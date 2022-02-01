 Skip to content
 
(KTVU Bay Area News)   The bomb timer countdown was speeding up, with few options, he carefully cut the M wire. M as in Mancy   (ktvu.com) divider line
11
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't mention a word of this to Lana.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait, was it the blue wire with white stripes or the white wire with blue stripes...
 
August11
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fifties are one heck of a decade to get through without blowing yourself up.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need a lot more of this: stochastic terrorists blowing themselves up.

We should probably relax restrictions on explosives purchases and let the morons self immolate.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RIP
goldderby.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "Police said he did not appear to have any connection to the high school."

Huh.  My first guess was "chemistry or physics teacher.". Now, I don't know what to think.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Police said he did not appear to have any connection to the high school."

Huh.  My first guess was "chemistry or physics teacher.". Now, I don't know what to think.

Failed

chemistry or physics teacher.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Which I thought was, PRETTY IRRESPONSIBLE ON YOUR PART.
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Police said he did not appear to have any connection to the high school."

Huh.  My first guess was "chemistry or physics teacher.". Now, I don't know what to think.


Protecting innocent minds from the CRT
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Police said he did not appear to have any connection to the high school."

Not even a little splatter?
 
