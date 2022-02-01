 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The Russian crab invasion of the UK is near. Break out the butter and lemon (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Arctic Ocean, Giant 6ft king crabs, Crab, brown crabs, King crab, sized red king crabs  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The giant crabs appeared to be eating both the scallops and the brown crabs, which made Mr Henderson worry about seafood native to the UK.

I believe the only solution is to genetically modify the brown crabs and scallops to grow them bigger.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This invasion of territorial waters will not stand! The UK stands aligned with NATO and will not tolerate Russian aggression!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most delicious invasion since the French Fry Coup in Luxembourg
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Mmmmmm - "French" fries, "Russian" crab & Bristol clap! I feel so worldy!'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
said one of his fishermen pulled up 40 stone of king crabs

How many hogsheads is that?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: This invasion of territorial waters will not stand! The UK stands aligned with NATO and will not tolerate Russian aggression!


But is it an invasion or a migration of refugees fleeing from a brutal regime?

If it's an invasion, then it's aggression and should be stopped. But if it's kings crabs fleeing hostile Russian waters to live in Waters of opportunity, then it's totally different. Of course, under the current Boris Johnson leadership, king crabs that display exceptionally large size, firm flesh, and the best flavor will get priority over king crabs that aren't as large or as tasty.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: said one of his fishermen pulled up 40 stone of king crabs

How many hogsheads is that?


African or European?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: said one of his fishermen pulled up 40 stone of king crabs

How many hogsheads is that?


What sort of hogshead are you talking about? West Indies sugar, tobacco, wine, beer?
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too obscure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ЇҬ'S  Д  ЯЏSSЇДИ  ҚЯЦSҐДҪЄДИ  ЇИVДSЇФЙ!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have nothing to offer but shrimp boil, beers and nets.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Noisestorm - Crab Rave [Monstercat Release]
Youtube LDU_Txk06tM
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eyeq360: Rapmaster2000: said one of his fishermen pulled up 40 stone of king crabs

How many hogsheads is that?

What sort of hogshead are you talking about? West Indies sugar, tobacco, wine, beer?


It's about 8 to a Rhode Island
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if that thing walked on land, no one would eat it.  but a giant sea scorpion spider is ok
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Biden orders 8, 500 troops be dropped directly into the ocean.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
did anyone else notice the "related" story:

Queen launches own line of posh condiments - including brown sauce and ketchup

clearly she put the crabs there
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish all problems were delicious.

/Wonder if we can take the same approach if Russia invades Ukraine. Just break out the garlic butter and warm up the pots.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 600x443]
'Mmmmmm - "French" fries, "Russian" crab & Bristol clap! I feel so worldy!'


Who orders their fish and chips, "wet"?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mm, king crab.  It's always helpful when an invasive species is tasty.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I have nothing to offer but shrimp boil, beers and nets.


I'm sending thoughts, prayers, and Old Bay.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Despite their name, giant red king crabs are native to North America"

False flag!!!
 
Veloram
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ltdanman44: if that thing walked on land, no one would eat it.  but a giant sea scorpion spider is ok


alchetron.comView Full Size


cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
