves during a bomb cyclone in Queens, NYC. That is all   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Rockaway, Queens, Surfing, Queens, Rockaway Beach, Queens, Surfboard, snowy boardwalk, Surf culture, Mike Reinhardt  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look up Ben Gravy on Youtube if you want to see a crazy northeast surfer enduring the weather. Though there are probably ads on his channel, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Wolf Blitzer should be allowed to report on a thing called the bomb cyclone. Or maybe Blast Hardcheese.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh the waters in Queens is disgusting.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surfing the web on the opposite coast during their storm. Does that count as equally heroic or newsworthy?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surfing the beach in Queens, NY??

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ramones - Rockaway Beach (live)
Youtube 3RF5NnifB_0

Catchy little ditty with a strangely verbose introduction worth it for the shout-out to Alfredo.
 
RocketRod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting your stoke, and strep, in the same place?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, those are best waves you will ever see on the east coast.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: To be fair, those are best waves you will ever see on the east coast.


he could've driven out to the end of Long Island in Montauk and had better waves and cleaner water too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be fun but cold.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Just look up Ben Gravy on Youtube if you want to see a crazy northeast surfer enduring the weather. Though there are probably ads on his channel, too.


is that the guy who was in that... jackass style group from youtube a few years ago? What were they called? they were always setting each other on fire, rolling bowling balls into each others nuts, that sort of thing.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Ad


Yes, but I think it is a charming story.

And today, I will take small, charming stories.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: they were always setting each other on fire, rolling bowling balls into each others nuts, that sort of thing.


Now here is a sentence that I suspect you never thought you would ever have to type, but here we are lol
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Laobaojun: To be fair, those are best waves you will ever see on the east coast.

he could've driven out to the end of Long Island in Montauk and had better waves and cleaner water too.

[Fark user image image 850x567]


I would imagine the LIE and LIRR would have been rat farked by the 12-24" of snow they got.
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fifty year storm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just looking at the picture my testicles retreated for warmth.
Nope.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brap: [YouTube video: The Ramones - Rockaway Beach (live)]
Catchy little ditty with a strangely verbose introduction worth it for the shout-out to Alfredo.


BRRR-r-r-r-rockaway B-b-b-b-b-beachchchch
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: To be fair, those are best waves you will ever see on the east coast.


Sheeit, I see waves like that once a week in winter here in St. Augustine. A good Nor'easter and anyone with a board and a pulse calls in. I see my neighbor's wetsuit drying on the fence in a new spot every day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I would imagine the LIE and LIRR would have been rat farked by the 12-24" of snow they got.


ex-long islander here...

2 feet of snow would close the LIE and suspend some train service. It's par for the course. Also I would imagine flooding in the typical southern areas south of Montauk Highway, like Lindenhurst, etc. Then all the beach erosion too over at Robert Moses, and Fire Island.

I'm in GA now, and let me tell you, I DO NOT MISS THE SNOW!

not in the least.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Just looking at the picture my testicles retreated for warmth.
Nope.


Ha! C'mon now didn't you watch the vid?  A good dry suit and you barely even notice. If you want full testicular retraction there's always the Olcott Polar Bear Club, whom I have personally observed going into a slush hole cut in the ice shelf on Lake Ontario in the dead of winter, in just bikinis and Speedos. Personally I was safe in a parka at the time and it still cools me down like watching Leonardo DiCaprio winning an Oscar.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uBlock Origin guys. fewer/no ads, more "NOPE, TOO COLD." but good for those guys...bigger balls than i've got, even with the shrinkage.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OoooOOoo!  A bomb cyclone.*

* another one of those things that have been around literally forever but then the general public picks up on it and won't shut up about it
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: phedex: they were always setting each other on fire, rolling bowling balls into each others nuts, that sort of thing.

Now here is a sentence that I suspect you never thought you would ever have to type, but here we are lol


Certainly one of the odder sentences i've ever typed!

in any case, it came to me.  the channel was called "NubTV".   Just a bunch of 20 somethings with no sense who were doing stunts trying to get famous.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
♪♫ Big fat nemesis, snow bombogenesis, everybody's surfing in the storm cyclone!  ♫♪
 
